'Ford v Ferrari,' 'The Irishman,' 'Joker' Among American Cinema Editors' Eddie Nominees
'Apollo 11' and 'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice' are among the documentary nominees.
The editors of Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Joker, Marriage Story and Parasite are nominated in the best edited dramatic feature category of the 70th annual American Cinema Editors Eddie Awards, which will be handed out Jan. 17 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
For the best edited feature film, comedy, ACE nominated the editors of Dolemite is My Name, The Farewell, Jojo Rabbit, Knives Out and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
The nominated editors are Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for Ford v Ferrari, Thelma Schoonmaker for The Irishman, Jeff Groth for Joker, Jennifer Lame for Marriage Story, Jinmo Yang for Parasite, Billy Fox for Dolemite is My Name, Michael Taylor and Matthew Friedman for The Farewell, Tom Eagles for Jojo Rabbit, Bob Ducsay for Knives Out and Fred Raskin for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
In 11 of the last 15 years, the winner of the best edited dramatic feature category went on to win the Oscar for film editing. That included earlier this year, when John Ottman won both awards for his work on Bohemian Rhapsody.
Eddie nominees for best edited animated feature are Frozen 2, I Lost My Body and Toy Story 4. The animated feature category was introduced in 2010. Since then the film that won the Eddie has mirrored the recipient of the Oscar for best-animated feature all but once (in 2015, when The Lego Movie won the Eddie and Big Hero Six grabbed the Oscar).
Documentary feature nominees include American Factory, Apollo 11, Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice and Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound.
A complete list of nominees is below.
-
Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)
Ford v Ferrari
Michael McCusker, ACE & Andrew Buckland
The Irishman
Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE
Joker
Jeff Groth
Marriage Story
Jennifer Lame, ACE
Parasite
Jinmo Yang
-
Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)
Dolemite is My Name
Billy Fox, ACE
The Farewell
Michael Taylor & Matthew Friedman
Jojo Rabbit
Tom Eagles
Knives Out
Bob Ducsay
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Fred Raskin, ACE
-
Best Edited Animated Feature Film
Frozen 2
Jeff Draheim, ACE
I Lost My Body
Benjamin Massoubre
Toy Story 4
Axel Geddes, ACE
-
Best Edited Documentary (Feature)
American Factory
Lindsay Utz
Apollo 11
Todd Douglas Miller
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice
Jake Pushinsky, ACE & Heidi Scharfe, ACE
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound
David J. Turner & Thomas G. Miller, ACE
-
Best Edited Documentary (Small Screen)
Abducted in Plain Sight
James Cude
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Dava Whisenant
Leaving Neverland
Jules Cornell
What's My Name: Muhammad Ali
Jake Pushinsky, ACE
-
Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television
Better Things: "Easter"
Janet Weinberg, ACE
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: "I Need To Find My Frenemy"
Nena Erb, ACE
The Good Place: "Pandemonium"
Eric Kissack
Schitt’s Creek: "Life is a Cabaret"
Trevor Ambrose
-
Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television
Barry: "berkman > block"
Kyle Reiter, ACE
Dead to Me: "Pilot"
Liza Cardinale
Fleabag: "Episode 2.1"
Gary Dollner, ACE
Russian Doll: "The Way Out"
Todd Downing
-
Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television
Chicago Med: "Never Going Back To Normal"
David J. Siegel, ACE
Killing Eve: "Desperate Times"
Dan Crinnion
Killing Eve: "Smell Ya Later"
Al Morrow
Mr. Robot: "401 Unauthorized"
Rosanne Tan, ACE
-
Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television
Euphoria: "Pilot""
Julio C. Perez IV
Game of Thrones: "The Long Night"
Tim Porter, ACE
Mindhunter: "Episode 2"
Kirk Baxter, ACE
Watchmen: "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice"
David Eisenberg
-
Best Edited Mini-Series or Motion Picture for Television
Chernobyl: "Vichnaya Pamyat"
Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith
Fosse/Verdon: "Life is a Cabaret"
Tim Streeto, ACE
When They See Us: "Part 1"
Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE
-
Best Edited Non-Scripted Series
Deadliest Catch: "Triple Jeopardy"
Ben Bulatao, ACE, Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan, ACE
Surviving R. Kelly: "All The Missing Girls"
Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi Matsuda, Kyle Schadt
VICE Investigates: "Amazon on Fire"
Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami