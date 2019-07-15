The Stars of 'Angels in the Outfield': Where Are They Now?
Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars in the film as a young foster child that prays for the Los Angeles Angels to become champions in order to mend his broken relationship with his father.
It's been 25 years since Roger Bomman prayed that the Los Angeles Angels would win the pennant.
The Disney movie, which hit theaters on July 15, 1994, follows foster child Roger (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) after he asks his widowed father when they will become a family again. The father (Dermot Mulroney) sarcastically responds that they will be a family when "the Angels win the pennant," which inspires Roger to pray to God that the baseball team becomes champions. When Roger attends a game against the Oakland Athletics, he sees angels led by Al (Christopher Lloyd) help the team win, though no one else in attendance notices the helpers.
Danny Glover, Brenda Fricker, Tony Danza, Jay O. Sanders, Taylor Negron, Neal McDonough, Stoney Jackson, Adrien Brody and Matthew McConaughey also star in the film.
Milton David Jr. also starred in the film as J.P, Roger's friend and a fellow baseball fan. Following his role in the film, David Jr. went on to make guest appearances on the shows Sister, Sister and 7th Heaven. The actor also appeared in the 1997 film Mad City. He largely quit acting in 2000, though reprised his Angels in the Outfield role for an episode of CollegeHumor Originals in 2015.
Angels in the Outfield is a remake of the 1951 film of the same name. While the 1994 film takes place in California, the original film focuses on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Read on to see what the cast has been up to since Angels in the Outfield debuted in theaters.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Roger Bomman)
Gordon-Levitt starred as Roger, a young boy who prays that the Angels win the pennant in hopes that it will reunite him with his estranged father. When real angels are sent to help the team, he is the only person that can see them. After Angels in the Outfield, Gordon-Levitt starred in the films 10 Things I Hate About You, Manic, Mysterious Skin, Brick, Shadowboxer, (500) Days of Summer, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, Inception, 50/50, The Dark Knight Rises, Looper, Lincoln, The Interview, The Night Before and Snowden. In addition to starring as the main character, Gordon-Levitt also directed and wrote the 2013 film Don Jon. On the TV side, he starred as Tommy Solomon on 3rd Rock from the Sun from 1996-2001. He also made guest appearances on That '70s Show, The Outer Limits and The Mindy Project. Additionally, he executive produced and served as the host of HitRecord on TV from 2014-2015.
Danny Glover (George Knox)
Glover played George Knox, the manager for the Angels. When Roger tells Mr. Knox that he has the ability to see the angels helping the baseball players, the coach decides to let the child hang around and views him as a good luck charm. Since starring in Angels in the Outfield, Glover has appeared in the films Beloved, Dreamgirls, Saw, Shooter, 2012, Death at a Funeral, Beyond the Lights, Dirty Grandpa and Sorry to Bother You. The Lethal Weapon star also acted in the 2019 films The Last Black Man in San Francisco, The Dead Don't Die, Strive and the upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level. Glover has been nominated for four Emmy Awards throughout his career for his work in the television movies Mandela and Freedom Song, as well as the miniseries Lonesome Dove and the television series Fallen Angels. Glover has also starred in the television movies Muhammad Ali's Greatest Fight, Tour de Pharmacy and The Christmas Train.
Christopher Lloyd (Al "The Boss" Angel)
Lloyd portrayed Al, the leader of the angels, reuniting with his Taxi co-star Tony Danza in the film. The Back to the Future actor went on to appear in a number of films including Camp Nowhere, Anastasia, My Favorite Martian, Baby Geniuses, Wish You Were Dead, Dead Before Dawn, 88, I Am Not a Serial Killer, Cold Moon, Going in Style, Boundaries and Welcome to Pine Grove! He also starred on the UPN science fiction series Deadly Games, the CBS series Clubhouse and the Fox sitcom Stacked. He currently voices The Hacker on the PBS Kids animated series Cyberchase. Lloyd has also made guest appearances on shows including It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Chuck, Fringe, Raising Hope, The Simpsons, The Big Bang Theory, Roseanne and A.P. Bio.
Tony Danza (Mel Clark)
Danza starred as the baseball team's pitcher Mel Clark. He is responsible for the team's win against the Chicago White Sox during the final regular game of the season after the angels stop helping. Danza had already made a name for himself as Tony Banta on Taxi and as Tony Micelli on Who's The Boss? before he starred in Angels in the Outfield. Following his role in the film, Danza went on to star on the TV shows Hudson Street, The Tony Danza Show, Family Law and The Good Cop. He also hosted the daytime variety talk show The Tony Danza Show from 2004-2006. Danza's film credits include roles in Glam, The Nail: The Story of Joey Nardone and Don Jon. Prior to his career as an actor, Danza was a professional boxer.
Brenda Fricker (Maggie Nelson)
Fricker appeared in the film as Maggie Nelson, Roger's foster mother. The actress won an Academy Award in 1990 in the best supporting actress category for her role as Bridget Fagan Brown in My Left Foot. Following Angels in the Outfield in 1994, Fricker appeared in the films A Time to Kill, Swann, The War Bride, Veronica Guerin, Inside I'm Dancing, Cloudburst and Albert Nobbs. Fricker has acted in a number of television films including Journey, Omagh and Call Me: The Rise and Fall of Heidi Fleiss. Additionally, she starred as Megan Roach on the British medical drama TV series Casualty and as Mrs. Smith on the Canadian TV series Forgive Me. The actress has also acted in live productions of The Plough and the Stars, Lavender Blue, Within Two Shadows, A Pagan's Place and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. Fricker retired from acting in 2014.
