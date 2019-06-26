In Theaters This Weekend: Reviews of 'Annabelle Comes Home,' 'Yesterday' and More

With Annabelle Comes Home continuing with the universe of all things Conjuring, the film hitting theaters Wednesday competes with last week's similarly themed Child’s Play at the box office.

In contrast, Maiden, a documentary about an all-female yacht crew competing in the Whitbread Round the World Race of 1989, depicts the harsh reality of the sea and showcases a feminist story from a few decades back.

Shakespeare fans may be interested in checking out Ophelia, a reimagined Hamlet of sorts, this one focusing on Hamlet’s love interest. Meanwhile, Beatles fans contemplate over Yesterday, which shows a world where the Beatles never existed and their songs are made famous by the only man who remembers them.

Three Peaks, an Italian-German film, centers on the dynamics of family and the relationship of a man with his girlfriend’s son.

Here's what The Hollywood Reporter critics thought of this week's films.