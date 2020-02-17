77 of the Most Anticipated Movies for the Rest of 2020
Long-awaited sequels, fresh adaptations and even some originals round out the list of what to expect in the coming year.
Now that the Oscars are over, moviegoers have the rest of 2020 to figure out where they plan to spend their box-office dollars.
From Top Gun: Maverick to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the 2020 slate of films is chock full of a few long-awaited sequels to popular titles.
Not to be left out of the sequel game, the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious saga is out in May, and Godzilla vs. Kong promises to pit the two iconic movie monsters against one another again in November.
The rest of February sees a host of adaptations coming to the big screen. Blumhouse is bringing a fresh take on The Invisible Man to theaters, and Harrison Ford stars in the latest reimagining of The Call of the Wild, released the same weekend as the latest take on the Jane Austen novel Emma.
Disney's latest live-action alteration from its animated library, Mulan, is out in March, but a couple of original features could prove worthy summer blockbusters. Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, is an original action-comedy that could shake up the typical schedule of sequels and remakes.
Below, The Hollywood Reporter breaks down the movies headed to theaters and streamers in 2020.
-
'Emma'
Feb. 21
The Witch and Split star Anya Taylor-Joy stars in this big-screen adaptation of the Jane Austen novel.
-
'The Last Thing He Wanted'
Feb. 21
Based on Joan Didion's 1996 novel of the same name, the Netflix original movie follows veteran Washington, D.C. reporter Elena McMahon (Anne Hathaway) after she leaves her job on the 1984 campaign trail out of a sense of duty to her father, Dick McMahon (Willem Dafoe). After her father guilts her into running a fool's errand on his behalf, Elena uses the opportunity to dive into a possible investigative story but ends up at the center of the very thing she was attempting to expose.
-
'The Call of the Wild'
Feb. 21
Harrison Ford leads the pack in this latest adaptation of the Jack London novel.
-
'The Invisible Man'
Feb. 28
Elisabeth Moss stars in this reimagining of pioneering science-fiction author H.G. Wells' The Invisible Man.
-
'The Way Back'
March 6
Ben Affleck stars as an alcoholic widower trying to get his life together by coaching high school basketball.
-
'Onward'
March 6
Marvel movie alums Tom Holland and Chris Pratt star as a pair of elf brothers on a road trip in this new Pixar animated feature from Monsters University writer-director Dan Scanlon.
-
'The Banker'
March 6
Based on a true story, the Apple TV+ film centers on revolutionary businessmen Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) and Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson) as they come up with a plan to take on the racially oppressive establishment of the 1960s and help other African Americans pursue the American dream. The two train a working-class white man (Nicholas Hoult) to pose as the rich and privileged face of their growing real estate and banking empire, while Garrett and Morris pose as a janitor and a chauffeur. Their success ultimately draws the attention of the federal government, which threatens everything they have worked for.
The movie was originally set to hit theaters on Dec. 6, before moving to Apple TV+, but the tech giant was forced to delay the rollout following allegations that co-producer Bernard Garrett Jr., the son of Bernard Garrett, had molested his two half-sisters 50 years ago when they were young. Following the allegations, Apple said that Garrett Jr. would not profit from the film's release, though insiders believed he was already paid up front.
In addition to delaying the film's release, Apple also canceled the film's AFI Festival premiere in November.
-
'Bloodshot'
March 13
In this comic book adaptation, Vin Diesel plays a slain soldier who is re-animated with superpowers. Outlander lead man Sam Heughan and Guy Pearce also star.
-
'The Hunt'
March 13
The satirical thriller depicts "elites" kidnapping and then hunting "deplorables." Based on a dark internet conspiracy theory, The Hunt follows 12 strangers who wake up in a clearing with no knowledge of where they are or how they got there. The group soon discovers that they're being hunted for sport by a group of global elites. The elites’ master plan is derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin), knows the hunters’ game better than they do. She takes charge and picks them off one by one as she makes her way toward the group's leader (Hilary Swank).
While originally set to hit theaters in September, Universal pulled the film from debuting in theaters in the wake of a number of mass shootings that shook the nation. Following those attacks, Universal and producer Jason Blum paused the ad campaign for the film. Controversy followed when The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets reported on the film's premise, which led to the film's release being delayed.
-
'A Quiet Place: Part II'
March 20
The sequel to Paramount's 2018 hit A Quiet Place keeps stars Emily Blunt and Millicent Simmonds, but introduces Cillian Murphy in an as-yet-undisclosed role.
-
'Mulan'
March 27
Disney continues to adapt its older animated offerings into live-action films with Mulan. Yifei Liu stars as the titular warrior, with Donnie Yen and Jet Li co-starring.
-
'Saint Maud'
April 3
This British horror import follows a pious nurse who becomes dangerously obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient.
-
'The New Mutants'
April 3
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams stars alongside Anya Taylor-Joy in this horror-slanted tale that takes place in the X-Men universe.
-
'Beastie Boys Story'
April 3
The Spike Jonze-directed documentary features the Grammy Award-winning bandmembers Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz as they reflect on their music career and 40-year friendship. The doc will stream on Apple TV+.
-
'No Time to Die"
April 10
Daniel Craig takes his last crack at playing legendary British spy James Bond, directed by True Detective veteran Cary Joji Fukunaga alongside Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch and Ana de Armas, among others.
-
'Charm City Kings'
April 10
Adapted from the documentary 12 O'Clock Boys, this film follows Mouse, a 14-year-old boy who desperately wants to join a group of infamous Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence.
-
'Promising Young Woman'
April 17
Carey Mulligan plays a young woman on the warpath of revenge against men because of a trauma she suffered in the past. Bo Burnham (yes, the comedian) and Laverne Cox also star.
-
'Trolls World Tour'
April 17
Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake reprise their roles in this sequel to 2016's Trolls, based on the popular children's toy.
-
'Antebellum'
April 24
Starring Janelle Monáe, this horror thriller focuses on a successful author who finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it's too late.
-
'Black Widow'
May 1
Marvel Studios' clamored-for prequel focuses its lens on Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), the Russian assassin known by her code name "Black Widow." Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz co-star.
-
'Legally Blonde 3'
May 8
The last time Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) graced the silver screen, Facebook hadn't been created. This three-quel, following 2003's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, will finally see itself in cinemas on May 8.
-
'Scoob'
May 15
This latest iteration of the Scooby-Doo gang's adventures stars a host of famous voices, from Amanda Seyfried to Jason Isaacs.
-
'Spiral'
May 15
The Saw reboot follows esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel "Zeke" Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) as they team up to investigate murders that are eerily similar of those of the city's gruesome past. Zeke soon finds himself at the center of the killer's morbid game as he continues to seek justice.
-
'The Woman in the Window'
May 15
This Hitchcock-esque mystery stars Amy Adams as an agoraphobic woman living alone in New York who begins spying on her new neighbors, only to witness a disturbing act of violence.
-
'Fast & Furious 9'
May 22
Not much is known about the ninth installment of The Fast and the Furious franchise, but it will star Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron, with direction from Justin Lin.
-
'The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run'
May 22
After SpongeBob's beloved pet snail, Gary, is kidnapped, SpongeBob and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to the Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home.
-
'Artemis Fowl'
May 29
Based on a series of YA novels, Artemis Fowl follows a young Irish criminal mastermind as he kidnaps the fairy LEPrecon officer Captain Holly Short for ransom to fund the search for his missing father in order to restore the family fortune.
-
'Irresistible'
May 29
This tongue-in-cheek comedy from writer-director (and former Daily Show host) Jon Stewart stars Steve Carrell as a political strategist who helps a retired veteran (Chris Cooper) run for mayor in a small, conservative Midwest town.
-
'Wonder Woman 1984'
June 5
Gal Gadot returns as amazonian warrior Diana Prince in the sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman. Patty Jenkins returns to the director's chair, with Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig joining the sequel.
-
'Candyman'
June 12
Jordan Peele helped write this spiritual successor to the original 1992 horror film, this time set in the now-gentrified Chicago neighborhood where the story began.
-
'Soul'
June 19
Up! and Inside Out director Pete Docter helms this animated feature starring the voice of Jamie Foxx as a jaded musician who is transported out of his body and must find his way back with the help of an infant soul.
-
'Top Gun: Maverick'
June 26
Paramount's sequel to the 1986 action classic Top Gun finally kicks the tires and lights the fires on June 26 with lead Tom Cruise set to return as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.
-
'In the Heights'
June 26
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical is brought to the silver screen by director Jon M. Chu, with Corey Hawkins and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz starring.
-
'Free Guy'
July 3
Shawn Levy helms this original action-comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a Non-Playable Character in a video game who gains self-awareness.
-
'Minions: The Rise of Gru'
July 3
Not much has been revealed about this Minions sequel, but it will still have Steve Carrell's voice as the lovable villain Gru.
-
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'
July 10
The sequel to 1989's Ghostbusters II keeps it in the family: It's directed by original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman's son Jason. In addition to much of the original cast, Paul Rudd and Stranger Things breakout Finn Wolfhard star in the ghoulish action-adventure.
-
'Tenet'
July 17
Not much is yet known about Christopher Nolan's next film, but it involves time travel, stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson and will be out in theaters this July.
-
'Jungle Cruise'
July 24
Based on the Disneyland ride of the same name, Jungle Cruise stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.
-
'The French Dispatch'
July 24
Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch follows journalists at an outpost of an American magazine in a fictional 20th century French city. The Searchlight film, which features three storylines, brings to life a collection of the stories the journalists author for the final issue. The star-studded ensemble cast includes Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe and Anjelica Huston.
-
'Morbius'
July 31
Marvel brings its own living vampire to the big screen with Jared Leto in the lead role as longtime Spider-Man villain turned anti-hero Morbius.
-
'The One and Only Ivan'
Aug. 14
Angelina Jolie and Sam Rockwell star in this book adaptation about a gorilla named Ivan who tries to piece together his past with the help of an elephant named Stella as they hatch a plan to escape from captivity.
-
'Bill & Ted Face the Music'
Aug. 21
It has been 29 years since Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves graced the screen as the time-traveling airheads Bill S. Preston and Ted "Theodore" Logan, but 2020 sees them finally reuniting for the third chapter in the series, Bill & Ted Face the Music.
-
'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard'
Aug. 28
No plot details have been given about this sequel to 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard, but it still stars Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson.
-
'Monster Hunter'
Sept. 4
Based on the popular Capcom video game, this fantasy action flick stars Milla Jovovich and Ron Perlman.
-
'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'
Sept. 11
This third installment in the Conjuring series brings back stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga.
-
'Without Remorse'
Sept. 18
Long in development, this Tom Clancy adaptation is finally seeing the light of day with Michael B. Jordan starring as ex-Navy SEAL turned CIA operative John Clark.
-
'The King's Man'
Sept. 18
This prequel to the Kingsman series of movies shows the origins of the international intelligence agency as it tries to stop a war from breaking out.
-
'The Many Saints of Newark'
Sept. 25
This prequel film sees Michael Gandolfini taking on a younger version of the role that made his father James famous: Tony Soprano.
-
'The Trial of the Chicago 7'
Oct. 7
This real-life story, from writer-director Aaron Sorkin, about seven people on trial for various charges surrounding the uprising at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago stars Eddie Redmayne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
-
'Bios'
Oct. 2
This sci-fi film about a robot on a post-apocalyptic Earth that was built to protect his dying creator's beloved dog stars Tom Hanks and Samira Wiley.
