ASC Awards: 'Cold War' Tops the Cinematographers Feature Competition
Alfonso Cuaron, Matty Libatique, Robbie Ryan and Linus Sandgren were also nominated in the feature competition.
Lukasz Zal's moody black and white rendering of Pawel Pawlikowski's Cold War won the feature competition at the 33rd American Society of Cinematographers Outstanding Achievement Awards on Saturday at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland.
The work topped a field of nominees that included another black-and-white nominee, director Alfonso Cuaron's cinematography for Roma; Matty Libatique for A Star Is Born; Robbie Ryan for The Favourite and Linus Sandgren for First Man.
Cuaron, Libatique, Ryan and Zal are also nominated for the cinematography Oscar, alongside Caleb Deschanel for Never Look Away. In six of the past 10 years, the winner of the ASC feature competition went on to win the Oscar in cinematography.
Zac's work on Cold War was also recent honored by cinematographers at international cinematography festival Camerimage, where it won the Silver Frog. (The Bronze Frog was presented to Roma, the Golden Frog was awarded to 2017's The Fortress.) Zal previously won an ASC Award in the Spotlight Award category and earned his first Academy Award nomination for Cold War director Pawlikowski's Ida.
Polish cinematographer Zal, 37, was working and unable to attend the ASC ceremony, his camera operator read a statement from the DP, thanking the ASC, saying "it's an honor to find myself among great cinematographers like yourselves."
During the ceremony, which also marked the society's centennial, three-time Oscar winning cinematographer Robert Richardson (JFK, The Aviator and Hugo) was presented the ASC Lifetime Achievement Award by his longtime collaborator, Quentin Tarantino.
“We stand here with 100 years of history,” Richardson said, adding that they “stand on the shoulder of giants … I dedicate this to those who came before, those here and those that will lead us into the future."
“I have never had as much fun making movies as I have had since I started making them with Robert Rochardson,” Tarantino said, recalling their first lunch meeting. "I can honestly say it was the greatest first date of my life because when the date was over I asked him to marry me.”
Jeff Bridges accepted the Board of Governors Award. Two-time Emmy winner Jeff Jur (Carnivale) was recognized with the Career Achievement in Television award. Arri leader Franz Kraus was surprised with the ASC Bud Stone Award, which was presented by ASC president Kees van Oostrum.
This year's winner of the ASC Spotlight Award went to Giorgi Shvelidze for Nemme. In the TV categories, the winners were Adriano Goldman for The Crown (for the second consecutive year) in the category for non-commercial TV; Jon Joffin for Beyond, in the commercial TV category; and James Friend for Patrick Melrose, for a TV movie or miniseries.
Throughout the ceremony, clip reels included ASC history and past ASC Awards honored cinematographers and work.
The list of winners is below.
-
Theatrical Release
Alfonso Cuaron
Roma
Matthew Libatique, ASC
A Star Is Born
Robbie Ryan, BSC, ISC
The Favourite
Linus Sandgren, ASC, FSF
First Man
Lukasz Zal, PSC WINNER
Cold War
-
Spotlight
-
Episode of a Series for Non-Commercial Television
Gonzalo Amat
The Man in the High Castle, "Jahr Null"
Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC WINNER
The Crown, "Beryl"
David Klein, ASC
Homeland, "Paean to the People"
Colin Watkinson, ASC
The Handmaid's Tale, "The Word"
Cathal Watters, ISC
Peaky Blinders, "The Company"
Zoe White, ACS
The Handmaid's Tale, "Holly"
-
Episode of a Series for Commercial Television
Nathaniel Goodman, ASC
Timeless, "The King of the Delta Blues"
Jon Joffin, ASC WINNER
Beyond, "Two Zero One"
Ben Richardson
Yellowstone, "Daybreak”
David Stockton, ASC
Gotham, "A Dark Knight: Queen Takes Knight"
Thomas Yatsko, ASC
Damnation, "A Different Species"
-
Motion Picture, Miniseries, or Pilot Made for Television
James Friend, BSC WINNER
Patrick Melrose, "Bad News"
Mathias Herndl, AAC
Genius: Picasso, "Chapter 1"
Florian Hoffmeister, BSC
The Terror, "Go for Broke"
M. David Mullen, ASC
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Pilot"
Brendan Steacy, CSC
Alias Grace, "Part 1"