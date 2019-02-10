'Roma' Pillows to RBG-Inspired Designer Sweatshirts: Awards Season's Swaggiest Swag

Who will be crowned king of awards swag distribution this season? Studios go to great lengths to promote their movies leading up to the Oscars, of course, but this year, THR takes a look at who went all out to give voters, journalists, and more the inside look into how the sausage gets made (and publicized).

While reading your Roma Assouline book courtesy of Netflix and featuring not only stills from the production but also family photos of director Alfonso Cuaron himself, you can recline on your Roma emblazoned pillow to make it a cozy Saturday afternoon. Participant Media and Focus Features’ On the Basis of Sex enlisted seven fashion designers and beauty brands –including Diane Von Furstenberg, Clare V. and Lingua Franca— to collaborate on a special "All Rise" collection of sweatshirts (see below), jewelry, make-up, and more accoutrement inspired by the film and work of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with some proceeds going to the ACLU. For Boy Erased, Joel Edgerton’s drama based on Garrard Conley’s memoir about surviving conversion therapy, Focus Features sent out Trevor Project pins, teaming up with the org on their "50 Bills, 50 States" campaign to protect LGBTQ youth from conversion therapy and encourage advocacy in every state.

Take a gander at more of the collector’s items from this year’s awards race.