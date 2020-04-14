The Stars of 'American Psycho': Where Are They Now?
It's been 20 years since the satirical psychological horror film starring Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe and Jared Leto hit theaters.
It's been 20 years since American Psycho hit theaters on April 14, 2000.
The satirical psychological horror film follows wealthy New York City investment banking executive Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), who hides his alternate psychopathic ego from his co-workers and friends. Throughout the film he becomes more entangled in his violent and self-indulgent fantasies.
Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto, Josh Lucas, Samantha Mathis, Matt Ross, Bill Sage, Chloe Sevigny, Cara Seymour, Justin Theroux, Guinevere Turner and Reese Witherspoon round out the cast of the Mary Harron-directed film. Harron and Turner co-wrote the screenplay, which is based on the novel of the same name by Bret Easton Ellis.
After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in January, the film went on to earn $34.3 million at the global box office. American Psycho was met with mixed reviews, with some critics praising Bale's performance and others deeming the film too violent.
A direct-to-video sequel titled American Psycho 2 starring Mila Kunis and William Shatner was released on June 18, 2002, while a TV show based on the film was previously in the works but never made it to television.
There was also a 2016 American Psycho Broadway musical, starring Benjamin Walker as Patrick Bateman, directed by Rupert Goold with music composed by Duncan Sheik and the book written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.
In honor of the 20th anniversary of American Psycho's theatrical release, read on to see what the cast has been up to since the film's debut.
-
Patrick Bateman, portrayed by Christian Bale
Bale starred as Patrick Bateman, the protagonist and narrator of the film. Patrick is a wealthy and materialistic Wall Street investment banker who tries to hide his double life as a serial killer. After starring in American Psycho, Bale went on to act in the films The Machinist, The Prestige, 3:10 to Yuma, Terminator Salvation, Public Enemies, Hostiles and Ford v Ferrari. The actor won the best supporting actor Oscar and Golden Globe for his role in the 2010 film The Fighter, while he's been Oscar-nominated for his work in American Hustle, The Big Short and Vice. Additionally, Bale starred as Batman in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. He will next appear in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder.
-
Detective Donald Kimball, portrayed by Willem Dafoe
Dafoe starred in the film as Donald Kimball, an NYPD detective who investigates the disappearance of Patrick's co-worker Paul Allen. After his role in American Psycho, Dafoe appeared in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy as well as The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, The Aviator, Antichrist, Out of the Furnace, Nymphomaniac Vol. 2, John Wick, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Murder on the Orient Express and The Lighthouse. He also had voice-over roles in Finding Nemo, Finding Dory and Fantastic Mr. Fox. Dafoe has been nominated for four Academy Awards: best supporting actor for Platoon, Shadow of the Vampire and The Florida Project and best actor for At Eternity's Gate. The actor will next appear in the upcoming films The French Dispatch, Nightmare Alley and The Card Counter.
-
Paul Allen, portrayed by Jared Leto
Leto appeared in the film as Paul Allen, Patrick's co-worker who he lures back to his apartment and murders. Since appearing in American Psycho, Leto has acted in the films Requiem for a Dream, Panic Room, Chapter 27, Alexander, Suicide Squad and Blade Runner 2049. The actor earned an Oscar, Golden Globe, Critic's Choice award and Screen Actors Guild award for his role in 2013's Dallas Buyers Club. Leto is the lead vocalist, multi-instrumentalist and main songwriter of the band Thirty Seconds to Mars, which formed in 1998. The actor and musician has directed a number of music videos for his band including "The Kill," "A Beautiful Lie," "Kings and Queens," "Up in the Air" and "Walk on Water." Leto's next acting roles will be in the 2021 films Morbius and Little Things.
-
Evelyn Williams, portrayed by Reese Witherspoon
Witherspoon portrayed Evelyn Williams, Patrick's high-strung fiancée who is obsessed with her social status. The actress has kept busy since her role in American Psycho and went on to star in the films Sweet Home Alabama, Vanity Fair, Just Like Heaven, Penelope, Four Christmases, How Do You Know, Water For Elephants, Mud, Wild, Hot Pursuit, Home Again and A Wrinkle In Time. She notably starred as Elle Woods in the 2001 film Legally Blonde and its 2003 sequel Legally Blonde: Red, White & Blonde. A third film in the franchise is currently in the works. The actress won an Academy Award, BAFTA Award and Golden Globe for her performance as June Carter in 2005's Walk the Line. Additionally, Witherspoon has produced a number of films, including Penelope, Gone Girl, Wild, Hot Pursuit and Lucy in the Sky. On the TV side, she has guest starred on King of the Hill, Friends, The Simpsons and The Mindy Project. Witherspoon served as an executive producer and starred on the HBO series Big Little Lies, which earned her Emmy and Golden Globe awards. She currently stars on and executive produces AppleTV+'s The Morning Show and Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, while she also executive produces AppleTV+'s Truth Be Told.
-
Courtney Rawlinson, portrayed by Samantha Mathis
Mathis portrayed Courtney Rawlinson, a drug addicted woman who has an ongoing affair with Patrick. Mathis went on to appear in the films The Punisher, Believe in Me, Local Color, The New Daughter, Good Day for It, Atlas Shrugged: Part II, Affluenza, American Pastoral, Being Frank, The Clovehitch Killer and Boarding School. On the TV side, Mathis played the starring roles of Ann Weller on the short-lived NBC series First Years and Justine Feraldo for the second and third seasons of FX's The Strain. She has also made guest appearances on Night Visions, The Twilight Zone, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, House, Lost, Grey's Anatomy, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Under the Dome, Billions, Into the Dark and Bull.
