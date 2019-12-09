'Joker,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Rise of Skywalker' Among Art Directors Guild Nominees

Disney's photoreal CG retelling of 'The Lion King' is nominated in the animated feature competition.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
The Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) announced its nominations this morning with two ties, resulting in six nominees in both the period and fantasy film categories. The results also garnered a nomination for Disney’s photoreal CG retelling of The Lion King in the animated film category.

In the category for a period film, the guild nominated Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, 1917 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The fantasy film nominees are Ad Astra, Aladdin, Avengers: End Game, Dumbo, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and –though it hasn't been screened yet and opens on Dec. 20-- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The nominations in the final live action motion picture category, for a contemporary film, includes A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Knives Out, Parasite and Us.

Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG's period film category went on to win the Oscar in production design twice, in 2015 for The Grand Budapest Hotel and in 2018 for The Shape of Water. The production design Oscar went to the winner of the fantasy category twice, in 2016 for Mad Max: Fury Road and earlier this year for Black Panther. In 2017, La La Land picked up the ADG Award for a contemporary film on the way to winning the Oscar for production design.

Notable in the animated feature category is the inclusion of Disney’s photoreal CG retelling of The Lion King, which is nominated alongside Dreamworks Animation’s Abominable and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Disney's Frozen 2 and Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4. Disney chose not to enter The Lion King in the animated feature Oscar competition, but there's been plenty of debate as to whether it should be considered an animated release.

Chernobyl, Fleabag, Game of Thrones, and new Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian are among the nominees in the TV categories.

Winners will be announced at the ADG’s 24th annual Awards, Feb. 1 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

A complete list of nominees follows:

  • Period Film

    Feature Film

    Ford v Ferrari
    Production Designer: François Audouy

    The Irishman
    Production Designer: Bob Shaw

    Jojo Rabbit
    Production Designer: Ra Vincent

    Joker
    Production Designer: Mark Friedberg

    1917
    Production Designer: Dennis Gassner

    Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
    Production Designer: Barbara Ling

  • Fantasy Film

    Feature Film

    'Ad Astra'
    'Ad Astra'
    Ad Astra
    Production Designer: Kevin Thompson

    Aladdin
    Production Designer: Gemma Jackson

    Avengers: Endgame
    Production Designer: Charles Wood

    Dumbo
    Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs

    Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
    Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos

    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
    Production Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins

  • Contemporary Film

    Feature Film

    A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Production Designer: Jade Healy

    John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
    Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh

    Knives Out
    Production Designer: David Crank

    Parasite
    Production Designer: Lee Ha-Jun

    Us
    Production Designer: Ruth De Jong

  • Animated Film

    Feature Film

    Abominable
    Production Designer: Max Boas

    Frozen II
    Production Designer: Michael Giaimo

    How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
    Production Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent

    The Lion King
    Production Designer: James Chinlund

    Toy Story 4
    Production Designer: Bob Pauley

  • One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

    Television

    A Series of Unfortunate Events: "Penultimate Peril: Part 1"
    Production Designer: Bo Welch

    The Crown: "Aberfan"
    Production Designer: Martin Childs

    Game of Thrones: "The Bells"
    Production Designer: Deborah Riley

    The Mandalorian: "Chapter One"
    Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones

    The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Ep. 305, Ep. 308"
    Production Designer: Bill Groom

  • One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

    Television

    Big Little Lies: "What Have They Done?" "The Bad Mother," "I Want to Know"
    Production Designer: John Paino

    The Boys: "The Female of the Species"
    Production Designer: Dave Blass

    Euphoria: "The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed," "And Salt the Earth Behind You"
    Production Designer: Kay Lee

    The Handmaid’s Tale: "Mayday"
    Production Designer: Elizabeth Williams

    The Umbrella Academy: "We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals"
    Production Designer: Mark Worthington

  • Television Movie or Limited Series

    Television

    Black Mirror: "Striking Vipers"
    Production Designer: Anne Beauchamp

    Catch-22
    Production Designer: David Gropman

    Chernobyl
    Production Designer: Luke Hull

    Deadwood
    Production Designer: Maria Caso

    Fosse/Verdon 
    Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

  • Half Hour Single-Camera Series

    Television

    Barry: "ronny/lily"
    Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson

    Fleabag: “Ep. 5”
    Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green

    GLOW: "Up, Up, Up"
    Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted

    The Good Place: "Employee of the Bearimy," "Help Is Other People"
    Production Designer: Ian Phillips

    Russian Doll: "Nothing in This World is Easy"
    Production Designer: Michael Bricker

  • Multi-Camera Series

    Television

    The Big Bang Theory: "The Stockholm Syndrome," "The Conference Valuation," "The Propagation Proposition"
    Production Designer: John Shaffner

    The Cool Kids: "Vegas, Baby!"
    Production Designer: Stephan Olson

    Family Reunion: "Remember Black Elvis?"
    Production Designer: Aiyanna Trotter

    No Good Nick: "The Italian Job"
    Production Designer: Kristan Andrews

    Will & Grace: "Family, Trip," "The Things We Do for Love," "Conscious Coupling"
    Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

  • Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

    Portal for Facebook: A Very Muppet Portal Launch
    Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando

    Apple: "It’s Tough Out There"
    Production Designer: Quito Cooksey

    Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: "Don’t Call Me Angel"
    Production Designer: Emma Fairley

    MedMen: "The New Normal"
    Production Designer: James Chinlund

    Taylor Swift: “Lover"
    Production Designer: Kurt Gefke

  • Variety or Competition Series / Awards or Event Special

    Television

    Drunk History: "Are You Afraid of the Drunk?"
    Production Designer: Monica Sotto

    91st Oscars
    Production Designer: David Korins

    Rent: Live 
    Production Designer: Jason Sherwood

    Saturday Night Live: "1764 Emma Stone," "1762 Sandra Oh," "1760 John Mulaney"
    Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio, Eugene Lee

    Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour
    Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin