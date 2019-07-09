The Stars of 'American Pie': Where Are They Now?

It’s been 20 years since American Pie introduced audiences to a cast of quirky characters and captured both the awkwardness and horniness of teenage years.

The raunchy, Paul Weitz-directed comedy was released July 9, 1999, and follows a group of high-school guys as they embark on various sexual misadventures, determined to lose their virginity by the end of senior year.

Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott, Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein, Mena Suvari, Natasha Lyonne, Tara Reid, Eugene Levy and Jennifer Coolidge were all part of the star-studded cast.

Grossing more than $235 million worldwide from an $11 million budget, the R-rated Universal movie spawned three more films: American Pie 2 (2001), American Wedding (2003) and American Reunion (2012).

Read on to see what the stars of the original American Pie are up to now.