'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'The Favourite' Top Editors' ACE Eddie Awards

11:09 PM 2/1/2019

by Carolyn Giardina

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' 'Free Solo' also win trophies, whereas Guillermo del Toro was presented with the Golden Eddie.

'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Bohemian Rhapsody editor John Ottman and The Favourite editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis won the awards for best edited dramatic feature and best-edited comedy feature, respectively, at the 68th annual American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards on Feb. 1 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Ottman topped a field that included the editors of BlacKkKlansman, First Man, A Star is Born and Roma. For the best-edited feature film, comedy category, the editors of Crazy Rich Asians, Deadpool 2, Green Book and Vice were nominated. 

"It was quite a journey. This was a very inspiring film," Ottman said, recalling happily the first time he saw the dailies. "Nobody had been miscast."

Ottman, Mavrosaridis, Blackkklasman editor Barry Alexander Brown, Green Book editor Patrick J. Don Vito and Vice editor Hank Corwin are nominated for the Oscar in film editing. In 11 of the last 15 years, the winner of the best edited dramatic feature category went on to win the Oscar.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Eddie for best edited animated feature. The category was introduced in 2010 and, since then, the film that won the Eddie has mirrored the recipient of the Oscar for best-animated feature all but once. The Lego Movie won the Eddie in 2015, yet Big Hero Six nabbed the Oscar. 

Climbing doc Free Solo, which is also Oscar-nominated, won the award for feature documentary. 

During the evening, Octavia Spencer presented Guillermo del Toro with the Golden Eddie, referring to his work with editors as that of a "true partnership."

Craig McKay and Jerrold L. Ludwig were the evening's Career Achievement Award recipients.

Editor Hunter Gross thanked the late Anthony Bourdain as he accepted an Eddie for Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

A complete list of winners follows.

  • Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

    'Bohemian Rhapsody'
    Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

    WINNER - Bohemian Rhapsody
    John Ottman, ACE

    BlacKkKlansman
    Barry Alexander Brown

    First Man
    Tom Cross, ACE

    Roma
    Alfonso Cuaron & Adam Gough

    A Star is Born
    Jay Cassidy, ACE

  • Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

    'The Favourite'
    Yorgos Lanthimos

    WINNERThe Favourite
    Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE

    Crazy Rich Asians
    Myron Kerstein

    Deadpool 2
    Craig Alpert, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir and Dirk Westervelt

    Green Book
    Patrick J. Don Vito

    Vice
    Hank Corwin, ACE

  • Best Edited Animated Feature Film

    'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'
    Courtesy of Sony Pictures

    WINNERSpider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
    Robert Fisher, Jr.

    Incredibles 2
    Stephen Schaffer, ACE

    Isle of Dogs
    Andrew Weisblum, ACE, Ralph Foster and Edward Bursch

  • Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

    'Free Solo'
    Courtesy of TIFF

    WINNERFree Solo
    Bob Eisenhardt, ACE

    RBG
    Carla Gutierrez

    Three Identical Strangers
    Michael Harte

    Won't You Be My Neighbor?
    Jeff Malmberg and Aaron Wickenden, ACE

  • Best Edited Documentary (Small Screen)

    'Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind'
    Courtesy of Sundance Institute

    WINNERRobin Williams: Come Inside My Mind
    Greg Finton, ACE and Poppy Das, ACE

    A Final Cut for Orson: 40 Years in the Making
    Martin Singer

    Wild Wild Country, Part 3
    Neil Meiklejohn

    The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling
    Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE

  • Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television

    'Atlanta,' "Teddy Perkins"
    Guy D'Alema/FX

    WINNERAtlanta: "Teddy Perkins"
    Kyle Reiter

    Atlanta: "Alligator Man"
    Isaac Hagy

    The Good Place: "Don’t Let the Good Life Pass You By"
    Eric Kissack

    Portlandia: "Rose Route"
    Jordan Kim, Ali Greer, Heather Capps, Stacy Moon

  • Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television

    'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' "Simone"
    Nicole Rivelli

    WINNERThe Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Simone"
    Kate Sanford, ACE

    Barry: "Make Your Mark"
    Jeff Buchanan

    Insecure: "Obsessed-Like"
    Nena Erb, ACE

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "We're Going to the Catskills!"
    Tim Streeto, ACE

  • Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television

    Killing Eve, "Nice Face"
    Sophie Mutevelian

    WINNERKilling Eve: "Nice Face"
    Gary Dollner, ACE

    The Americans: "Start"
    Daniel Valverde

    Better Call Saul: "Something Stupid"
    Skip Macdonald, ACE

    Better Call Saul: "Winner"
    Chris McCaleb

  • Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television

    'Bodyguard,' "Episode 1"
    Sophie Mutevelian/World Productions/Netflix

    WINNERBodyguard: "Episode 1"
    Steve Singleton

    Homecoming: "Redwood"
    Rosanne Tan

    Ozark: "One Way Out"
    Cindy Mollo, ACE, Heather Goodwin Floyd

    Westworld: "The Passenger"
    Andrew Seklir, ACE, Anna Hauger and Mako Kamitsuna

     

  • Best Edited Mini-Series or Motion Picture for Television

    'Escape at Dannemora,' "Better Days"
    Atsushi Nishijima/SHOWTIME

    WINNEREscape at Dannemora: "Better Days"
    Malcolm Jamieson, Geoffrey Richman ACE

    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: "A Random Killing"
    Emily Greene

    Sharp Objects: "Milk"
    Veronique Barbe, Dominique Champagne, Justin Lachance, Maxime Lahaie, Emile Vallee, Jai M. Vee

  • Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

    'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,' "West Virginia"
    Courtesy of CNN

    Anthony Bourdain - Parts Unknown: "West Virginia"
    Hunter Gross, ACE

    Deadliest Catch: "Storm Surge"
    Rob Butler, ACE

    Naked & Afraid: "Fire and Fury"
    Molly Shock, ACE and Jnani Butler

  • Student Winner

    WINNER - Marco Gonzalez - Boston University