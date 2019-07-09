The Stars of 'American Pie': Where Are They Now?
Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott, Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein, Mena Suvari, Natasha Lyonne, Tara Reid, Eugene Levy and Jennifer Coolidge were all part of the cast of the raunchy teen comedy.
It’s been 20 years since American Pie introduced audiences to a cast of quirky characters and captured both the awkwardness and horniness of teenage years.
The raunchy, Paul Weitz-directed comedy was released July 9, 1999, and follows a group of high-school guys as they embark on various sexual misadventures, determined to lose their virginity by the end of senior year.
Jason Biggs, Seann William Scott, Alyson Hannigan, Chris Klein, Mena Suvari, Natasha Lyonne, Tara Reid, Eugene Levy and Jennifer Coolidge were all part of the star-studded cast.
Grossing more than $235 million worldwide from an $11 million budget, the R-rated Universal movie spawned three more films: American Pie 2 (2001), American Wedding (2003) and American Reunion (2012).
Read on to see what the stars of the original American Pie are up to now.
-
Jason Biggs (Jim Levenstein)
Biggs played the awkward and naïve Jim Levenstein who pursues foreign exchange student Nadia (Shannon Elizabeth) while fending off his dad’s unsolicited advice and engaging in sexual endeavors with apple pies. The actor starred in early 2000s comedies like Boys and Girls, Loser, Saving Silverman and Anything Else. His work also includes the films Prozac Nation, Eight Below, Jersey Girl, My Best Friend’s Girl, Wedding Daze and All at Once. Biggs’ career has spanned TV as well with roles on Mad Love, I Like You Just the Way I Am and Orange Is the New Black. He also voiced Leonardo on the Nickelodeon series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 2012-2014.
-
Alyson Hannigan (Michelle Flaherty)
Band geek Michelle Flaherty is mostly ignored by the student body until Jim takes her to prom, where her sexually aggressive side is exposed and the iconic phrase, “This one time at band camp...” is born. After American Pie, Hannigan continued to star as Willow Rosenberg on Buffy the Vampire Slayer until the show's end in 2003. The actress also made guest appearances on shows like That 70’s Show, King of the Hill, Veronica Mars and Rugrats, until she played her other most notable role for nine years, Lily Aldrin on How I Met Your Mother. Hannigan married her Buffy and HIMYM co-star Alexis Denisof in 2003, and they have two daughters.
-
Chris Klein (Chris "Oz" Ostreicher)
Klein’s character Oz hopes to lose his virginity to the churchly Heather (Mena Suvari), but ends up falling for her instead and forgoing the sex pact altogether just to be with her. After American Pie, Klein starred in films like Here on Earth, Rollerball, Just Friends, We Were Soldiers and Benchwarmers 2: Breaking Balls. His TV credits include roles on The Flash, Wilfred, TRON: Uprising and Welcome to the Captain.
-
Mena Suvari (Heather)
Suvari played the innocent choir girl that Oz ends up falling in love with and giving up the sex pact for. The actress followed American Pie with another well-received 1999 film, American Beauty. Her other film credits include a reunion with Jason Biggs in Loser as well as roles in Sugar & Spice, Rumor Has It, Factory Girl, The Mysteries of Pittsburgh and Becks. She has also appeared on TV shows such as Chicago Fire, Clarence, American Horror Story, South of Hell and American Woman.
-
Thomas Ian Nicholas (Kevin Myers)
Kevin is the de facto leader of the film's group of male friends and influential in the creation of the sex pact as he wants to lose his virginity to his girlfriend Vicky (Tara Reid). Prior to playing Kevin, Nicholas was a child star and arguably best known for his lead role in Rookie of the Year. Post-American Pie, the actor played Todd Marsh on the series Party of Five and starred in such movies as Halloween: Resurrection, The Rules of Attraction, Stealing Sinatra and Walt Before Mickey.
-
Tara Reid (Vicky Lathum)
As Kevin's girlfriend, Vicky struggles with the pressure to sleep with Kevin and feels like he is only with her for sex. After her days playing a virgin grappling with some big decisions were over, Reid starred in movies like Josie and the Pussycats, Van Wilder and My Boss’s Daughter. The actress also had a recurring role on Scrubs as Danni. Since 2013, Reid has starred in the Sharknado series of TV movies.
-
Seann William Scott (Steve Stifler)
Scott played Steve Stifler, who is known for his crude, boorish personality as well as the notorious parties he throws when his mom is out of town. Following his breakout role in American Pie, the actor starred in such films as Old School, Cop Out, Role Models, Road Trip, The Dukes of Hazzard, Mr. Woodcock and Dude, Where’s My Car? He also voiced Crash in the Ice Age series of animated pics. Most recently, Scott played Wesley Cole, replacing fired star Clayne Crawford, on the third and final season of Fox's Lethal Weapon.
-
Shannon Elizabeth (Nadia)
Elizabeth played Nadia, the sexy foreign exchange student from the former Czechoslovakia, who Jim crushed on and had many cringe-worthy moments involving a webcam. After American Pie, the actress starred in movies like Scary Movie and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, as well as such horror films as Jack Frost, Thirteen Ghosts, Curse and Night of the Demons. Although Elizabeth, who appeared on Dancing With the Stars in 2008, does not act much anymore, she keeps busy running a non-profit animal rescue organization she co-founded in Cape Town, South Africa.
-
Eugene Levy (Mr. Levenstein)
After playing Jim’s corny and awkwardly hilarious dad, Levy starred in films like Best in Show, Josie and the Pussycats, Serendipity, Like Mike, Bringing Down the House, A Mighty Wind, Cheaper by the Dozen 2 and For Your Consideration. He also has lent his voice to animated movies like Over the Hedge and Finding Dory. Currently, Levy plays Johnny Rose on Pop's Schitt’s Creek.
-
Natasha Lyonne (Jessica)
Lyonne portrayed the sexually experienced Jessica, who helps Kevin better please his girlfriend in bed. Since her small role in American Pie, the actress has appeared in such films as Slums of Beverly Hills, But I’m a Cheerleader, Detroit Rock City, Scary Movie 2, Kate & Leopold and Girl Most Likely. Lyonne has had impressive TV stints as well, with roles on Orange Is the New Black and Portlandia. She currently stars on Netflix's Russian Doll and, on the film side, will be seen this fall alongside Shia LaBeouf and Lucas Hedges in LaBeouf’s autobiographical film Honey Boy.
-
Eddie Kaye Thomas (Paul Finch)
As the nerdy but intellectual “nice guy," Finch engages in somewhat of a rivalry with Stifler and, more memorably, a full-on affair with Stifler's mother. After American Pie, Thomas had roles on the following TV shows: Brutally Normal, Off Centre, ‘Til Death, How to Make It in America, Scorpion and American Dad. On the film side, the actor appeared in Alex & the List, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, Dirty Love and Stolen Summer.
-
Jennifer Coolidge (Stifler's Mom)
Coolidge played Stifler’s sultry cougar mom, who seduced and bedded Paul Finch. Since her days of playing the Mrs. Robinson of the Millennial generation, the actress has appeared in films like Legally Blonde, Legally Blonde 2, A Cinderella Story, Click, Soul Men, Gentlemen Broncos, Austenland and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Coolidge has had an impressive career on TV as well, co-starring on Joey, Nip/Tuck, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Fish Hooks, Gravity Falls and 2 Broke Girls and with guest appearances on Friends, Glee, Party Down, The Closer, According to Jim and Sex and the City.