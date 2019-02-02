Art Directors Guild Awards: 'Favourite,' 'Black Panther,' 'Crazy Rich Asians' Among Winners

10:11 PM 2/2/2019

by Carolyn Giardina

'The Favourite,' 'Black Panther' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' were among the big winners at Saturday night's ceremony.

'The Favourite'
'The Favourite'
Yorgos Lanthimos/Twentieth Century Fox

The Favourite, Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians won the Art Directors Guild Awards for best period, fantasy and contemporary film, respectively, at the ADG's Excellence in Production Design Awards on Saturday at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG's period film category went on to win the Oscar in production design three times, in 2014 for The Great Gatsby, in 2015 for The Grand Budapest Hotel and last year for The Shape of Water. The production design Oscar went to the winner of the fantasy category, Mad Max: Fury Road, in 2016. And in 2017 La La Land picked up the ADG award in the category for a contemporary film on the way to winning the Oscar for production design.

In the category for feature animation, which was first presented last year, the award went to Isle of Dogs.

During the ceremony, Rob Marshall received the ADG's Cinematic Imagery Award. Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Oscar-nominated production designer Jeannine Oppewall, senior illustrator and production designer Ed Verreaux, scenic artist Jim Florito and set designer and art director William F. Matthews. Marjo Bernay, a veteran entertainment IATSE activist for over four decades, was honored with a special service award.

Anthony Masters and Benjamin Carre were inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame. 

A full list of winners follows.

  • Period Film

    Feature Film

    'The Favourite'
    'The Favourite'
    Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

    The Favourite (WINNER) 
    Production Designer: Fiona Crombie

    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
    Production Designer: Jess Gonchor

    Bohemian Rhapsody
    Production Designer: Aaron Haye

    First Man
    Production Designer: Nathan Crowley

    Roma
    Production Designer: Eugenio Caballero

  • Fantasy Film

    Feature Film

    Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios

    Black Panther (WINNER)
    Production Designer: Hannah Beachler

    Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
    Production Designer: Stuart Craig

    The House with a Clock in its Walls
    Production Designer: Jon Hutman

    Mary Poppins Returns
    Production Designer: John Myhre

    Ready Player One
    Production Designer: Adam Stockhausen

  • Contemporary Film

    Feature Film

    Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment

    Crazy Rich Asians (WINNER)
    Production Designer: Nelson Coates

    A Quiet Place
    Production Designer: Jeffrey Beecroft

    A Star Is Born
    Production Designer: Karen Murphy

    Mission: Impossible - Fallout
    Production Designer: Peter Wenham

    Welcome to Marwen
    Production Designer: Stefan Dechant

  • Animated Film

    Feature Film

    Courtesy of Fox Searchlight Pictures

    Isle of Dogs (WINNER)
    Production Designers: Adam Stockhausen, Paul Harrod

    Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
    Art Director: Colin Stimpson

    Incredibles 2
    Production Designer: Ralph Eggleston

    Ralph Breaks the Internet
    Production Designer: Cory Loftis

    Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
    Production Designer: Justin K. Thompson

  • One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

    Television

    Nicole Rivelli/Courtesy of Amazon

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Simone," "We're Going to the Catskills!" (WINNER)
    Production Designer: Bill Groom

    A Series of Unfortunate Events: "The Ersatz Elevator: Part One"
    Production Designer: Bo Welch

    The Haunting of Hill House: "The Bent-Neck Lady"
    Production Designer: Patricio M. Farrell

    The Man in the High Castle: "Now More Than Ever, We Care About You," "History Ends," "Jahr Null"
    Production Designer: Drew Boughton

    Westworld: "Akane No Mai"
    Production Designer: Howard Cummings

  • One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

    Television

    George Kraychyk/Hulu

    The Handmaid's Tale: "June," "Unwomen" (WINNER)
    Production Designers: Mark White, Elisabeth Williams

    Better Call Saul: "Pinata," "Coushatta"
    Production Designer: Judy Rhee

    Castle Rock: "The Box"
    Production Designer: Steve Arnold

    House of Cards: "Episode 627: Chapter 72"
    Production Designer: Julie Walker

    Ozark: "Once a Langmore...," "The Gold Coast"
    Production Designer: Derek R. Hill  

  • Television Movie or Limited Series

    Television

    'The Alienist
    'The Alienist
    Kate Vermes/TNT

    The Alienist: "The Boy on the Bridge" (WINNER)
    Production Designer: Mara LePere-Schloop

    American Horror Story: Apocalyse: "Fire and Reign"
    Production Designer: Valdar Wilt

    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
    Production Designer: Judy Becker

    Maniac
    Production Designer: Alex Digerlando

    Sharp Objects
    Production Designer: Johan Paino

  • Half Hour Single-Camera Series

    Television

    Erica Parise/Netflix

    GLOW: "Viking Funeral," "Perverts are People, Too" "Rosalie" (WINNER)
    Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted

    Atlanta: "Teddy Perkins"
    Production Designer: Timothy O'Brien

    The Good Place: "Janet (s)"
    Production Designer: Ian Phillips

    Homecoming: "Mandatory"
    Production Designer: Anastasia White

    Silicon Valley: "Tech Evangelist," "Artificial Emotional Intelligence"
    Production Designer: Richard Toyon

  • Multi-Camera Series

    Television

    Richard Termine / Sesame Workshop

    Sesame Street: "Book Worming," "The Count's Counting Error,"
    "Street Food” (WINNER)
    Production Designer: David Gallo

    The Big Bang Theory: "The Novelization Correlation," "The Sibling Realignment," "The Bow Tie Asymmetry"
    Production Designer: John Shaffner

    Murphy Brown: "#Murphytoo"
    Production Designer: Jane Musky

    The Ranch: "Travelin' Prayer," "Tie Our Love (Ina Double Knot)," "Fresh Out of Forgiveness"
    Production Designer: John Shaffner

    Will & Grace: "The Three Wise Men," "Tex and the City," "Anchor Away"
    Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

  • Variety or Competition Series/Awards or Event Special

    Television

    Derek McLane

    The Oscars: "90th Annual Academy Awards" (WINNER)
    Production Designer: Derek McLane

    Drunk History: "Halloween"
    Production Designer: Chloe Arbiture

    Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
    Production Designer: Jason Ardizzone-West

    Portlandia: "Riot Spray"
    Production Designer: Schuyler Telleen

    Saturday Night Live: "Bill Hader + Arcade Fire," "John Mulaney + Jack White," "Donald Glover + Childish Gambino"
    Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Joseph DeTullio

  • Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

    Television

    Apple: "Welcome Home" (WINNER)
    Production Designer: Christopher Glass

    Ariana Grande: "no tears left to cry"
    Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

    A Tribe Called Quest: "The Space Program"
    Production Designer: Kai Boydell

    Kendrick Lamaar: "All The Stars"
    Production Designer: Ethan Tobman

    Nespresso: "Quest"
    Production Designer: Michael Gaw

    Rolex: "2018 Academy Awards"
    Production Designers: Shane Valentino, Craig Pavilionis