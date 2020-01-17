'Parasite,' 'Jojo Rabbit' Top American Cinema Editors' Eddie Awards

Jimno Yang's editing of Parasite and Tom Eagles' work on Jojo Rabbit topped the American Cinema Editors' 70th Eddie Awards, winning the categories for best edited dramatic feature and best edited comedic feature, respectively. Yang's win is believed to be the first time a film in a foreign language won the category.

Friday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Yang's work bested a field of nominees that included the editors of Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Joker and Marriage Story. Jojo Rabbit was nominated alongside Dolemite is My Name, The Farewell, Knives Out and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Yang and Eagles, along with Eddie nominees Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland for Ford v Ferrari, Thelma Schoonmaker for The Irishman and Jeff Groth for Joker are also nominated for the Oscar in film editing.

In 11 of the last 15 years, the winner of the best edited dramatic feature category went on to win the Oscar for film editing. That included earlier this year, when John Ottman won both awards for his work on Bohemian Rhapsody.

Toy Story 4 editor Axel Geddes won the Eddie for best edited animated feature, besting the editors of Frozen 2 and I Lost My Body. The animated feature category was introduced in 2010. Since then the film that won the Eddie has mirrored the recipient of the Oscar for best-animated feature all but once (in 2015, when The Lego Movie won the Eddie and Big Hero Six grabbed the Oscar).

Also on Friday, Todd Douglas Miller won the documentary feature category for Apollo 11. Additional winners included the editors of Better Things, Fleabag, Killing Eve, Game of Thrones and Chernobyl, VICE Investigates: Amazon on Fire and What's My Name: Muhammad Ali.

Producer Lauren Shuler Donner received the organization’s Golden Eddie honor, presented to her by Marvel's Kevin Feige. Alan Heim and Tina Hirsch received Career Achievement awards presented by filmmakers Nick Cassavetes and Ron Underwood, respectively.

National executive director of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, Cathy Repola, was presented ACE's Heritage Award.

The Anne V. Coates Student Editing Award was presented to Chase Johnson of California State University, Fullerton.