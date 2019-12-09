'Joker,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Rise of Skywalker' Among Art Directors Guild Nominees
Disney's photoreal CG retelling of 'The Lion King' is nominated in the animated feature competition.
The Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) announced its nominations this morning with two ties, resulting in six nominees in both the period and fantasy film categories. The results also garnered a nomination for Disney’s photoreal CG retelling of The Lion King in the animated film category.
In the category for a period film, the guild nominated Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, 1917 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The fantasy film nominees are Ad Astra, Aladdin, Avengers: End Game, Dumbo, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and –though it hasn't been screened yet and opens on Dec. 20-- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The nominations in the final live action motion picture category, for a contemporary film, includes A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Knives Out, Parasite and Us.
Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG's period film category went on to win the Oscar in production design twice, in 2015 for The Grand Budapest Hotel and in 2018 for The Shape of Water. The production design Oscar went to the winner of the fantasy category twice, in 2016 for Mad Max: Fury Road and earlier this year for Black Panther. In 2017, La La Land picked up the ADG Award for a contemporary film on the way to winning the Oscar for production design.
Notable in the animated feature category is the inclusion of Disney’s photoreal CG retelling of The Lion King, which is nominated alongside Dreamworks Animation’s Abominable and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Disney's Frozen 2 and Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4. Disney chose not to enter The Lion King in the animated feature Oscar competition, but there's been plenty of debate as to whether it should be considered an animated release.
Chernobyl, Fleabag, Game of Thrones, and new Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian are among the nominees in the TV categories.
Winners will be announced at the ADG’s 24th annual Awards, Feb. 1 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
A complete list of nominees follows:
-
Period Film
Feature Film
Ford v Ferrari
Production Designer: François Audouy
The Irishman
Production Designer: Bob Shaw
Jojo Rabbit
Production Designer: Ra Vincent
Joker
Production Designer: Mark Friedberg
1917
Production Designer: Dennis Gassner
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
Production Designer: Barbara Ling
-
Fantasy Film
Feature Film
Ad Astra
Production Designer: Kevin Thompson
Aladdin
Production Designer: Gemma Jackson
Avengers: Endgame
Production Designer: Charles Wood
Dumbo
Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Production Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins
-
Contemporary Film
Feature Film
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Production Designer: Jade Healy
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh
Knives Out
Production Designer: David Crank
Parasite
Production Designer: Lee Ha-Jun
Us
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
-
Animated Film
Feature Film
Abominable
Production Designer: Max Boas
Frozen II
Production Designer: Michael Giaimo
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Production Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent
The Lion King
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Toy Story 4
Production Designer: Bob Pauley
-
One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
Television
A Series of Unfortunate Events: "Penultimate Peril: Part 1"
Production Designer: Bo Welch
The Crown: "Aberfan"
Production Designer: Martin Childs
Game of Thrones: "The Bells"
Production Designer: Deborah Riley
The Mandalorian: "Chapter One"
Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Ep. 305, Ep. 308"
Production Designer: Bill Groom
-
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
Television
Big Little Lies: "What Have They Done?" "The Bad Mother," "I Want to Know"
Production Designer: John Paino
The Boys: "The Female of the Species"
Production Designer: Dave Blass
Euphoria: "The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed," "And Salt the Earth Behind You"
Production Designer: Kay Lee
The Handmaid’s Tale: "Mayday"
Production Designer: Elizabeth Williams
The Umbrella Academy: "We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals"
Production Designer: Mark Worthington
-
Television Movie or Limited Series
Television
Black Mirror: "Striking Vipers"
Production Designer: Anne Beauchamp
Catch-22
Production Designer: David Gropman
Chernobyl
Production Designer: Luke Hull
Deadwood
Production Designer: Maria Caso
Fosse/Verdon
Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
-
Half Hour Single-Camera Series
Television
Barry: "ronny/lily"
Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson
Fleabag: “Ep. 5”
Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green
GLOW: "Up, Up, Up"
Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted
The Good Place: "Employee of the Bearimy," "Help Is Other People"
Production Designer: Ian Phillips
Russian Doll: "Nothing in This World is Easy"
Production Designer: Michael Bricker
-
Multi-Camera Series
Television
The Big Bang Theory: "The Stockholm Syndrome," "The Conference Valuation," "The Propagation Proposition"
Production Designer: John Shaffner
The Cool Kids: "Vegas, Baby!"
Production Designer: Stephan Olson
Family Reunion: "Remember Black Elvis?"
Production Designer: Aiyanna Trotter
No Good Nick: "The Italian Job"
Production Designer: Kristan Andrews
Will & Grace: "Family, Trip," "The Things We Do for Love," "Conscious Coupling"
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
-
Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial
Portal for Facebook: A Very Muppet Portal Launch
Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
Apple: "It’s Tough Out There"
Production Designer: Quito Cooksey
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: "Don’t Call Me Angel"
Production Designer: Emma Fairley
MedMen: "The New Normal"
Production Designer: James Chinlund
Taylor Swift: “Lover"
Production Designer: Kurt Gefke
-
Variety or Competition Series / Awards or Event Special
Television
Drunk History: "Are You Afraid of the Drunk?"
Production Designer: Monica Sotto
91st Oscars
Production Designer: David Korins
Rent: Live
Production Designer: Jason Sherwood
Saturday Night Live: "1764 Emma Stone," "1762 Sandra Oh," "1760 John Mulaney"
Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio, Eugene Lee
Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour
Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin