'American Factory,' 'For Sama,' 'Honeyland' Filmmakers Share Backstories of Oscar-Nominated Docs

Before war reached Aleppo, it was one of the oldest inhabited cities in the world and the largest city in Syria. Waad al-Kateab was a marketing student living there when military confrontation against anti-government forces began in 2012, turning Aleppo into a war zone assailed by gunfire and air strikes. When al-Kateab spoke with THR amid the third anniversary of the recapture of Aleppo by President Bashar al-Assad’s forces, her pain over being one of the last survivors to leave the city was clear.

“There is this feeling of loss which will never leave,” al-Kateab says. "You can’t just forget. You can’t ignore that feeling."

Al-Kateab was among many activists who documented the Battle of Aleppo, a conflict arising from Syria’s civil war — the second-deadliest war of the 21st century. She connected with codirector Edward Watts (Escape From ISIS) after finding refuge in London with her family, and they worked through 500 hours of footage to tell a story not just of war but of people affected by it.

"From the point of view of us as victims, people usually don’t care about us," she says. "They don’t look at the real people who are behind the scenes — the laughter and the hope normal people are creating just to stay alive."