-
'Death on the Nile'
Oct. 9
This sequel to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express sees Kenneth Branagh reprising his role as novelist Agatha Christie's Belgian detective character Hercule Poirot.
-
'Halloween Kills'
Oct. 16
Jamie Lee Curtis returns in this latest chapter of the Halloween horror series.
-
'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'
Oct. 23
This feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield, England who wants to be a drag queen stars Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant.
-
'Stillwater'
Nov. 6
Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin star in this thriller about a father who travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who has been imprisoned for a murder she says she didn't commit.
-
'Eternals'
Nov. 6
The star-studded Marvel film is an adaptation of Jack Kirby's sci-fi saga of an immortal alien race of godlike beings, their evil counterparts and the Celestials who created them on planets across the universe. The cast of the Chloe Zhao-directed movie includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani.
-
'Clifford the Big Red Dog'
Nov. 13
This big-screen adaptation of the popular children's books and cartoons stars Darby Camp, Kenan Thompson and the voice of David Alan Grier.
-
'Godzilla vs. Kong'
Nov. 20
V/H/S and Death Note director Adam Wingard pits two of cinema's most notorious monsters against each other in what could be a brawl for the ages. Previous Godzilla and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown stars in the film.
-
'Raya and the Last Dragon'
Nov. 25
This Disney animated feature is set in a realm known as Lumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, where a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. The film features the voices of Awkwafina and Cassie Steele.
-
'Gigantic'
Nov. 25
Another Disney animated November release, this time set in Spain during the Age of Exploration. Gigantic (a reimagining of Jack and the Beanstalk) tells the story of young Jack, who discovers a world full of giants hidden in the clouds.
-
'Coming 2 America'
Dec. 18
Star Eddie Murphy reprises his role as Zamunda king Akeem from the 1988 R-rated comedy Coming to America. Craig Brewer, who recently directed Murphy in Dolemite Is My Name, helms this sequel as well.
-
'Dune'
Dec. 18
Arrival and Blade Runner: 2049 director Denis Villeneuve helms a long-in-the-works remake of science fiction cult classic Dune, based on the novel by Frank Herbert. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and a host of other stars round out the cast.
-
'West Side Story'
Dec. 18
Steven Spielberg takes on a remake of the Hollywood classic from 1961. Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort and newcomer Rachel Zegler lead the cast of the movie musical.
-
'The Croods 2'
Dec. 23
The sequel to the 2013 animated film tells the tale of a prehistoric family, the Croods, who are challenged by a rival clan, the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.
-
'News of the World'
Dec. 25
The latest offering from director Paul Greengrass, set after the Civil War, follows Tom Hanks' Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a widower and veteran of three wars who travels from town to town sharing the day's headlines. He crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl (Helena Zengel) who, after being taken in by the Kiowa tribe six years earlier, is being returned to her biological aunt against her will.
-
'The Tomorrow War'
Dec. 25
From Lego Batman director Chris McKay, this sci-fi action film stars Chris Pratt as a man drafted to fight in a future war where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront his past.
-
'The Last Duel'
Dec. 25
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck team up as writers for the first time since Good Will Hunting in this Ridley Scott-directed period drama. The film, based on Eric Jager's The Last Duel: A True Story of Crime, Scandal and Trial by Combat in Medieval France, which tells the tale of the last legally sanctioned duel in France. The real-life revenge drama follows a man who goes to war and returns to learn a friend has raped his wife, played by Jodie Comer. When no one will believe the woman, the soldier appeals to the king of France to fight a duel to the death. The film also stars Adam Driver.
-
'The Prom'
TBD
The Netflix original film from Ryan Murphy focuses on the experiences of an Indiana lesbian teenager who wants to bring her girlfriend to her school's big dance. When they're banned from attending as a couple, a cast of Broadway eccentrics descend on the teens' small-town home to help fight the injustice. Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Awkwafina, Ariana Grande, Keegan-Michael Key and Andrew Rannells will all appear in the film.
-
'Mank'
TBD
The Netflix original film tells the story of Herman Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman), the newspaper man turned screenwriter who is best known for collaborating with Orson Welles on Citizen Kane. David Fincher will direct, while his father, Jack Fincher, penned the script.
-
'Rebecca'
TBD
Based on Daphne du Maurier’s 1938 novel, Rebecca tells the story of a young woman (Lily James) who finds herself battling the shadow of her husband's (Armie Hammer) dead first wife, the mysterious Rebecca, after arriving at his imposing family estate on the bleak English coast. Ben Wheatley directed the Netflix original.
-
'Eurovision'
TBD
The Netflix original comedy follows aspiring musicians Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams), who are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition. In addition to starring in the film, Ferrell co-wrote the script with Andrew Steele.
-
'Hillbilly Elegy'
TBD
The Netflix film follows an Appalachian family's youngest members as it explores the American dream through three generations of the Vance family. Hillbilly Elegy is based on J. D. Vance's 2016 novel of the same name. Netflix plans to release its upcoming film in theaters briefly, before adding it to its platform, like it did with recent hits The Irishman and Marriage Story. Amy Adams and Glenn Close star in the movie.
-
'Da 5 Bloods'
TBD
Spike Lee's follow-up to BlacKkKlansman stars Chadwick Boseman, Delroy Lindo and Giancarlo Esposito. In Da 5 Bloods, four African American veterans return to the Vietnam jungles they fought in, seeking their squad leader's remains and the possibility of buried treasure. Throughout the film, the men attempt to put their broken selves back together while searching for their innocence.
-
'The Boys in the Band'
TBD
The Boys in the Band, starring the original Broadway cast (Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells), is set to hit Netflix some time this year. The play-turned-movie follows a group of gay men who get together in a New York apartment for a friend's birthday. As the night goes by, the men notice the cracks beneath their friendship and their self-inflicted heartache.
-
'The Kissing Booth 2'
TBD
The Kissing Booth 2 adds to the plethora of sequels heading viewers' way in 2020. The teen rom-com stars Joey King, Joel Courtney and Jacob Elordi, as they maneuver through high school. The first film — Netflix's most re-watched movie of 2018 — centered on never-been-kissed Shelly Evans (King) who comes face-to-face with her crush (Elordi), aka her best friend's (Courtney) older brother, at a kissing booth.
-
'Superintelligence'
TBD
Melissa McCarthy stars as very mundane, normal Carol Peters whose life is turned upside down when the world's first superintelligence organization chooses her for observation. Superintelligence marks McCarthy's fourth film with production partner and husband Ben Falcone. The action-comedy was originally set to get a theatrical release at the end of 2019 before it was announced that the New Line movie would be moving to HBO Max. "We used the A.I. from Superintelligence to look at every single platform in the world, and then used its superknowledge and big artificial brain-like thing to determine that HBO Max was the right home for our film," McCarthy said of the change.
-
'Let Them All Talk'
TBD
Steven Soderbergh's Let Them All Talk marked HBO Max's first pickup and stars Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, Gemma Chan, Candice Bergen and Lucas Hedges. The film follows acclaimed author (Streep) on a cruise ship vacation with her friends (Bergen, Wiest), looking to have some fun and heal old wounds. Streep's nephew (Hedges) tags along and finds himself involved with a young literary agent (Chan).
-
'On the Rocks'
TBD
Father-daughter feature On the Rocks follows a young mother who reconnects with her playboy dad on an adventure across New York City. The film marks writer-director Sofia Coppola and actor Bill Murray's first film collaboration since Lost in Translation, more than 15 years ago, and will stream on Apple TV+. Jessica Henwick, Rashida Jones, Jenny Slate and Marlon Wayans also star in the film.