From 'Spider-Verse' to 'Incredibles 2': Animation Nominees Reveal What Inspired Their Stylish Characters

A resident of the internet, Yesss is an algorithm at a video-sharing site called BuzzTube. But what does an algorithm actually look like? "We wanted her to embody the constant change of the internet as well as be a kind of a businesswoman, like an entrepreneur of this website," says Rich Moore, who directed Ralph Breaks the Internet with Phil Johnston. Yesss is voiced by Taraji P. Henson, and the filmmakers also wanted to see a bit of the actress in the character, but they gave her numerous hairstyles and wardrobe changes to "evoke that ever-changing feeling of the internet. We designed a lot of costume changes for her, actually more than are in the movie." Since she's digital, Yesss wears a coat "that reacts like fur but is really kind of fiber-optic material. Her blouses and her skirts have lights and little digital accents."

This story first appeared in the Feb. 13 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.