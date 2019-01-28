Awkwafina, Michelle Obama, Jason Momoa Land 2019 Shorty Awards Nominations (Exclusive)
Joe Biden, Rupi Kaur, Noah Centineo and Yoko Ono also join the list of Shorty nominees.
The nominee list for the 11th annual Shorty Awards is officially out.
The Sawhorse Media-founded awards show aims to highlight and celebrate the best shortform content created on a variety of social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Among this year's notable nominees are Michelle Obama, Awkwafina, Joe Biden, Danai Gurira and Ali Wong.
In addition to the Hollywood names, TV shows like Barry, Shameless and Brooklyn Nine-Nine will also be considered for their social media content. The list of 2019 nominees brings several new categories including Tik-Toker of the Year and Innovator of the Year.
Shorty winners are selected by members of the The Real Time Academy. Fans can also vote for the winner of select awards by casting one vote per day through the Shortys website.
The 11th Annual Shorty Awards will be presented May 5, 2019.
Actor
Arts & EntertainmentAwkwafinaDanai GuriraEmmy RossumEva LongoriaJason MomoaJohn ChoJustin BaldoniMandy MooreMindy KalingNoah CentineoSacha Baron CohenTituss Burgess
Celebrity
Arts & EntertainmentCommonDeepika PadukoneEddie HuangJoe BidenJon M. ChuJonah HillKathy GriffinLil MiquelaReese WitherspoonRussell BrandWhoopi GoldbergYoko Ono
Comedy
Arts & EntertainmentAli WongCarmen EspositoCatherine CohenChloe FinemanHannah GadsbyJaboukie Young-WhiteJohn EarlyJohn MulaneyMatteo LaneMelissa VillaseñorSamantha RuddyW. Kamau Bell
Dance
Arts & EntertainmentAuti KamalBrittany CavacoChelsie HillCynthia IrobundaDyttoFik-ShunJade ChynowethJustin PeckKaycee RiceOmar Z. RoblesShiggyThe Kinjaz
Music
Arts & EntertainmentAlanis MorissetteBAD BUNNYBLACKPINKHarry StylesJaden SmithJanelle MonaeKacey MusgravesMason RamseyMeek MillNormaniPost MaloneWeezer
TV Show
Arts & EntertainmentAtlantaBarryBrooklyn Nine-NineDear White PeopleGrown-ishJersey ShoreShamelessSuccessionThe Bold TypeThe ChiThe Last O.G.The Sinner
Animal
Creative & MediaJack the CockatielJuniper & FigLoki the WolfdogLucas the SpiderLudwik Guinea PigStella Max PigSuki CatTinkerbelle the DogTunaWalter Good BoyWoof + Walls
Art
Creative & MediaDante DentoniFelipe PantoneLiana FinckRuby SilviousSha'an d'AnthesShantell MartinSubliming.jpgTatsuya TanakathelatestkateThomas RomainTyler SpanglerYeah It's Chill
Literature
Creative & MediaAngie ThomasCeleste NgJames S. MurrayJason ReynoldsJenny HanJensen KarpLauren OliverMark MansonMichelle ObamaRupi KaurTahereh MafiTomi Adeyemi
Beauty
Creative & MediaAntonio GarzaCydnee BlackDestiny LaShaeDian PelangiEllarie NoelGothamistailuvsarahiiLewys BallLing KTMaye MuskSabina HannanSamantha Ravndahl
Lifestyle
Creative & MediaBrendan FallisCaitlin CovingtonKelsey SimoneKurt JiLexie LombardMarianna HewittMolly BurkeRemi AshtenRohini ElyseRyan ClarkSilver is the New BlondeTezza
LGBTQ+ Account
Creative & MediaAdam EliAmbers ClosetChandler N WilsonChella ManDesmond is AmazingGus KenworthyJacob TobiaJessie PaegeMelanie MurphyNoah FinnceShangelaStevie Boebi
House & Home
Creative & MediaBrian Patrick FlynnCorey Damen JenkinsDrew Scott @lonefoxhomeHermione ChantalJudy Aldridge @atlantishomeJustina BlakeneyKim + Scott @yellowbrickhomeMarie KondoNicole White @livelaughdecorateSarah Sherman SamuelSophie HinchliffeTerrible Floor Plans
Fashion
Creative & MediaCarrie DragshawHalima AdenHarling RossJasmine TookesJeremy MitchellJillian MercadoKerwin FrostOfficially QuigleyRocky BarnesSalem MitchellSartoriallyIncSlick Woods
Food & Drink
Creative & MediaAlex French Guy CookingBrad LeoneDavid ChangDrinking with ChickensLauren KoMaangchiMatty MathesonSpoon Fork BaconSteve1989MREInfoStrictly DumplingThe Icing ArtistYukiko Tanzi
Health & Wellness
Creative & MediaBec DonlanDemi BagbyDr. Joshua WolrichDr. Rahim Gonstead ChiropractorHeather AndersenJay ShettyJocko WillinkKati MortonMeg BoggsRecipes for Self LoveThe Lean MachinesWendy Sue Swanson
Journalist
Creative & MediaAl BelloCharlotte WilderElizabeth WeilEmily ChangGayle KingHannah DreierJohn CarreyrouKara SwisherLisa LingMatt DanzicoRachel NicholsRonan Farrow
Meme/Parody Account
Creative & Media@itsanimatedtext@kalesalad@menotgivingafuck@nihilist_arbys@pixelatedboat@renaissance__man@sadtopographies@seinfeld2000@tank.sinatra@teenagestepdad@thesamepictureofchrispratt_@uglydesign
Parenting/Family
Creative & MediaAmanda AueraverageparentproblemsBeleaf in Fatherhoodfather_of_daughtersJamie and NikkiJesssFamKids Eat in ColorKKandbabyJlifewithmicahMel and Shaneth3littlestavengerThe Bafana Family
Sports
Creative & MediaAdam RipponAly RaismanDavid OrtizJoel EmbiidJuJu Smith-SchusterMo'ne DavisNaomi OsakaPat McAfeeSaina NehwalShaquem GriffinShawn Johnson EastShib Sibs
Weird
Tech & Innovation@fashionsecrets934d3d3d3 EngagedBallpoint Papi @Tw1tterPicassoBird GraveyardCaptainDisillusionCoffee DadCrimes Against ShoemanityGrand IllusionsMickey AvalonSMG4@EbayBaeTyler Adams Dawson
Activism
Tech & InnovationBernice A. KingBlair ImaniBrittany PacknettColin KaepernickDanny GloverJameela JamilMari CopenyMarley DiasMichael SkolnikMonica LewinskyNyle DiMarcoSonita Alizadeh
Gaming
Tech & InnovationChris SmoovedeligracyGamingWithJenGeeSiceGLITCHXCITYKayKayEslaurenzsideLogdotzipMythRoanoke GamingShesezValkyrae
Podcast
Tech & InnovationArmchair Expert with Dax ShepardAwards ChatterDr. DeathHow I Built this with Guy RazLas CulturistasLast Podcast on the LeftMy Favorite MurderNow What? with Arian FosterPod Save the PeopleSlow BurnStill ProcessingTiny Meat Gang
Education
Tech & InnovationBe Kind RewindCody's LabEarly EDventuresFive Foot One TeacherKaptain KristianMark RoberParker WalbeckPhysics GirlSam O'Nella AcademyStan ProkopenkoThe Backyard ScientistTristan Paredes
Travel
Tech & InnovationBrandon JordanChristian LeBlancJames Relf-DyerJohnny WardKristen & SiyaLee LitumbeMarisa HampeNicole BrownOneika RaymondRaya Was HereSailing La VagabondeTJ Lee
Twitch Streamer of the Year
