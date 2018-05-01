Time Bandits: The Watches Seen on the 'Avengers' Tour

With a few notable exceptions (Chadwick Boseman in David Yurman bracelets; Marvel Studios president Kaevin Feige sporting an iPhone watch), the legion of Avengers: Infinity War has hit the promotional tour for the record-breaking movie wearing a host of impressive Swiss timepieces.

Zealously devoted watch collector Robert Downey Jr. wore a $605,000 ticker featuring a spinning 3D globe by independent brand Greubel Forsey to the Los Angeles premiere. Watch company ambassadors Bradley Cooper (who’s on IWC’s roster), Gwyneth Paltrow (Frederique Constant), Benedict Cumberbatch (Jaeger-LeCoultre) and Chris Hemsworth (TAG Heuer) sported the latest from those brands, while Idris Elba and Paul Bettany were out and about in their trusty Rolexes. Even though they may live in a futuristic world-screen, these stars prefer to keep time in mechanical fashion.