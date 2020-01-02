Artios Awards: 'Hustlers,' 'Knives Out,' 'Rocketman' Among Casting Society Film Nominees
The winners in feature film, television and theater categories will be revealed at the 35th annual awards ceremony in New York, Los Angeles and London.
The Casting Society of America has announced the film nominations for the 2020 Artios Awards, honoring the contributions of casting directors.
The winners in the feature film, television and theater categories will be announced on Jan. 30 ceremonies held in New York, Los Angeles and London.
Films nominated in the big budget - comedy category include Dolemite Is My Name, Hustlers, Knives Out, Rocketman and Uncut Gems. Big budget - drama film nominees include 1917, The Irishman, Joker, Little Women and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.
The animated films Abominable, Frozen 2, The Lion King, How to Tran Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Toy Story 4 will compete against each other.
Brittany Runs A Marathon, The Dead Don't Die, Jojo Rabbit and Late Night are all nominated in the studio or independent - comedy category, while Harriet, Honey Boy, Judy and Marriage Story will compete in the studio or independent - drama category.
The Casting Society previously revealed the nominees in its non-theatrical film category: Bird Box, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Deadwood, King Lear and To All the Boys I've Loved Before.
Ron Funches will serve as host for the Los Angeles event, with Michelle Buteau hosting the New York ceremony.
"The art of casting for film continued to shine this year, as represented in this noteworthy list of projects. Joining our television and theatre nominees, these talented casting directors exemplify the range of skills and expertise throughout our craft," said CSA president Russell Boast in a statement. "The 35th Artios Awards will put a spotlight on the year’s outstanding contributions from our members as we collectively build on this year’s achievements for an even stronger future."
The nominees in the television and theater categories were previously announced in September.
Additionally, Geena Davis will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement and Audra McDonald will be honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award. Three-time Artios Award winner Deborah Aquila will receive The Hoyt Bowers Award and Andy Pryor will be honored with the Excellence in Casting Award at the London ceremony.
A complete list of the film nominees follows.
-
Animation
Abominable - Christi Soper Hilt
Frozen 2 - Jamie Sparer Roberts, Sarah Raoufpur (Associate)
The Lion King - Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey (Associate)
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World - Christi Soper Hilt
Toy Story 4 - Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon
-
Big Budget - Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name - Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu
Hustlers - Gayle Keller
Knives Out - Mary Vernieu, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Brett Howe (Associate)
Rocketman - Reginald Poerscot-Edgerton
Uncut Gems - Francine Maisler
-
Big Budget - Drama
1917 - Nina Gold
The Irishman - Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)
Joker - Shayna Markowitz
Little Women - Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Douglas Aibel (Location Casting), Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Victoria Thomas
-
Studio or Independent - Comedy
Brittany Runs A Marathon - Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox
The Dead Don't Die - Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance (Associate)
The Farewell - Leslie Woo
Jojo Rabbit - Des Hamilton
Late Night - Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox, Kimberly Ostroy (Associate)
Poms - Mary Vernieu, Marisol Roncali, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)
-
Studio or Independent - Drama
Harriet - Kim Coleman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne Chapman (Location Casting), Meghan Apostoles (Associate)
Honey Boy - Chelsea Ellis Bloch, John Papsidera
Judy - Fiona Weir, Alice Searby
Marriage Story – Francine Maisler, Douglas Aibel, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler (Associate)
Waves – Avy Kaufman, Mark Mullen (Location Casting)
-
Low Budget - Comedy or Drama
Clemency - Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate)
Diane - Jodi Angstreich
The Last Black Man in San Francisco - Julia Kim, Nina Henninger (Location Casting)
Skin - Jodi Angstreich, Laura Rosenthal, Maribeth Fox
Them That Follow - John McAlary, Orly Sitowitz
-
Micro Budget - Comedy or Drama
Low Tide - Susan Shopmaker, Lois Drabkin
Mickey and the Bear - Avy Kaufman
Skin in the Game - Matthew Lessall
The True Don Quixote - Stephanie Holbrook, Ryan Glorioso (Location Casting), Justin Coulter (Associate)
The Wind - Meg Morman, Sunday Boling
-
The Zeitgeist Award
Avengers: Endgame - Sarah Halley Finn, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Jason B. Stamey (Associate) It Chapter 2 - Rich Delia, Stephanie Gorin (Location Casting), Coco Kleppinger (Associate)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Nina Gold, April Webster, Alyssa Weisberg, Angela Young (Associate)