ASC Awards: 'Cold War' Tops the Cinematographers Feature Competition

10:39 PM 2/9/2019

by Carolyn Giardina

Alfonso Cuaron, Matty Libatique, Robbie Ryan and Linus Sandgren were also nominated in the feature competition.

Lukasz Zal's moody black and white rendering of Pawel Pawlikowski's Cold War won the feature competition at the 33rd American Society of Cinematographers Outstanding Achievement Awards on Saturday at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.

The work topped a field of nominees that included another black-and-white nominee, director Alfonso Cuaron's cinematography for Roma; Matty Libatique for A Star Is Born; Robbie Ryan for The Favourite and Linus Sandgren for First Man.

Cuaron, Libatique, Ryan and Zal are also nominated for the cinematography Oscar, alongside Caleb Deschanel for Never Look Away. In six of the past 10 years, the winner of the ASC feature competition went on to win the Oscar in cinematography.

Zac's work on Cold War was also recent honored by cinematographers at international cinematography festival Camerimage, where it won the Silver Frog. (The Bronze Frog was presented to Roma, the Golden Frog was awarded to 2017's The Fortress.) Zal previously won an ASC Award in the Spotlight Award category and earned his first Academy Award nomination for Cold War director Pawlikowski's Ida.

Polish cinematographer Zal, 37, was working and unable to attend the ASC ceremony, his camera operator read a statement from the DP, thanking the ASC, saying "it's an honor to find myself among great cinematographers like yourselves."

 

During the ceremony, which also marked the society's centennial, three-time Oscar winning cinematographer Robert Richardson (JFK, The Aviator and Hugo) was presented the ASC Lifetime Achievement Award by his longtime collaborator, Quentin Tarantino.

“We stand here with 100 years of history,” Richardson said, adding that they “stand on the shoulder of giants … I dedicate this to those who came before, those here and those that will lead us into the future."

“I have never had as much fun making movies as I have had since I started making them with Robert Rochardson,” Tarantino said, recalling their first lunch meeting. "I can honestly say it was the greatest first date of my life because when the date was over I asked him to marry me.”

Jeff Bridges accepted the Board of Governors Award. Two-time Emmy winner Jeff Jur (Carnivale) was recognized with the Career Achievement in Television award. Arri leader Franz Kraus was surprised with the ASC Bud Stone Award, which was presented by ASC president Kees van Oostrum.

This year's winner of the ASC Spotlight Award went to Giorgi Shvelidze for NemmeIn the TV categories, the winners were Adriano Goldman for The Crown (for the second consecutive year) in the category for non-commercial TV; Jon Joffin for Beyond, in the commercial TV category; and James Friend for Patrick Melrose, for a TV movie or miniseries.

Throughout the ceremony, clip reels included ASC history and past ASC Awards honored cinematographers and work.

The list of winners is below.

 

  • Theatrical Release

    'Cold War'
    Alfonso Cuaron
    Roma

    Matthew Libatique, ASC
    A Star Is Born

    Robbie Ryan, BSC, ISC
    The Favourite

    Linus Sandgren, ASC, FSF
    First Man

    Lukasz Zal, PSC WINNER
    Cold War

  • Spotlight

    Joshua James Richards
    The Rider

    Giorgi Shvelidze WINNER
    Namme

    Frank van den Eeden, NSC, SBC
    Girl

  • Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television

    Gonzalo Amat
    The Man in the High Castle, "Jahr Null"

    Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC WINNER
    The Crown, "Beryl"

    David Klein, ASC
    Homeland, "Paean to the People"

    Colin Watkinson, ASC
    The Handmaid's Tale, "The Word"

    Cathal Watters, ISC
    Peaky Blinders, "The Company"

    Zoe White, ACS
    The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly"

  • Episode of a Series for Commercial Television

    Nathaniel Goodman, ASC
    Timeless, "The King of the Delta Blues"

    Jon Joffin, ASC WINNER
    Beyond, "Two Zero One"

    Ben Richardson
    Yellowstone, "Daybreak”

    David Stockton, ASC
    Gotham, "A Dark Knight: Queen Takes Knight"

    Thomas Yatsko, ASC
    Damnation, "A Different Species"

  • Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television

    James Friend, BSC WINNER
    Patrick Melrose, "Bad News"

    Mathias Herndl, AAC
    Genius: Picasso, "Chapter 1"

    Florian Hoffmeister, BSC
    The Terror, "Go for Broke"

    M. David Mullen, ASC
    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Pilot"

    Brendan Steacy, CSC
    Alias Grace, "Part 1"