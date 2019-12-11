'Ford v Ferrari,' 'The Irishman,' 'Joker' Among American Cinema Editors' Eddie Nominees

6:00 AM 12/11/2019

by Carolyn Giardina

'Apollo 11' and 'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice' are among the documentary nominees.

The editors of Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story and Parasite are nominated in the best edited dramatic feature category of the 70th annual American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards, which will be handed out Jan. 17 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

For the best edited feature film, comedy, ACE nominated the editors of Dolemite is My Name, The Farewell, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The nominated editors are Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for Ford v Ferrari, Thelma Schoonmaker for The Irishman, Jeff Groth for Joker, Jennifer Lame for Marriage Story, Jinmo Yang for Parasite, Billy Fox for Dolemite is My Name, Michael Taylor and Matthew Friedman for The Farewell, Tom Eagles for Jojo Rabbit, Bob Ducsay for Knives Out and Fred Raskin for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In 11 of the last 15 years, the winner of the best edited dramatic feature category went on to win the Oscar for film editing. That included earlier this year, when John Ottman won both awards for his work on Bohemian Rhapsody.

Eddie nominees for best edited animated feature are Frozen 2, I Lost My Body and Toy Story 4. The animated feature category was introduced in 2010. Since then the film that won the Eddie has mirrored the recipient of the Oscar for best-animated feature all but once (in 2015, when The Lego Movie won the Eddie and Big Hero Six grabbed the Oscar).

Documentary feature nominees include American Factory, Apollo 11, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice and Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound.

A complete list of nominees is below. 

  • Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)

    Ford v Ferrari
    Michael McCusker, ACE & Andrew Buckland

    The Irishman
    Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE

    Joker
    Jeff Groth

    Marriage Story
    Jennifer Lame, ACE

    Parasite
    Jinmo Yang

  • Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)

    Dolemite is My Name
    Billy Fox, ACE

    The Farewell
    Michael Taylor & Matthew Friedman

    Jojo Rabbit
    Tom Eagles

    Knives Out
    Bob Ducsay

    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Fred Raskin, ACE
     

  • Best Edited Animated Feature Film

    Frozen 2
    Jeff Draheim, ACE

    I Lost My Body
    Benjamin Massoubre

    Toy Story 4
    Axel Geddes, ACE

  • Best Edited Documentary (Feature)

    American Factory
    Lindsay Utz

    Apollo 11
    Todd Douglas Miller

    Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
    Jake Pushinsky, ACE & Heidi Scharfe, ACE

    Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
    David J. Turner & Thomas G. Miller, ACE
     

  • Best Edited Documentary (Small Screen)

    Abducted in Plain Sight
    James Cude

    Bathtubs Over Broadway
    Dava Whisenant

    Leaving Neverland
    Jules Cornell

    What's My Name: Muhammad Ali
    Jake Pushinsky, ACE

  • Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television

    Better Things: "Easter"
    Janet Weinberg, ACE

    Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: "I Need To Find My Frenemy"
    Nena Erb, ACE

    The Good Place: "Pandemonium"
    Eric Kissack

    Schitt’s Creek: "Life is a Cabaret"
    Trevor Ambrose
     

     

  • Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television

    Barry: "berkman > block"
    Kyle Reiter, ACE

    Dead to Me: "Pilot"
    Liza Cardinale

    Fleabag: "Episode 2.1"
    Gary Dollner, ACE

    Russian Doll: "The Way Out"
    Todd Downing

  • Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television

    Chicago Med: "Never Going Back To Normal"
    David J. Siegel, ACE

    Killing Eve: "Desperate Times"
    Dan Crinnion

    Killing Eve: "Smell Ya Later"
    Al Morrow

    Mr. Robot: "401 Unauthorized"
    Rosanne Tan, ACE
     

  • Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television

    Euphoria: "Pilot""
    Julio C. Perez IV

     

    Game of Thrones: "The Long Night"
    Tim Porter, ACE

    Mindhunter: "Episode 2"
    Kirk Baxter, ACE

    Watchmen: "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice"
    David Eisenberg
     

     

  • Best Edited Mini-Series or Motion Picture for Television

    Chernobyl: "Vichnaya Pamyat"
    Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith

     

    Fosse/Verdon: "Life is a Cabaret"
    Tim Streeto, ACE

    When They See Us: "Part 1"
    Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE
     

  • Best Edited Non-Scripted Series

    Deadliest Catch: "Triple Jeopardy"
    Ben Bulatao, ACE, Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan, ACE

    Surviving R. Kelly: "All The Missing Girls"
    Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi Matsuda, Kyle Schadt

    VICE Investigates: "Amazon on Fire"
    Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami
     