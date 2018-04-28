Late-Night Lately: Avengers Assemble, Hank Azaria Talks Apu, Hosts Dissect Kanye-Trump Tweets

The Avengers officially assembled all weeklong on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the new film ahead of its debut April 27.

Kimmel tried to get some spoilers out of the Infinity War cast (Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Paul Bettany and Pom Klementieff) on Monday, but they remained tight-lipped. Downey Jr. then pushed Saldana on Avatar 2 spoilers, but the actress wouldn't budge.

Finally, the cast showed off an exclusive clip from the movie, in which Tony Stark convenes with Bruce Banner and Doctor Strange as they gear up for Thanos’ appearance on Earth. Banner mentions Thanos is a "plague" that moves from planet to planet, while Stark and Strange exchange quips.

On Tuesday, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista tested their knowledge of fellow castmembers while playing "Guess the Avenger."

One prompt asked which Avenger uprooted half a dozen trees with classmates and replanted them on their high school's 50-yard line, while another asked which Avenger learned to play spoons at a bar and has become proficient at "spoonplay." Gurira, Ruffalo and Johansson guessed, correctly, Hiddleston — who then gave a demonstration for the crowd.

On Wednesday Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan and Josh Brolin surprised fans on Hollywood Boulevard. Promising people a "sneak peak" at the latest Avengers film, Live! set up a head-sized hole in a wall, behind which the Avengers stars were waiting.

"I'm literally lost for words right now," one woman, who was dressed in a Thor outfit, said when she took off her Thor helmet and peeked through the hole. "Nice to see you guys," one man with a Captain America shield said, as Hemsworth tickled his chin.

During the cast's group interview on Live!, Boseman explained why he flashed the audience the "Wakanda Forever" sign from Black Panther before taking his seat. "You know what, the funny thing is, if I don't want to do it, I have to not leave the house. I've been chased in cars. I've actually done the scene in Coming to America when he goes to the bathroom and people are bowing to him," he joked.

When asked if fans should stay until after the credits in the new movie, the whole cast agreed.

Thursday's episode welcomed Don Cheadle, Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Winston Duke, who shared "spoilers" with the audience as the movie had finally hit theaters. Also during the show, Billy Eichner showed up in a fake muscle suit to plead his case as an Avenger called Prince Namor: The Sub-Mariner, who "breathes underwater and communicates telepathically with fish."

Bonus: The cast also appeared on The Tonight Show in the form of a Marvel version of the Brady Bunch theme, and later in the week James Corden took them on a bus tour around Los Angeles.