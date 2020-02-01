'Parasite,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Win Art Directors Guild Awards

10:08 PM 2/1/2020

by Carolyn Giardina

Additional honorees included 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Toy Story 4.'

Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite and Avengers: Endgame won trophies for a period film, contemporary film and fantasy film, respectively, at the Art Directors Guild's 24th annual Awards, Saturday at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

Parasite and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, along with ADG period film nominees The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and 1917 are nominated for the Oscar in production design.

Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG's period film category went on to win the Oscar in production design twice, in 2015 for The Grand Budapest Hotel and in 2018 for The Shape of Water. The production design Oscar went to the winner of the fantasy category twice, in 2016 for Mad Max: Fury Road and 2019 for Black Panther. In 2017, La La Land picked up the ADG Award for a contemporary film on the way to winning the Oscar for production design.

Additionally ADG Award winners included Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 in the animated feature catgory, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Chernobyl, Russian Doll, The Umbrella Academy and The Big Bang Theory.

During the evening, Chuck Lorre accepted the Guild's Cinematic Imagery Award. Four Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented, to Joe Alves, from the art directors council; Denis Olsen, from the scenic, title and graphic artists council; Stephen Myles Berger, from the set designers and model makers council; and Jack Johnson from the illustrators and matte artists council.

Accepting his award, Alves (Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind) recalled driving 3,000 miles to find a "strange mountain" for Close Encounters, during which he located the iconic Devil's Tower. He got a laugh as he reminded the crowd that today you would Google it.

Syd Mead, the 'visual futurist" and concept artist best known for his workk on Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Aliens and Blade Runner recieved the William Cameron Menzies Award posthumously. The award was presented by Denis Villeneuve.

Oscar nominated art director and production designers William J. Creber, best known for his work on The Poseidon Adventure and The Towering Inferno and the first three Planet of the Apes movies, and Roland Anderson, best known for Breakfast at Tiffany's, White Christmas and Cecil B. DeMille's Cleopatra were inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame.

A complete list of winners follows.

 

  • Period Film

    Feature Film

    Courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

    Ford v FerrariProduction Designer: François Audouy
    The IrishmanProduction Designer: Bob Shaw
    Jojo RabbitProduction Designer: Ra Vincent
    JokerProduction Designer: Mark Friedberg
    1917Production Designer: Dennis Gassner
    WINNER Once Upon a Time in HollywoodProduction Designer: Barbara Ling

  • Fantasy Film

    Feature Film

    Courtesy of Marvel Studios

    Ad AstraProduction Designer: Kevin Thompson
    AladdinProduction Designer: Gemma Jackson
    WINNER Avengers: EndgameProduction Designer: Charles Wood
    DumboProduction Designer: Rick Heinrichs
    Maleficent: Mistress of EvilProduction Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos
    Star Wars: The Rise of SkywalkerProduction Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins

  • Contemporary Film

    Feature Film

    Courtesy of Neon

    A Beautiful Day in the NeighborhoodProduction Designer: Jade Healy
    John Wick: Chapter 3 - ParabellumProduction Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh
    Knives OutProduction Designer: David Crank
    WINNER ParasiteProduction Designer: Lee Ha-Jun
    UsProduction Designer: Ruth De Jong

  • Animated Film

    Feature Film

    Courtesy of Dinsey/Pixar

    AbominableProduction Designer: Max Boas
    Frozen IIProduction Designer: Michael Giaimo
    How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden WorldProduction Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent
    The Lion KingProduction Designer: James Chinlund
    WINNER Toy Story 4Production Designer: Bob Pauley

  • One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series

    Television

    Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Studios

    A Series of Unfortunate Events: "Penultimate Peril: Part 1," Production Designer: Bo Welch
    The Crown: "Aberfan," Production Designer: Martin Childs
    Game of Thrones: "The Bells," Production Designer: Deborah Riley
    The Mandalorian: "Chapter One," Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones
    WINNER The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Ep. 305, Ep. 308," Production Designer: Bill Groom

  • One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series

    Television

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Big Little Lies: "What Have They Done?" "The Bad Mother," "I Want to Know," Production Designer: John Paino
    The Boys: "The Female of the Species," Production Designer: Dave Blass
    Euphoria: "The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed," "And Salt the Earth Behind You," Production Designer: Kay Lee
    The Handmaid’s Tale: "Mayday," Production Designer: Elizabeth Williams
    WINNER The Umbrella Academy: "We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals," Production Designer: Mark Worthington

  • Television Movie or Limited Series

    Television

    'Chernobyl'
    'Chernobyl'
    Liam Daniel/HBO

    Black Mirror, "Striking Vipers," Production Designer: Anne Beauchamp
    Catch-22Production Designer: David Gropman
    WINNER ChernobylProduction Designer: Luke Hull
    DeadwoodProduction Designer: Maria Caso
    Fosse/VerdonProduction Designer: Alex DiGerlando

  • Half-Hour Single-Camera Series

    Television

    Courtesy of Netflix

    Barry: "ronny/lily," Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson
    Fleabag: “Ep. 5,” Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green
    GLOW: "Up, Up, Up," Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted
    The Good Place: "Employee of the Bearimy," "Help Is Other People," Production Designer: Ian Phillips
    WINNER Russian Doll: "Nothing in This World Is Easy," Production Designer: Michael Bricker

  • Multi-Camera Series

    Television

    'The Big Bang Theory'
    'The Big Bang Theory'
    Courtesy of CBS

    WINNER The Big Bang Theory: "The Stockholm Syndrome," "The Conference Valuation," "The Propagation Proposition," Production Designer: John Shaffner
    The Cool Kids: "Vegas, Baby!," Production Designer: Stephan Olson
    Family Reunion: "Remember Black Elvis?," Production Designer: Aiyanna Trotter
    No Good Nick: "The Italian Job," Production Designer: Kristan Andrews
    Will & Grace: "Family, Trip," "The Things We Do for Love," "Conscious Coupling," Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

  • Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial

    Portal for Facebook: A Very Muppet Portal Launch; Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
    Apple: "It’s Tough Out There," Production Designer: Quito Cooksey
    Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: "Don’t Call Me Angel," Production Designer: Emma Fairley
    WINNER MedMen: "The New Normal," Production Designer: James Chinlund
    Taylor Swift: “Lover," Production Designer: Kurt Gefke

  • Variety or Competition Series / Awards or Event Special

    Television

    WINNER Drunk History: "Are You Afraid of the Drunk?," Production Designer: Monica Sotto
    91st Oscars; Production Designer: David Korins
    Rent: Live; Production Designer: Jason Sherwood
    Saturday Night Live: "1764 Emma Stone," "1762 Sandra Oh," "1760 John Mulaney," Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio, Eugene Lee
    Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour; Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin