Art Directors Guild Awards: 'Favourite,' 'Black Panther,' 'Crazy Rich Asians' Among Winners
'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' were among the big winners at Saturday night's ceremony.
The Favourite, Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians won the Art Directors Guild Awards for best period, fantasy and contemporary film, respectively, at the ADG's Excellence in Production Design Awards on Saturday at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG's period film category went on to win the Oscar in production design three times, in 2014 for The Great Gatsby, in 2015 for The Grand Budapest Hotel and last year for The Shape of Water. The production design Oscar went to the winner of the fantasy category, Mad Max: Fury Road, in 2016. And in 2017 La La Land picked up the ADG award in the category for a contemporary film on the way to winning the Oscar for production design.
In the category for feature animation, which was first presented last year, the award went to Isle of Dogs.
During the ceremony, Rob Marshall received the ADG's Cinematic Imagery Award. Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Oscar-nominated production designer Jeannine Oppewall, senior illustrator and production designer Ed Verreaux, scenic artist Jim Florito and set designer and art director William F. Matthews. Marjo Bernay, a veteran entertainment IATSE activist for over four decades, was honored with a special service award.
Anthony Masters and Benjamin Carre were inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame.
A full list of winners follows.
-
Period Film
Feature Film
The Favourite (WINNER)
Production Designer: Fiona Crombie
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Production Designer: Jess Gonchor
Bohemian Rhapsody
Production Designer: Aaron Haye
First Man
Production Designer: Nathan Crowley
Roma
Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero
-
Fantasy Film
Feature Film
Black Panther (WINNER)
Production Designer: Hannah Beachler
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Production Designer: Stuart Craig
The House with a Clock in its Walls
Production Designer: Jon Hutman
Mary Poppins Returns
Production Designer: John Myhre
Ready Player One
Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen
-
Contemporary Film
Feature Film
Crazy Rich Asians (WINNER)
Production Designer: Nelson Coates
A Quiet Place
Production Designer: Jeffrey Beecroft
A Star Is Born
Production Designer: Karen Murphy
Mission: Impossible - Fallout
Production Designer: Peter Wenham
Welcome to Marwen
Production Designer: Stefan Dechant
-
Animated Film
Feature Film
Isle of Dogs (WINNER)
Production Designers: Adam Stockhausen, Paul Harrod
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Art Director: Colin Stimpson
Incredibles 2
Production Designer: Ralph Eggleston
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Production Designer: Cory Loftis
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Production Designer: Justin K. Thompson
-
One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
Television
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Simone," "We're Going to the Catskills!" (WINNER)
Production Designer: Bill Groom
A Series of Unfortunate Events: "The Ersatz Elevator: Part One"
Production Designer: Bo Welch
The Haunting of Hill House: "The Bent-Neck Lady"
Production Designer: Patricio M. Farrell
The Man in the High Castle: "Now More Than Ever, We Care About You," "History Ends," "Jahr Null"
Production Designer: Drew Boughton
Westworld: "Akane No Mai"
Production Designer: Howard Cummings
-
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
Television
The Handmaid's Tale: "June," "Unwomen" (WINNER)
Production Designers: Mark White, Elisabeth Williams
Better Call Saul: "Pinata," "Coushatta"
Production Designer: Judy Rhee
Castle Rock: "The Box"
Production Designer: Steve Arnold
House of Cards: "Episode 627: Chapter 72"
Production Designer: Julie Walker
Ozark: "Once a Langmore...," "The Gold Coast"
Production Designer: Derek R. Hill
-
Television Movie or Limited Series
Television
The Alienist: "The Boy on the Bridge" (WINNER)
Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop
American Horror Story: Apocalyse: "Fire and Reign"
Production Designer: Valdar Wilt
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Production Designer: Judy Becker
Maniac
Production Designer: Alex Digerlando
Sharp Objects
Production Designer: Johan Paino
-
Half Hour Single-Camera Series
Television
GLOW: "Viking Funeral," "Perverts are People, Too" "Rosalie" (WINNER)
Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted
Atlanta: "Teddy Perkins"
Production Designer: Timothy O'Brien
The Good Place: "Janet (s)"
Production Designer: Ian Phillips
Homecoming: "Mandatory"
Production Designer: Anastasia White
Silicon Valley: "Tech Evangelist," "Artificial Emotional Intelligence"
Production Designer: Richard Toyon
-
Multi-Camera Series
Television
Sesame Street: "Book Worming," "The Count's Counting Error,"
"Street Food” (WINNER)
Production Designer: David Gallo
The Big Bang Theory: "The Novelization Correlation," "The Sibling Realignment," "The Bow Tie Asymmetry"
Production Designer: John Shaffner
Murphy Brown: "#Murphytoo"
Production Designer: Jane Musky
The Ranch: "Travelin' Prayer," "Tie Our Love (Ina Double Knot)," "Fresh Out of Forgiveness"
Production Designer: John Shaffner
Will & Grace: "The Three Wise Men," "Tex and the City," "Anchor Away"
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
-
Variety or Competition Series/Awards or Event Special
Television
The Oscars: "90th Annual Academy Awards" (WINNER)
Production Designer: Derek McLane
Drunk History: "Halloween"
Production Designer: Chloe Arbiture
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Production Designer: Jason Ardizzone-West
Portlandia: "Riot Spray"
Production Designer: Schuyler Telleen
Saturday Night Live: "Bill Hader + Arcade Fire," "John Mulaney + Jack White," "Donald Glover + Childish Gambino"
Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Joseph DeTullio
-
Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial
Television
Apple: "Welcome Home" (WINNER)
Production Designer: Christopher Glass
Ariana Grande: "no tears left to cry"
Production Designer: Ethan Tobman
A Tribe Called Quest: "The Space Program"
Production Designer: Kai Boydell
Kendrick Lamaar: "All The Stars"
Production Designer: Ethan Tobman
Nespresso: "Quest"
Production Designer: Michael Gaw
Rolex: "2018 Academy Awards"
Production Designers: Shane Valentino, Craig Pavilionis