The Stars of 'American Psycho': Where Are They Now?

It's been 20 years since American Psycho hit theaters on April 14, 2000.

The satirical psychological horror film follows wealthy New York City investment banking executive Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), who hides his alternate psychopathic ego from his co-workers and friends. Throughout the film he becomes more entangled in his violent and self-indulgent fantasies.

Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Josh Lucas, Samantha Mathis, Matt Ross, Bill Sage, Chloe Sevigny, Cara Seymour, Justin Theroux, Guinevere Turner and Reese Witherspoon round out the cast of the Mary Harron-directed film. Harron and Turner co-wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis.

After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the film went on to earn $34.3 million at the global box office. American Psycho was met with mixed reviews, with some critics praising Bale's performance and others deeming the film too violent.

A direct-to-video sequel titled American Psycho 2 starring Mila Kunis and William Shatner was released on June 18, 2002, while a TV show based on the film was previously in the works but never made it to television.

There was also a 2016 American Psycho Broadway musical, starring Benjamin Walker as Patrick Bateman, directed by Rupert Goold with music composed by Duncan Sheik and the book written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of American Psycho's theatrical release, read on to see what the cast has been up to since the film's debut.