Awkwafina, Michelle Obama, Jason Momoa Land 2019 Shorty Awards Nominations (Exclusive)

The nominee list for the 11th annual Shorty Awards is officially out.

The Sawhorse Media-founded awards show aims to highlight and celebrate the best shortform content created on a variety of social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Among this year's notable nominees are Michelle Obama, Awkwafina, Joe Biden, Danai Gurira and Ali Wong.

In addition to the Hollywood names, TV shows like Barry, Shameless and Brooklyn Nine-Nine will also be considered for their social media content. The list of 2019 nominees brings several new categories including Tik-Toker of the Year and Innovator of the Year.

Shorty winners are selected by members of the The Real Time Academy. Fans can also vote for the winner of select awards by casting one vote per day through the Shortys website.

The 11th Annual Shorty Awards will be presented May 5, 2019.