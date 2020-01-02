Artios Awards: 'Hustlers,' 'Knives Out,' 'Rocketman' Among Casting Society Film Nominees

The Casting Society of America has announced the film nominations for the 2020 Artios Awards, honoring the contributions of casting directors.

The winners in the feature film, television and theater categories will be announced on Jan. 30 ceremonies held in New York, Los Angeles and London.

Films nominated in the big budget - comedy category include Dolemite Is My Name, Hustlers, Knives Out, Rocketman and Uncut Gems. Big budget - drama film nominees include 1917, The Irishman, Joker, Little Women and Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

The animated films Abominable, Frozen 2, The Lion King, How to Tran Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Toy Story 4 will compete against each other.

Brittany Runs A Marathon, The Dead Don't Die, Jojo Rabbit and Late Night are all nominated in the studio or independent - comedy category, while Harriet, Honey Boy, Judy and Marriage Story will compete in the studio or independent - drama category.

The Casting Society previously revealed the nominees in its non-theatrical film category: Bird Box, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Deadwood, King Lear and To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

Ron Funches will serve as host for the Los Angeles event, with Michelle Buteau hosting the New York ceremony.

"The art of casting for film continued to shine this year, as represented in this noteworthy list of projects. Joining our television and theatre nominees, these talented casting directors exemplify the range of skills and expertise throughout our craft," said CSA president Russell Boast in a statement. "The 35th Artios Awards will put a spotlight on the year’s outstanding contributions from our members as we collectively build on this year’s achievements for an even stronger future."

The nominees in the television and theater categories were previously announced in September.

Additionally, Geena Davis will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement and Audra McDonald will be honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award. Three-time Artios Award winner Deborah Aquila will receive The Hoyt Bowers Award and Andy Pryor will be honored with the Excellence in Casting Award at the London ceremony.

A complete list of the film nominees follows.