From Annabelle to Chucky: 8 Demon Dolls Featured in Horror Movies

Chucky, Annabelle, Billy, and Slappy are just a few nightmare-inducing names of toys that have been featured in horror movies over the years. Creepy glass eyes, cold porcelain ski and slow eerie movements are designed to freak viewers out with PG items. Most dolls are meant to bring about feelings of security and friendship, like Elmo and Lamb Chop, but that's simply not the case when the overhead theater lights dim for a pulse-quickening chiller. The plastic companions that come to life in horror movies can bend moviegoers’ sense of safety as easily as they do their plastic arms, sucking audiences into a whirlwind Toy Story from hell. Somehow the roles reverse, and the owner becomes the play-thing.

Two such dolls return to the big screen in the next few weeks. First, Chucky comes to life in the reboot of 1988's Child's Play. in this takeoff, the talking doll is defective and becomes violent, resulting from a hacker who manipulated his code.



Then, Annabelle returns in Annabelle Comes Home. In this installment, the play-thing becomes the puppet master of all demonic items within the museum. The sinister doll uses all of the vessels of evil spirits to orchestrate horror the same way that Slappy does in Goosebumps when he makes all of the nightmarish books in R.L. Stine's collection spring to life.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter takes a closer look at the doll faces that may have made some viewers a little more afraid of their toys.