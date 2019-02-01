'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'The Favourite' Top Editors' ACE Eddie Awards

Bohemian Rhapsody editor John Ottman and The Favourite editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis won the awards for best edited dramatic feature and best-edited comedy feature, respectively, at the 68th annual American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards on Feb. 1 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Ottman topped a field that included the editors of BlacKkKlansman, First Man, A Star is Born and Roma. For the best-edited feature film, comedy category, the editors of Crazy Rich Asians, Deadpool 2, Green Book and Vice were nominated.

"It was quite a journey. This was a very inspiring film," Ottman said, recalling happily the first time he saw the dailies. "Nobody had been miscast."

Ottman, Mavrosaridis, Blackkklasman editor Barry Alexander Brown, Green Book editor Patrick J. Don Vito and Vice editor Hank Corwin are nominated for the Oscar in film editing. In 11 of the last 15 years, the winner of the best edited dramatic feature category went on to win the Oscar.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won the Eddie for best edited animated feature. The category was introduced in 2010 and, since then, the film that won the Eddie has mirrored the recipient of the Oscar for best-animated feature all but once. The Lego Movie won the Eddie in 2015, yet Big Hero Six nabbed the Oscar.

Climbing doc Free Solo, which is also Oscar-nominated, won the award for feature documentary.

During the evening, Octavia Spencer presented Guillermo del Toro with the Golden Eddie, referring to his work with editors as that of a "true partnership."

Craig McKay and Jerrold L. Ludwig were the evening's Career Achievement Award recipients.

Editor Hunter Gross thanked the late Anthony Bourdain as he accepted an Eddie for Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

A complete list of winners follows.