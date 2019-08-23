In Theaters This Week: Reviews of 'Angel Has Fallen,' 'Brittany Runs a Marathon,' 'Ready or Not' and More

This week sees the release of the next installment in the Fallen franchise, Angel Has Fallen, with Morgan Freeman as the president facing a threat and Gerald Butler as the wrongfully accused Secret Service agent and his confidant, who is trying to find the real source of the threat.

On a different note, Brittany Runs a Marathon has comedian Jillian Bell, who, after being hit with a reality check, tries to turn her life around by running a marathon.

For fans of the musical or the Oscar-winning film, Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles, shows the origins and evolution of Fiddler on the Roof and the cultural impact it has made on society.

Give Me Liberty is based on Russian writer-director Kirill Mikhanovsky's earliest jobs as an immigrant in Milwaukee as a medical transport driver. The film follows the day of Vic as roads close and chaos begins for him.

From documentarian Stanley Nelson, Miles Davis: Birth of Cool shows a look into archive photos, videos and the life of American trumpeter and composer Miles Davis.

Horror fans have Ready or Not to look forward to, with a bride being surprised by her new family with a deadly game of hide-and-seek.

Based on Eileen Atkin’s play, Vita and Virginia tells the true love affair of the literary minds of Vita Sackville West and Virginia Woolf in 1920s London.

