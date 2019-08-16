'The Angry Birds Movie 2': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Performer

The Angry Birds Movie 2, the sequel to the hit 2016 film, reunites returning stars like Peter Dinklage and Jason Sudeikis while welcoming some new famous voices to Bird Island as well.

In the midst of a bitter war, the Angry Birds and the Bad Piggies are forced to set aside their differences when a new threat arises in the form of Zeta (Leslie Jones), a mysterious bird hell-bent on destroying both Bird Island and Pig Island. Other additions to the cast of flightless birds include Rachel Bloom and Pete Davidson. Awkwafina and Sterling K. Brown will play some of their pig counterparts.

Written by Sudeikis and Peter Ackerman, who wrote the Ice Age movies, this is the second film to be based on the beloved mobile phone game turned full-fledged video game franchise.

Ahead of the film’s Aug. 16 release, check out its star-studded voice cast.