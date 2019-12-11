'Ford v Ferrari,' 'The Irishman,' 'Joker' Among American Cinema Editors' Eddie Nominees

The editors of Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story and Parasite are nominated in the best edited dramatic feature category of the 70th annual American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards, which will be handed out Jan. 17 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

For the best edited feature film, comedy, ACE nominated the editors of Dolemite is My Name, The Farewell, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The nominated editors are Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for Ford v Ferrari, Thelma Schoonmaker for The Irishman, Jeff Groth for Joker, Jennifer Lame for Marriage Story, Jinmo Yang for Parasite, Billy Fox for Dolemite is My Name, Michael Taylor and Matthew Friedman for The Farewell, Tom Eagles for Jojo Rabbit, Bob Ducsay for Knives Out and Fred Raskin for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

In 11 of the last 15 years, the winner of the best edited dramatic feature category went on to win the Oscar for film editing. That included earlier this year, when John Ottman won both awards for his work on Bohemian Rhapsody.

Eddie nominees for best edited animated feature are Frozen 2, I Lost My Body and Toy Story 4. The animated feature category was introduced in 2010. Since then the film that won the Eddie has mirrored the recipient of the Oscar for best-animated feature all but once (in 2015, when The Lego Movie won the Eddie and Big Hero Six grabbed the Oscar).

Documentary feature nominees include American Factory, Apollo 11, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice and Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound.

A complete list of nominees is below.