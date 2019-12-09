'Joker,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' 'Rise of Skywalker' Among Art Directors Guild Nominees

The Art Directors Guild (IATSE Local 800) announced its nominations this morning with two ties, resulting in six nominees in both the period and fantasy film categories. The results also garnered a nomination for Disney’s photoreal CG retelling of The Lion King in the animated film category.

In the category for a period film, the guild nominated Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, 1917 and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. The fantasy film nominees are Ad Astra, Aladdin, Avengers: End Game, Dumbo, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and –though it hasn't been screened yet and opens on Dec. 20-- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The nominations in the final live action motion picture category, for a contemporary film, includes A Beautiful Day in The Neighborhood, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Knives Out, Parasite and Us.

Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG's period film category went on to win the Oscar in production design twice, in 2015 for The Grand Budapest Hotel and in 2018 for The Shape of Water. The production design Oscar went to the winner of the fantasy category twice, in 2016 for Mad Max: Fury Road and earlier this year for Black Panther. In 2017, La La Land picked up the ADG Award for a contemporary film on the way to winning the Oscar for production design.

Notable in the animated feature category is the inclusion of Disney’s photoreal CG retelling of The Lion King, which is nominated alongside Dreamworks Animation’s Abominable and How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Disney's Frozen 2 and Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4. Disney chose not to enter The Lion King in the animated feature Oscar competition, but there's been plenty of debate as to whether it should be considered an animated release.

Chernobyl, Fleabag, Game of Thrones, and new Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian are among the nominees in the TV categories.

Winners will be announced at the ADG’s 24th annual Awards, Feb. 1 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

A complete list of nominees follows: