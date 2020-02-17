77 of the Most Anticipated Movies for the Rest of 2020

Now that the Oscars are over, moviegoers have the rest of 2020 to figure out where they plan to spend their box-office dollars.

From Top Gun: Maverick to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the 2020 slate of films is chock full of a few long-awaited sequels to popular titles.

Not to be left out of the sequel game, the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious saga is out in May, and Godzilla vs. Kong promises to pit the two iconic movie monsters against one another again in November.

The rest of February sees a host of adaptations coming to the big screen. Blumhouse is bringing a fresh take on The Invisible Man to theaters, and Harrison Ford stars in the latest reimagining of The Call of the Wild, released the same weekend as the latest take on the Jane Austen novel Emma.

Disney's latest live-action alteration from its animated library, Mulan, is out in March, but a couple of original features could prove worthy summer blockbusters. Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, is an original action-comedy that could shake up the typical schedule of sequels and remakes.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter breaks down the movies headed to theaters and streamers in 2020.