Late-Night Lately: Ariana Grande Takeover, Kanye 'Westworld,' Hosts Defend Michelle Wolf

After drawing criticism for her comments about Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Saturday's White House Correspondents' Dinner, comedian Michelle Wolf was defended by late-night hosts Monday night.

On Late Night With Seth Meyers, the NBC host — who has hosted the Correspondents' Dinner himself, with Donald Trump in attendance — noted the president's tweets saying Wolf "bombed," that she was "filthy" and calling out Meyers for his performance at the dinner years before. "It's always good when the eye of Sauron is on you," Meyers quipped.

Speaking on Wolf, who worked for Meyers' show, the host said, "When you call her filthy, you are right. She is filthy and she is mean, which is what we love about her because those are wonderful qualities for a comedian and terrible qualities for free world leaders.”

Among the jokes about Sanders that Wolf received criticism for were comments such as, "Every time Sarah steps up to the podium, I get excited because I’m not sure what we’re going to get: a press briefing, a bunch of lies or divided into softball teams," and "She burns facts then uses that ash to create the perfect smoky eye." Both were considered jabs at the White House press secretary's appearance.

Plugging Wolf’s upcoming Netflix show, Meyers promised the comedian wouldn’t “waste any time trying to decide when it is or isn’t proper to make fun of people in power who lie to us on a daily basis.”

The Late Late Show's James Corden called Wolf "brilliant," and pointed out that during the dinner, she mocked journalists and politicians. "So you can see why Trump was upset," Corden said. "She's stealing his act."

Jimmy Fallon took a similar approach. "Some people got upset at the dinner when comedian Michelle Wolf made fun of members of the Trump administration. The president was furious. He was like, 'Nobody makes a mockery of my staff except me. That's where I draw the line,'" The Tonight Show host said in his best-Trump voice.

Over on the Daily Show, on which Wolf appeared as a correspondent until last December, Trevor Noah noted, "Michelle roasted these people so hard that they wanted police protection."

When it came to Wolf's comments on Sanders, Noah said, "It's not funny because Michelle should have had the decency to not comment on women's appearances in any way, shape or form. She's a comedian for God's sake, not the president."

On The Opposition, Jordan Klepper noted that Wolf "violated traditions and norms" by telling jokes. "I don't even know what she was thinking," Klepper said. "You don't speak truth to power — that's bullying. You tell power how good it looks, and you move on."

Earlier Monday, Wolf expressed no regrets over her act. "I wouldn't change a single word that I said," she told NPR. "I'm very happy with what I said, and I'm glad I stuck to my guns."

On CBS, Late Show host Stephen Colbert started off his show Monday by addressing Wolf’s performance Saturday. “She did not pull any punches and some people were offended…presumably those people who have been in a coma for the last 18 months.”

"Look, you didn’t like it, you have that right. Don’t invite her back again, but grow a pair. This was a roast…being mad at her for doing her job is like being mad at the valet for briefly stealing your car.”

On Wednesday, Samantha Bee dedicated a segment to wolf and Sanders during Full Frontal. "Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a fuckin' liar!" Bee said before jokingly leaving the stage. Upon her return, she defended the remark. "Look, calling Sanders a liar isn't an insult, it's her job description. And Sarah Sanders is very good at her job. She is smart. She's savvy. And she has the eerie ability to make towering falsehoods unwatchably dull."

Bee further condemned the media for defending Sanders, though she admitted that doing so is relatively easy "maybe because she's the only member of this administration that isn't a Dick Tracy villain," isn't a "loudmouth" like Scaramucci, an "attention vampire" like Kellyanne Conway, or an "actual vampire" like Steven Miller.

"So I salute you, Sarah Huckabee Sanders," Bee said at the end of the segment. "You are a hell of a role model for little girls everywhere who are smart, and hard-working, and completely evil."