-
Jean, portrayed by Chloe Sevigny
Sevigny appeared in the film as Jean, Patrick's secretary who he believes is in love with him. After her role in American Psycho, the actress went on to act in the films Party Monster, Shattered Glass, Dogville, The Brown Bunny, Melinda and Melinda, Sisters, Zodiac, The Killing Room, Lovelace, Love & Friendship, Beatriz at Dinner, Lizzie, Love Is Blind, The Dead Don't Die and Queen & Slim. As for her TV roles, Sevigny starred as Nicolette Grant on HBO's Big Love, as Mia on Sky Atlantic's miniseries Hit & Miss, as Catherine Jensen on A&E's Those Who Kill, as Chelsea O'Bannon on Netflix's Bloodline, as Dr. Alex Lowe on FX's American Horror Story: Hotel and as Mel on Hulu's The Act.
-
Timothy Bryce, portrayed by Justin Theroux
Theroux portrayed Timothy Bryce, Patrick's co-worker and friend. After his role in American Psycho, Theroux went on to appear in the films Mulholland Drive, Zoolander, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, Duplex, Strangers with Candy, Miami Vice, Inland Empire, Wanderlust, The Girl on the Train, The Spy Who Dumped Me and On the Basis of Sex. He will next appear in the films Violet and False Positive. In addition to acting, Theroux wrote the screenplays for Tropic Thunder, Iron Man 2, Rock of Ages and Zoolander 2, while he made his directorial debut with the 2007 film Dedication. On the TV side, the actor starred on CBS' The District as Nick Pierce and on HBO's The Leftovers as Kevin Garvey. Theroux is set to star in and executive produce Apple's upcoming series The Mosquito Coast, which is based on the 1981 novel by his uncle Paul Theroux.
-
Craig McDermott, portrayed by Josh Lucas
Lucas appeared in the film as Patrick's co-worker Craig McDermott. In addition to his role in American Psycho, Lucas has appeared in the films You Can Count on Me, A Beautiful Mind, Sweet Home Alabama, Hulk, Secondhand Lions, Glory Road, Management, Life As We Know It, The Lincoln Lawyer, J. Edgar and Red Dog. The actor most recently appeared in the films Breakthrough and Ford v Ferrari, while he will next star in the The Secret: Dare to Dream. On the TV side, Lucas starred on NBC's The Mysteries of Laura as Captain Jake Broderick from 2014-2016 and played the recurring role of Young John Dutton on Paramount Network's Yellowstone from 2018-2019.
-
David Van Patten, portrayed by Bill Sage
Sage appeared as David Van Patten, a Wall Street investment banker who works alongside Patrick. After playing the supporting role in American Psycho, Sage went on to appear in the films Glitter, Mysterious Skin, Heavens Fall, Tennessee, Precious, Boy Wonder, Electrick Children, Surviving Family, We Are What We Are, Every Secret Thing, Fender Bender, AWOL, The Price and After Everything. The actor played the roles of Bill on Showtime's Nurse Jackie from 2010-2011, Solomon Bishop/George Bishop on HBO's Boardwalk Empire in 2011, Governor Hutchinson on Netflix's Orange is the New Black in 2017 and Sammy on Starz's Power from 2017-2018. He also starred on the first season of the SundanceTV series Hap and Leonard as Howard. Sage will next appear in the upcoming films The Catch, The Dinner Party, The Pale Door and Wrong Turn: The Foundation.
-
Luis Carruthers, portrayed by Matt Ross
Ross appeared as Luis Carruthers, one of Patrick's co-workers. Patrick attempts to kill Luis, but Luis misreads the situation and mistakes Patrick's actions for sexual advances. After appearing in American Psycho, Ross went on to play supporting roles in the movies Just Visiting, Dust, Down with Love, The Aviator, Last Holiday, Turn the River and Good Night, and Good Luck, earning a Screen Actors Guild award nomination as part of the cast of the latter film. Ross starred as Alby Grant on HBO's Big Love from 2006-2011 and as Gavin Belson on Silicon Valley from 2014-2019, while he's also had roles in American Horror Story and Magic City. In addition to acting, Ross is also a director and screenwriter. He made his feature directorial debut in 2012 with 28 Hotel Rooms followed by the 2016 film Captain Fantastic, writing the screenplays for both.
-
Elizabeth, portrayed by Guinevere Turner
Turner appeared as Elizabeth, a woman that Patrick lures to his apartment and kills. In addition to acting in the film, Turner co-wrote the screenplay with director Harron. After her work on American Psycho, Turner went on to act in the films Pipe Dream, Crazy Bitches, Superpowerless and I Am Fear. She also wrote the screenplays for BloodRayne, The Notorious Bettie Page, Breaking the Girls and Charlie Says. Additionally, Turner played the role of Gabby Deveaux on Showtime's The L Word from 2004-2009.
-
Christie, portrayed by Cara Seymour
Seymour portrayed Christie, a woman that Patrick brings home with Elizabeth. After Patrick kills Elizabeth, Christie finds multiple female corpses and tries to escape before he ultimately kills her with a chainsaw. Seymour went on to appear in the films Adaptation, Dancer in the Dark, Gangs of New York, Hotel Rwanda, The Savages, An Education and A Woman, a Part. The actress also starred on the Cinemax drama series The Knick as Sister Harriet from 2014-2015.