Jay O. Sanders (Ranch Wilder)
Sanders played Ranch Wilder, the Angels sportscaster. When Ranch learns about Roger's ability to see the angels, he tells the press in an attempt to end George's career as a professional baseball coach. After portraying Ranch in Angels in the Outfield, Sanders went on to appear in the films Silver Strand, The Big Green, Daylight, Kiss the Girls, Half Nelson, Revolutionary Road, Edge of Darkness, Green Lantern and Northern Borders. The actor's television credits include recurring roles on Pan Am, The Good Wife, Person of Interest, American Odyssey, Blindspot, Sneaky Pete and The Sinner. He also starred as Captain Joseph Hannah on Law & Order: Criminal Intent in 2011 and serves as the narrator for the PBS series Secrets of the Dead. Additionally, Sanders has appeared in many Off-Broadway productions including Hamlet, Twelfth Night, Titus Andronicus, Sorry, King Lear, Hungry and Women Of a Certain Age.
Taylor Negron (David Montagne)
Negron appeared in the film as David Montagne, the media consultant for the Angels. Following his role in Angels in the Outfield, Negron went on to appear in the films Bio-Dome, Chairman of the Board, Stuart Little and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas. He also made guest appearances on the TV shows Reno 911!, Zoey 101, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Wizards of Waverly Place, 'Til Death and The Comedians. Negron also worked as a writer and penned the scripts for the TV movie Un-Cabaret and the short film What Kind of Planet Are We On? The actor passed away in 2015 at the age of 57 after a battle with liver cancer.
Neal McDonough (Whitt Bass)
McDonough portrayed Whitt Bass, a player on the Angels. Since making his film debut in Angels in the Outfield, McDonough went on to appear in films including Star Trek: First Contact, Minority Report, Walking Tall, The Guardian, Flags of Our Fathers, Red 2, The Marine 3: Homefront, Traitor, The Hitcher, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 and Proud Mary. The actor also starred as Lieutenant Lynn "Buck" Compton on HBO's miniseries Band of Brothers. His other TV credits include starring roles on Boomtown and Desperate Housewives, as well as recurring roles on Suits and Yellowstone. He also plays the recurring character of Damien Darhk on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash and Arrow.
Stoney Jackson (Ray Mitchell)
Jackson played Ray Mitchell, the third baseman for the Angels. His other film credits include Red Sun Rising, The Disappearance of Kevin Johnson, The Fan, Carnival of Wolves, Trippin' and Perfectly Single. The actor has also made guest appearances on a number of television shows including Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction, Charmed, Black Scorpion, Everybody Hates Chris, Modern Family and Psych. Jackson currently plays the recurring role of Cimmaron Squalley on Sangre Negra.
Adrien Brody (Danny Hemmerling)
Brody appeared in the film as Angels player Danny Hemmerling. Following his role as the professional baseball player, Brody went on to appear in the movies The Thin Red Line, Restaurant, Summer of Sam, Liberty Heights, The Affair of the Necklace, Dummy, The Village, King Kong, The Darjeeling Limited, Predators, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Midnight in Paris and The Grand Budapest Hotel. In 2002, Brody became the youngest person to win an Oscar in the best actor category for his role in The Pianist at the age of 29. On the TV side, Brody played the titular role in the History Channel's miniseries Houdini in 2014. He was nominated for an Emmy and SAG Award for the role. The actor also played Luca Changretta in the fourth season of Peaky Blinders.
Matthew McConaughey (Ben Williams)
McConaughey played the supporting role of Ben Williams, an outfielder for the Angels. Since appearing in Angels in the Outfield, McConaughey has starred in the romantic comedies The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, Fool's Gold and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. His more recent film roles have been in dramas including The Lincoln Lawyer, The Paperboy, Mud, Magic Mike, The Wolf of Wall Street, Interstellar and Free State of Jones. McConaughey starred as Ron Woodroof in the 2013 drama Dallas Buyers Club, for which he won an Oscar and Critics' Choice, Golden Globe and SAG awards. He then starred as Rust Cohle in the first season of HBO's True Detective, for which he was nominated for Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG awards. McConaughey most recently starred in White Boy Rick, Serenity and The Beach Bum.
Dermot Mulroney (Mr. Bomman)
Mulroney appeared in the film as Roger's estranged father. Following his role as the deadbeat dad, Mulroney acted in the films My Best Friend's Wedding, About Schmidt, The Wedding Date, August: Osage County, Insidious: Chapter 3, Dirty Grandpa, The Mountain Between Us and I Still See You. He will next appear in the upcoming thriller film The Courier. Mulroney also appeared in the 1995 film Living in Oblivion, which he also worked on as an associate producer. On the TV side, he has played Gavin Mitchell on Friends, Russell Schiller on New Girl, Sean Pierce on Shameless, Bob Thompson on American Horror Story: Cult, Francis Gibson on Crisis, Dr. Walter Wallace on Pure Genius and Anthony on Homecoming.