Tech & InnovationAdam KoebelBeccaCahlaflourCastro_1021ClassyKatieDisguisedToastitsHAFUNinjaSweet_ AnitaTSM_DaequanXCHOCOBARSZeRo
Innovator of the Year
Tech & InnovationAva DuvernayBo BurnhamBrian ArmstrongElon MuskEmily WeissKarena EvansKendrick LamarLady GagaRoberto Aguirre-SacasaSara BlakelyTristan WalkerWhitney Wolfe Herd
Instagrammer of the Year
Team InternetAndrew Knapp @andrewknappBeijing Silvermine @beijing_silvermineGary Janetti @garyjanettiGryffindior @gryffindiorJoJo Siwa @itsjojosiwaKangHee Kim @tinycactusKevin Thai @thehungrygentlemanOlympia Ohanian @olympiaohanianPunk History @punk_historyRickey Thompson @rickeythompsonSara Shakeel @sarashakeelStephan Brusche @isteef
Storyteller of the Year
Team InternetAminatou SowAriana GrandeArmie HammerCaroline CallowayDiet PradaEva GutowskiHilary DuffJonathan Van NessJovan HillLili ReinhartNiecy NashWells Adams
Web Series
Team InternetAM2DMCobra KaiGood Mythical MorningHiking with KevinHow It Should Have EndedLady LikeLike & SubscribeLiza on DemandSideswipedSorry For Your LossThe Burger ShowThis Might Get
YouTube Comedian
Team InternetEvelyn from the InternetsGus JohnsonJarvis JohnsonJoana CeddiaKalen AllenKarina GarciaMacDoesItMikaela LongMorgzNick AntonyanRachel BallingerTré Melvin
YouTube Ensemble
Team InternetBright Sun FilmsBrooklyn and BaileyCole&SavFamilia DiamondHellthyJunkFoodJess and GabrielMerrell TwinsSidemenSister SquadTFILThe Try GuysYes Theory
YouTube Musician
Team InternetAJ RafaelAlex GConan GrayDotan NegrinJared DinesLennon StellaMax & HarveyNext Town DownSophia GraceTaylor DavisTyler WardVoicePlay
Breakout YouTuber
Team InternetActually HappenedAshley aka bestdressedDenzel DionDr. MikeHaley PhamMadelaine PetschMoriah ElizabethPeter McKinnonSubhi TahaSummer McKeenTechMe0utWill Smith
YouTuber of the Year
Team InternetAndre "Black Nerd" MeadowsColleen BallingerDavid DobrikDeStorm PowerEmma ChamberlainGuava JuiceJames CharlesLauren GiraldoMichelle KhareShane DawsonTana MongeauZane Hijazi
Vlogger of the Year
Team InternetAmi YamatoChris ChannEllie ThumannJosh PeckErika CostellHeath HussarJustin EscalonaMr. BeastNicole LaenoOlivia JadeRyland AdamsSara Dietschy
Tik-Toker of the Year
Team InternetAri FararooyAustin and GabbyAwez DarbarBilly MannDominic ToliverDrea Knows BestJesse La FlairKailey MaurerKatja GliesonLee McCallNala the catNathan Piland
Emoji of the Year
Content
Sparkles
Female Judge
Red-haired man
Extraterrestrial Alien
Shrug
Dumbling
Smiling face with eyes and three hearts
Face with party horn and party hat
Peacock
Face with monocle
Scooter
Squared Cool
Instagram Post of the Year
Content#blackexcellence#HeidiHalloweenAnd forever starts now...BlessingsHairstyle designed with vibraniumKylie + StormiMoonlit fog wavesNo animals were harmedThe end of an incredible chapterWe got thisWhat about the pot?What'd you guys do today?
-
Meme of the Year
ContentAmerican Chopper argumentBy Age 35Change my mindExit off rampGym KardashianIn my Feelings ChallengeIs this a Pigeon?Knickers the SteerReally Start Dressin'What The Fluff ChallengeYanny vs. LaurelZendaya is Meechee