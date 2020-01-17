'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' Top American Cinema Editors' Eddie Awards
'Toy Story 4' won the trophy in the animated feature competition.
Jimno Yang's editing of Parasite and Tom Eagles' work on Jojo Rabbit topped the American Cinema Editors' 70th Eddie Awards, winning the categories for best edited dramatic feature and best edited comedic feature, respectively. Yang's win is believed to be the first time a film in a foreign language won the category.
Friday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Yang's work bested a field of nominees that included the editors of Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Joker and Marriage Story. Jojo Rabbit was nominated alongside Dolemite is My Name, The Farewell, Knives Out and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Yang and Eagles, along with Eddie nominees Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for Ford v Ferrari, Thelma Schoonmaker for The Irishman and Jeff Groth for Joker are also nominated for the Oscar in film editing.
In 11 of the last 15 years, the winner of the best edited dramatic feature category went on to win the Oscar for film editing. That included earlier this year, when John Ottman won both awards for his work on Bohemian Rhapsody.
Toy Story 4 editor Axel Geddes won the Eddie for best edited animated feature, besting the editors of Frozen 2 and I Lost My Body. The animated feature category was introduced in 2010. Since then the film that won the Eddie has mirrored the recipient of the Oscar for best-animated feature all but once (in 2015, when The Lego Movie won the Eddie and Big Hero Six grabbed the Oscar).
Also on Friday, Todd Douglas Miller won the documentary feature category for Apollo 11. Additional winners included the editors of Better Things, Fleabag, Killing Eve, Game of Thrones and Chernobyl, VICE Investigates: Amazon on Fire and What's My Name: Muhammad Ali.
Producer Lauren Shuler Donner received the organization’s Golden Eddie honor, presented to her by Marvel's Kevin Feige. Alan Heim and Tina Hirsch received Career Achievement awards presented by filmmakers Nick Cassavetes and Ron Underwood, respectively.
National executive director of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, Cathy Repola, was presented ACE's Heritage Award.
The Anne V. Coates Student Editing Award was presented to Chase Johnson of California State University, Fullerton.
Best Edited Feature Film (Dramatic)
Parasite, Jinmo Yang - WINNER
Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker, ACE & Andrew Buckland
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker, ACE
Joker, Jeff Groth
Marriage Story, Jennifer Lame, ACE
Best Edited Feature Film (Comedy)
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles - WINNER
Dolemite Is My Name, Billy Fox, ACE
The Farewell, Michael Taylor & Matthew Friedman
Knives Out, Bob Ducsay
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fred Raskin, ACE
Best Edited Animated Feature Film
Toy Story 4, Axel Geddes, ACE - WINNER
Frozen 2, Jeff Draheim, ACE
I Lost My Body, Benjamin Massoubre
Best Edited Documentary (Feature)
Apollo 11, Todd Douglas Miller - WINNER
American Factory, Lindsay Utz
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice, Jake Pushinsky, ACE & Heidi Scharfe, ACE
Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound, David J. Turner & Thomas G. Miller, ACE
Best Edited Documentary (Small Screen)
What's My Name: Muhammad Ali, Jake Pushinsky, ACE - WINNER
Abducted in Plain Sight, James Cude}
Bathtubs Over Broadway, Dava Whisenant
Leaving Neverland, Jules Cornell
Best Edited Comedy Series for Commercial Television
Better Things: "Easter," Janet Weinberg, ACE - WINNER
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: "I Need To Find My Frenemy," Nena Erb, ACE
The Good Place: "Pandemonium," Eric Kissack
Schitt’s Creek: "Life is a Cabaret," Trevor Ambrose
Best Edited Comedy Series for Non-Commercial Television
Fleabag: "Episode 2.1," Gary Dollner, ACE - WINNER
Barry: "berkman > block," Kyle Reiter, ACE
Dead to Me: "Pilot," Liza Cardinale
Russian Doll: "The Way Out," Todd Downing
Best Edited Drama Series for Commercial Television
Killing Eve: "Desperate Times," Dan Crinnion - WINNER
Chicago Med: "Never Going Back To Normal," David J. Siegel, ACE
Killing Eve: "Smell Ya Later," Al Morrow
Mr. Robot: "401 Unauthorized," Rosanne Tan, ACE
Best Edited Drama Series for Non-Commercial Television
Game of Thrones: "The Long Night," Tim Porter, ACE - WINNER
Euphoria: "Pilot," Julio C. Perez IV
Mindhunter: "Episode 2," Kirk Baxter, ACE
Watchmen: "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice," David Eisenberg
Best Edited Miniseries or Motion Picture for Television
Chernobyl: "Vichnaya Pamyat," Jinx Godfrey & Simon Smith - WINNER
Fosse/Verdon: "Life is a Cabaret," Tim Streeto, ACE
When They See Us: "Part 1," Terilyn A. Shropshire, ACE
Best Edited Non-Scripted Series
VICE Investigates: "Amazon on Fire," Cameron Dennis, Kelly Kendrick, Joe Matoske, Ryo Ikegami - WINNER
Deadliest Catch: "Triple Jeopardy," Ben Bulatao, ACE, Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, Greg Cornejo, Joe Mikan, ACE
Surviving R. Kelly: "All The Missing Girls," Stephanie Neroes, Sam Citron, LaRonda Morris, Rachel Cushing, Justin Goll, Masayoshi Matsuda, Kyle Schadt