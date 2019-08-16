'The Angry Birds Movie 2': Meet the Voices Behind Each Animated Performer
The birds are back and angrier than ever. Read about the A-listers — from returning stars Peter Dinklage and Jason Sudeikis to new castmember Leslie Jones — bringing them to life for the sequel, which hits theaters Aug. 16.
The Angry Birds Movie 2, the sequel to the hit 2016 film, reunites returning stars like Peter Dinklage and Jason Sudeikis while welcoming some new famous voices to Bird Island as well.
In the midst of a bitter war, the Angry Birds and the Bad Piggies are forced to set aside their differences when a new threat arises in the form of Zeta (Leslie Jones), a mysterious bird hell-bent on destroying both Bird Island and Pig Island. Other additions to the cast of flightless birds include Rachel Bloom and Pete Davidson. Awkwafina and Sterling K. Brown will play some of their pig counterparts.
Written by Sudeikis and Peter Ackerman, who wrote the Ice Age movies, this is the second film to be based on the beloved mobile phone game turned full-fledged video game franchise.
Ahead of the film’s Aug. 16 release, check out its star-studded voice cast.
-
Jason Sudeikis
Red
Jason Sudeikis will reprise his role as the angriest bird: the hot-tempered, thick-browed Red. Fresh off his supporting role in partner Olivia Wilde’s teen comedy film Booksmart, Sudeikis will also star in El Tonto, the directorial debut of Charlie Day.
-
Bill Hader
Leonard
Ever the versatile impressionist, Bill Hader is back as Leonard, also known as King Mudbeard. In addition to continuing work on Documentary Now and Barry, Hader will star in another sequel later this fall, It Chapter 2.
-
Peter Dinklage
Mighty Eagle
In his first post-Game of Thrones project to be released, Dinklage plays one of the main returning characters. The past daring deeds of Mighty Eagle render him somewhat of a celebrity among the birds.
-
Awkwafina
Courtney
Despite dipping into more dramatic fare with this year’s The Farewell, the Crazy Rich Asians breakout is back, showcasing her comedic chops as a pig named Courtney.
-
Dove Cameron
Ella
Although the 23-year-old actress-singer is a newcomer to the Angry Birds franchise, Ella is not Dove Cameron's first animated character. The Descendants star recently played Gwen Stacy in the Marvel Rising TV shorts. Viewers also might recognize Cameron from her roles in Dumplin' and Angie Tribeca.
-
Josh Gad
Chuck
Josh Gad is reprising the role of Chuck, a speedy and outgoing bird. Gad is famous for lending his voice to Olaf, the anthropomorphic snowman from the Disney smash hit Frozen, and its upcoming sequel. His other roles include the live-action Beauty and the Beast.
-
Rachel Bloom
Silver
The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star is playing Chuck’s goofy sister Silver. Bloom recently appeared in Seth Green’s film Changeland but has an impressive animated résumé as well, with roles in Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Robot Chicken.
-
Sterling K. Brown
Garry
Known for his roles in shows like This Is Us and The People v. O.J. Simpson, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner is joining the Angry Birds 2 cast as Garry, a hipster pig. Brown is also set to voice a role in the highly anticipated Frozen sequel.
-
Danny McBride
Bomb
Another returning castmember, Danny McBride plays Bomb, a brawny yet unpredictable bird. The Vice Principals star is featured alongside Will Ferrell and Seth Rogen in James Franco’s upcoming film Zeroville.
-
JoJo Siwa
Jay
JoJo Siwa, a 16-year-old singer/dancer/actress/YouTuber, is playing a hatchling named J. This is not only her first voice acting performance, but also her first film role.
-
Pete Davidson
Jerry
The Saturday Night Live star is voicing Jerry, an eagle that works for Zeta. Davidson also appears in John Turturro’s upcoming film Going Places alongside Susan Sarandon and Bobby Cannavale.
-
Eugenio Derbez
Glenn
The veteran Mexican-American actor is playing Glenn, a scientist-bird. No stranger to voice-acting, Derbez dubbed roles in the Latin American versions of Shrek and Mulan. The Overboard star also will be voicing the iconic Looney Toons character Speedy Gonzales in a recently announced film.
-
Zach Woods
Carl
The Office and Silicon Valley alum lends his gawky humor to Carl, one of Zeta’s minions. In addition to his role in Big Mouth, Woods will appear in the upcoming dramedy Downhill.
-
Nicki Minaj
Pinky
Details on Nicki Minaj’s character have mostly been kept under wraps. Minaj’s previous credits include The Other Woman, Ice Age: Continental Drift and Barbershop: The Next Cut. The rapper studied acting in high school.
-
Brooklynn Prince
Zoe
The breakout child star from The Florida Project, Brooklynn Prince is playing a hatchling named Zoe. She will also appear in The Turning and The One and Only Ivan, both set for release next year.
-
Lil Rel Howery
Alex
The Get Out scene-stealer is playing a bird named Alex. Howrey also recently played Charlie in the Netflix sleeper hit Bird Box. Next year, viewers can catch him in The Photograph with LaKeith Stanfield and Issa Rae.
-
Beck Bennett
Brad
SNL favorite Beck Bennett will voice Brad, a security guard who happens to be an eagle. Bennett recently appeared in the romantic comedy Plus One and has an animated pedigree from roles in the movie Sing and the DuckTales series reboot.
-
Leslie Jones
Zeta
Leslie Jones is Zeta, a villainous character who threatens to destroy both Bird Island and Piggy Island, unintentionally rallying the warring species together. Known for her memorable Saturday Night Live performances, Jones is currently working on films like Queenpins and I Am Maurice, which is in production.
-
Anthony Padilla
Hal
Anthony Padilla is a YouTube personality and half of the former comedy duo Smosh. A returning castmember, Padilla plays a clumsy bird named Hal. Padilla recently starred in the miniseries Blame the Hero.