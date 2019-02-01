'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'The Favourite' Top Editors' ACE Eddie Awards
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' 'Free Solo' also win trophies, whereas Guillermo del Toro was presented with the Golden Eddie.
Bohemian Rhapsody editor John Ottman and The Favourite editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis won the awards for best edited dramatic feature and best-edited comedy feature, respectively, at the 68th annual American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards on Feb. 1 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
Ottman topped a field that included the editors of BlacKkKlansman, First Man, A Star is Born and Roma. For the best-edited feature film, comedy category, the editors of Crazy Rich Asians, Deadpool 2, Green Book and Vice were nominated.
"It was quite a journey. This was a very inspiring film," Ottman said, recalling happily the first time he saw the dailies. "Nobody had been miscast."
Ottman, Mavrosaridis, Blackkklasman editor Barry Alexander Brown, Green Book editor Patrick J. Don Vito and Vice editor Hank Corwin are nominated for the Oscar in film editing. In 11 of the last 15 years, the winner of the best edited dramatic feature category went on to win the Oscar.
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Eddie for best edited animated feature. The category was introduced in 2010 and, since then, the film that won the Eddie has mirrored the recipient of the Oscar for best-animated feature all but once. The Lego Movie won the Eddie in 2015, yet Big Hero Six nabbed the Oscar.
Climbing doc Free Solo, which is also Oscar-nominated, won the award for feature documentary.
During the evening, Octavia Spencer presented Guillermo del Toro with the Golden Eddie, referring to his work with editors as that of a "true partnership."
Craig McKay and Jerrold L. Ludwig were the evening's Career Achievement Award recipients.
Editor Hunter Gross thanked the late Anthony Bourdain as he accepted an Eddie for Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.
A complete list of winners follows.
-
Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)
WINNER - Bohemian Rhapsody
John Ottman, ACE
BlacKkKlansman
Barry Alexander Brown
First Man
Tom Cross, ACE
Roma
Alfonso Cuaron & Adam Gough
A Star is Born
Jay Cassidy, ACE
-
Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)
WINNER - The Favourite
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE
Crazy Rich Asians
Myron Kerstein
Deadpool 2
Craig Alpert, ACE, Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir and Dirk Westervelt
Green Book
Patrick J. Don Vito
Vice
Hank Corwin, ACE
-
Best Edited Animated Feature Film
WINNER - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Robert Fisher, Jr.
Incredibles 2
Stephen Schaffer, ACE
Isle of Dogs
Andrew Weisblum, ACE, Ralph Foster and Edward Bursch
-
Best Edited Documentary (Feature)
WINNER - Free Solo
Bob Eisenhardt, ACE
RBG
Carla Gutierrez
Three Identical Strangers
Michael Harte
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
Jeff Malmberg and Aaron Wickenden, ACE
-
Best Edited Documentary (Small Screen)
WINNER - Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind
Greg Finton, ACE and Poppy Das, ACE
A Final Cut for Orson: 40 Years in the Making
Martin Singer
Wild Wild Country, Part 3
Neil Meiklejohn
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling
Joe Beshenkovsky, ACE
-
Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television
WINNER - Atlanta: "Teddy Perkins"
Kyle Reiter
Atlanta: "Alligator Man"
Isaac Hagy
The Good Place: "Don’t Let the Good Life Pass You By"
Eric Kissack
Portlandia: "Rose Route"
Jordan Kim, Ali Greer, Heather Capps, Stacy Moon
-
Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television
WINNER - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Simone"
Kate Sanford, ACE
Barry: "Make Your Mark"
Jeff Buchanan
Insecure: "Obsessed-Like"
Nena Erb, ACE
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "We're Going to the Catskills!"
Tim Streeto, ACE
-
Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television
WINNER - Killing Eve: "Nice Face"
Gary Dollner, ACE
The Americans: "Start"
Daniel Valverde
Better Call Saul: "Something Stupid"
Skip Macdonald, ACE
Better Call Saul: "Winner"
Chris McCaleb
-
Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television
WINNER - Bodyguard: "Episode 1"
Steve Singleton
Homecoming: "Redwood"
Rosanne Tan
Ozark: "One Way Out"
Cindy Mollo, ACE, Heather Goodwin Floyd
Westworld: "The Passenger"
Andrew Seklir, ACE, Anna Hauger and Mako Kamitsuna
-
Best Edited Mini-Series or Motion Picture for Television
WINNER - Escape at Dannemora: "Better Days"
Malcolm Jamieson, Geoffrey Richman ACE
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story: "A Random Killing"
Emily Greene
Sharp Objects: "Milk"
Veronique Barbe, Dominique Champagne, Justin Lachance, Maxime Lahaie, Emile Vallee, Jai M. Vee
-
Best Edited Non-Scripted Series
Anthony Bourdain - Parts Unknown: "West Virginia"
Hunter Gross, ACE
Deadliest Catch: "Storm Surge"
Rob Butler, ACE
Naked & Afraid: "Fire and Fury"
Molly Shock, ACE and Jnani Butler
-
Student Winner
WINNER - Marco Gonzalez - Boston University