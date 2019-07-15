The Stars of 'Angels in the Outfield': Where Are They Now?

It's been 25 years since Roger Bomman prayed that the Los Angeles Angels would win the pennant.

The Disney movie, which hit theaters on July 15, 1994, follows foster child Roger (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) after he asks his widowed father when they will become a family again. The father (Dermot Mulroney) sarcastically responds that they will be a family when "the Angels win the pennant," which inspires Roger to pray to God that the baseball team becomes champions. When Roger attends a game against the Oakland Athletics, he sees angels led by Al (Christopher Lloyd) help the team win, though no one else in attendance notices the helpers.

Danny Glover, Brenda Fricker, Tony Danza, Jay O. Sanders, Taylor Negron, Neal McDonough, Stoney Jackson, Adrien Brody and Matthew McConaughey also star in the film.

Milton David Jr. also starred in the film as J.P, Roger's friend and a fellow baseball fan. Following his role in the film, David Jr. went on to make guest appearances on the shows Sister, Sister and 7th Heaven. The actor also appeared in the 1997 film Mad City. He largely quit acting in 2000, though reprised his Angels in the Outfield role for an episode of CollegeHumor Originals in 2015.

Angels in the Outfield is a remake of the 1951 film of the same name. While the 1994 film takes place in California, the original film focuses on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Read on to see what the cast has been up to since Angels in the Outfield debuted in theaters.