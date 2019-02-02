Art Directors Guild Awards: 'Favourite,' 'Black Panther,' 'Crazy Rich Asians' Among Winners

The Favourite, Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians won the Art Directors Guild Awards for best period, fantasy and contemporary film, respectively, at the ADG's Excellence in Production Design Awards on Saturday at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG's period film category went on to win the Oscar in production design three times, in 2014 for The Great Gatsby, in 2015 for The Grand Budapest Hotel and last year for The Shape of Water. The production design Oscar went to the winner of the fantasy category, Mad Max: Fury Road, in 2016. And in 2017 La La Land picked up the ADG award in the category for a contemporary film on the way to winning the Oscar for production design.

In the category for feature animation, which was first presented last year, the award went to Isle of Dogs.

During the ceremony, Rob Marshall received the ADG's Cinematic Imagery Award. Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Oscar-nominated production designer Jeannine Oppewall, senior illustrator and production designer Ed Verreaux, scenic artist Jim Florito and set designer and art director William F. Matthews. Marjo Bernay, a veteran entertainment IATSE activist for over four decades, was honored with a special service award.

Anthony Masters and Benjamin Carre were inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame.

A full list of winners follows.