'Parasite,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Win Art Directors Guild Awards
Additional honorees included 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Toy Story 4.'
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite and Avengers: Endgame won trophies for a period film, contemporary film and fantasy film, respectively, at the Art Directors Guild's 24th annual Awards, Saturday at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.
Parasite and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, along with ADG period film nominees The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and 1917 are nominated for the Oscar in production design.
Over the past five years, the winner of the ADG's period film category went on to win the Oscar in production design twice, in 2015 for The Grand Budapest Hotel and in 2018 for The Shape of Water. The production design Oscar went to the winner of the fantasy category twice, in 2016 for Mad Max: Fury Road and 2019 for Black Panther. In 2017, La La Land picked up the ADG Award for a contemporary film on the way to winning the Oscar for production design.
Additionally ADG Award winners included Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 in the animated feature catgory, as well as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Chernobyl, Russian Doll, The Umbrella Academy and The Big Bang Theory.
During the evening, Chuck Lorre accepted the Guild's Cinematic Imagery Award. Four Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented, to Joe Alves, from the art directors council; Denis Olsen, from the scenic, title and graphic artists council; Stephen Myles Berger, from the set designers and model makers council; and Jack Johnson from the illustrators and matte artists council.
Accepting his award, Alves (Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind) recalled driving 3,000 miles to find a "strange mountain" for Close Encounters, during which he located the iconic Devil's Tower. He got a laugh as he reminded the crowd that today you would Google it.
Syd Mead, the 'visual futurist" and concept artist best known for his workk on Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Aliens and Blade Runner recieved the William Cameron Menzies Award posthumously. The award was presented by Denis Villeneuve.
Oscar nominated art director and production designers William J. Creber, best known for his work on The Poseidon Adventure and The Towering Inferno and the first three Planet of the Apes movies, and Roland Anderson, best known for Breakfast at Tiffany's, White Christmas and Cecil B. DeMille's Cleopatra were inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame.
A complete list of winners follows.
-
Period Film
Feature Film
Ford v Ferrari; Production Designer: François Audouy
The Irishman; Production Designer: Bob Shaw
Jojo Rabbit; Production Designer: Ra Vincent
Joker; Production Designer: Mark Friedberg
1917; Production Designer: Dennis Gassner
WINNER Once Upon a Time in Hollywood; Production Designer: Barbara Ling
-
Fantasy Film
Feature Film
Ad Astra; Production Designer: Kevin Thompson
Aladdin; Production Designer: Gemma Jackson
WINNER Avengers: Endgame; Production Designer: Charles Wood
Dumbo; Production Designer: Rick Heinrichs
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil; Production Designer: Patrick Tatopoulos
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker; Production Designers: Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins
-
Contemporary Film
Feature Film
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood; Production Designer: Jade Healy
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum; Production Designer: Kevin Kavanaugh
Knives Out; Production Designer: David Crank
WINNER Parasite; Production Designer: Lee Ha-Jun
Us; Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
-
Animated Film
Feature Film
Abominable; Production Designer: Max Boas
Frozen II; Production Designer: Michael Giaimo
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World; Production Designer: Pierre-Olivier Vincent
The Lion King; Production Designer: James Chinlund
WINNER Toy Story 4; Production Designer: Bob Pauley
-
One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series
Television
A Series of Unfortunate Events: "Penultimate Peril: Part 1," Production Designer: Bo Welch
The Crown: "Aberfan," Production Designer: Martin Childs
Game of Thrones: "The Bells," Production Designer: Deborah Riley
The Mandalorian: "Chapter One," Production Designer: Andrew L. Jones
WINNER The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Ep. 305, Ep. 308," Production Designer: Bill Groom
-
One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series
Television
Big Little Lies: "What Have They Done?" "The Bad Mother," "I Want to Know," Production Designer: John Paino
The Boys: "The Female of the Species," Production Designer: Dave Blass
Euphoria: "The Trials and Tribulations of Trying to Pee While Depressed," "And Salt the Earth Behind You," Production Designer: Kay Lee
The Handmaid’s Tale: "Mayday," Production Designer: Elizabeth Williams
WINNER The Umbrella Academy: "We Only See Each Other at Weddings and Funerals," Production Designer: Mark Worthington
-
Television Movie or Limited Series
Television
Black Mirror, "Striking Vipers," Production Designer: Anne Beauchamp
Catch-22; Production Designer: David Gropman
WINNER Chernobyl; Production Designer: Luke Hull
Deadwood; Production Designer: Maria Caso
Fosse/Verdon; Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
-
Half-Hour Single-Camera Series
Television
Barry: "ronny/lily," Production Designer: Tyler B. Robinson
Fleabag: “Ep. 5,” Production Designer: Jonathan Paul Green
GLOW: "Up, Up, Up," Production Designer: Todd Fjelsted
The Good Place: "Employee of the Bearimy," "Help Is Other People," Production Designer: Ian Phillips
WINNER Russian Doll: "Nothing in This World Is Easy," Production Designer: Michael Bricker
-
Multi-Camera Series
Television
WINNER The Big Bang Theory: "The Stockholm Syndrome," "The Conference Valuation," "The Propagation Proposition," Production Designer: John Shaffner
The Cool Kids: "Vegas, Baby!," Production Designer: Stephan Olson
Family Reunion: "Remember Black Elvis?," Production Designer: Aiyanna Trotter
No Good Nick: "The Italian Job," Production Designer: Kristan Andrews
Will & Grace: "Family, Trip," "The Things We Do for Love," "Conscious Coupling," Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
-
Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial
Portal for Facebook: A Very Muppet Portal Launch; Production Designer: Alex DiGerlando
Apple: "It’s Tough Out There," Production Designer: Quito Cooksey
Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey: "Don’t Call Me Angel," Production Designer: Emma Fairley
WINNER MedMen: "The New Normal," Production Designer: James Chinlund
Taylor Swift: “Lover," Production Designer: Kurt Gefke
-
Variety or Competition Series / Awards or Event Special
Television
WINNER Drunk History: "Are You Afraid of the Drunk?," Production Designer: Monica Sotto
91st Oscars; Production Designer: David Korins
Rent: Live; Production Designer: Jason Sherwood
Saturday Night Live: "1764 Emma Stone," "1762 Sandra Oh," "1760 John Mulaney," Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Akira Yoshimura, Joe DeTullio, Eugene Lee
Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour; Production Designers: Tamlyn Wright, Baz Halpin