Awkwafina, Michelle Obama, Jason Momoa Land 2019 Shorty Awards Nominations (Exclusive)

6:00 AM 1/28/2019

by Alexandra Del Rosario

Joe Biden, Rupi Kaur, Noah Centineo and Yoko Ono also join the list of Shorty nominees.

Michelle Obama and Awkwafina
Michelle Obama and Awkwafina
Mark Wilson/Getty Images; Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The nominee list for the 11th annual Shorty Awards is officially out.

The Sawhorse Media-founded awards show aims to highlight and celebrate the best shortform content created on a variety of social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Among this year's notable nominees are Michelle Obama, Awkwafina, Joe Biden, Danai Gurira and Ali Wong. 

In addition to the Hollywood names, TV shows like Barry, Shameless and Brooklyn Nine-Nine will also be considered for their social media content. The list of 2019 nominees brings several new categories including Tik-Toker of the Year and Innovator of the Year.  

Shorty winners are selected by members of the The Real Time Academy. Fans can also vote for the winner of select awards by casting one vote per day through the Shortys website.

The 11th Annual Shorty Awards will be presented May 5, 2019.

  • Actor

    Arts & Entertainment

    Brian Higbee
    Awkwafina
    Danai Gurira
    Emmy Rossum
    Eva Longoria
    Jason Momoa
    John Cho
    Justin Baldoni
    Mandy Moore
    Mindy Kaling
    Noah Centineo
    Sacha Baron Cohen
    Tituss Burgess

  • Celebrity

    Arts & Entertainment

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
    Common
    Deepika Padukone
    Eddie Huang
    Joe Biden
    Jon M. Chu
    Jonah Hill
    Kathy Griffin
    Lil Miquela
    Reese Witherspoon
    Russell Brand
    Whoopi Goldberg
    Yoko Ono

  • Comedy

    Arts & Entertainment

    Photographed by Shayan Asgharnia
    Ali Wong
    Carmen Esposito
    Catherine Cohen
    Chloe Fineman
    Hannah Gadsby
    Jaboukie Young-White
    John Early
    John Mulaney
    Matteo Lane
    Melissa Villaseñor
    Samantha Ruddy
    W. Kamau Bell

  • Dance

    Arts & Entertainment

    Fik-Shun
    Fik-Shun
    Getty Images
    Auti Kamal
    Brittany Cavaco
    Chelsie Hill
    Cynthia Irobunda
    Dytto
    Fik-Shun
    Jade Chynoweth 
    Justin Peck
    Kaycee Rice
    Omar Z. Robles
    Shiggy
    The Kinjaz

  • Music

    Arts & Entertainment

    Paul Morigi/Getty Images
    Alanis Morissette
    BAD BUNNY
    BLACKPINK
    Harry Styles
    Jaden Smith
    Janelle Monae
    Kacey Musgraves
    Mason Ramsey
    Meek Mill
    Normani
    Post Malone
    Weezer

  • TV Show

    Arts & Entertainment

    Courtesy of Vivian Zink/NBC
    Atlanta
    Barry
    Brooklyn Nine-Nine
    Dear White People
    Grown-ish
    Jersey Shore
    Shameless
    Succession
    The Bold Type
    The Chi
    The Last O.G.
    The Sinner

  • Animal

    Creative & Media

    Jack the Cockatiel
    Juniper & Fig
    Loki the Wolfdog
    Lucas the Spider
    Ludwik Guinea Pig
    Stella Max Pig
    Suki Cat
    Tinkerbelle the Dog
    Tuna
    Walter Good Boy
    Woof + Walls

  • Art

    Creative & Media

    Dante Dentoni
    Felipe Pantone
    Liana Finck
    Ruby Silvious
    Sha'an d'Anthes
    Shantell Martin
    Subliming.jpg
    Tatsuya Tanaka
    thelatestkate
    Thomas Romain
    Tyler Spangler
    Yeah It's Chill

  • Literature

    Creative & Media

    Kevin Winter/Getty Images
    Angie Thomas
    Celeste Ng
    James S. Murray
    Jason Reynolds
    Jenny Han
    Jensen Karp
    Lauren Oliver
    Mark Manson
    Michelle Obama
    Rupi Kaur
    Tahereh Mafi
    Tomi Adeyemi

  • Beauty

    Creative & Media

    Maye Musk
    Maye Musk
    Mike Coppola/Getty Images
    Antonio Garza
    Cydnee Black
    Destiny LaShae
    Dian Pelangi
    Ellarie Noel
    Gothamista
    iluvsarahii
    Lewys Ball
    Ling KT
    Maye Musk
    Sabina Hannan
    Samantha Ravndahl

  • Lifestyle

    Creative & Media

    Remi Ashten
    Remi Ashten
    Michael Bezjian/Getty Images
    Brendan Fallis
    Caitlin Covington
    Kelsey Simone
    Kurt Ji
    Lexie Lombard
    Marianna Hewitt
    Molly Burke
    Remi Ashten
    Rohini Elyse
    Ryan Clark
    Silver is the New Blonde
    Tezza

  • LGBTQ+ Account

    Creative & Media

    Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
    Adam Eli
    Ambers Closet
    Chandler N Wilson
    Chella Man
    Desmond is Amazing
    Gus Kenworthy
    Jacob Tobia
    Jessie Paege
    Melanie Murphy
    Noah Finnce
    Shangela
    Stevie Boebi

  • House & Home

    Creative & Media

    Courtesy of Netflix
    Brian Patrick Flynn
    Corey Damen Jenkins
    Drew Scott @lonefoxhome
    Hermione Chantal
    Judy Aldridge @atlantishome
    Justina Blakeney
    Kim + Scott @yellowbrickhome
    Marie Kondo
    Nicole White @livelaughdecorate
    Sarah Sherman Samuel
    Sophie Hinchliffe
    Terrible Floor Plans

  • Fashion

    Creative & Media

    Halima Aden
    Halima Aden
    Antony Jones/BFC/Getty Images
    Carrie Dragshaw
    Halima Aden
    Harling Ross
    Jasmine Tookes
    Jeremy Mitchell
    Jillian Mercado
    Kerwin Frost
    Officially Quigley
    Rocky Barnes
    Salem Mitchell
    SartoriallyInc
    Slick Woods

     

  • Food & Drink

    Creative & Media

    Photographed by Claudia Lucia
    Alex French Guy Cooking
    Brad Leone
    David Chang
    Drinking with Chickens
    Lauren Ko
    Maangchi
    Matty Matheson
    Spoon Fork Bacon
    Steve1989MREInfo
    Strictly Dumpling
    The Icing Artist
    Yukiko Tanzi

  • Health & Wellness

    Creative & Media

    Violeta Meyners
    Bec Donlan
    Demi Bagby
    Dr. Joshua Wolrich
    Dr. Rahim Gonstead Chiropractor
    Heather Andersen
    Jay Shetty
    Jocko Willink
    Kati Morton
    Meg Boggs
    Recipes for Self Love
    The Lean Machines
    Wendy Sue Swanson

  • Journalist

    Creative & Media

    Courtesy of Philip Friedman
    Al Bello
    Charlotte Wilder
    Elizabeth Weil
    Emily Chang
    Gayle King
    Hannah Dreier
    John Carreyrou
    Kara Swisher
    Lisa Ling
    Matt Danzico
    Rachel Nichols
    Ronan Farrow

  • Meme/Parody Account

    Creative & Media

    @itsanimatedtext
    @kalesalad
    @menotgivingafuck
    @nihilist_arbys
    @pixelatedboat
    @renaissance__man
    @sadtopographies
    @seinfeld2000
    @tank.sinatra
    @teenagestepdad
    @thesamepictureofchrispratt_
    @uglydesign

  • Parenting/Family

    Creative & Media

    Amanda Auer
    averageparentproblems
    Beleaf in Fatherhood
    father_of_daughters
    Jamie and Nikki
    JesssFam
    Kids Eat in Color
    KKandbabyJ
    lifewithmicah
    Mel and Shane
    th3littlestavenger
    The Bafana Family

  • Sports

    Creative & Media

    Mike Coppola/VF18/Getty Images for VF
    Adam Rippon
    Aly Raisman
    David Ortiz
    Joel Embiid
    JuJu Smith-Schuster
    Mo'ne Davis
    Naomi Osaka
    Pat McAfee
    Saina Nehwal
    Shaquem Griffin
    Shawn Johnson East
    Shib Sibs

  • Weird

    Tech & Innovation

    @fashionsecrets93
    4d3d3d3 Engaged
    Ballpoint Papi @Tw1tterPicasso
    Bird Graveyard
    CaptainDisillusion
    Coffee Dad
    Crimes Against Shoemanity
    Grand Illusions
    Mickey Avalon
    SMG4
    @EbayBae
    Tyler Adams Dawson

  • Activism

    Tech & Innovation

    Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty
    Bernice A. King
    Blair Imani
    Brittany Packnett
    Colin Kaepernick
    Danny Glover
    Jameela Jamil
    Mari Copeny
    Marley Dias
    Michael Skolnik
    Monica Lewinsky
    Nyle DiMarco
    Sonita Alizadeh

  • Gaming

    Tech & Innovation

    Chris Smoove 
    deligracy
    GamingWithJen
    GeeSice
    GLITCHXCITY
    KayKayEs 
    laurenzside
    Logdotzip 
    Myth
    Roanoke Gaming
    Shesez
    Valkyrae

  • Podcast

    Tech & Innovation

    Courtesy of Sam Jones
    Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
    Awards Chatter
    Dr. Death
    How I Built this with Guy Raz
    Las Culturistas
    Last Podcast on the Left
    My Favorite Murder
    Now What? with Arian Foster
    Pod Save the People
    Slow Burn
    Still Processing
    Tiny Meat Gang

  • Education

    Tech & Innovation

    Be Kind Rewind
    Cody's Lab
    Early EDventures
    Five Foot One Teacher
    Kaptain Kristian
    Mark Rober
    Parker Walbeck
    Physics Girl
    Sam O'Nella Academy
    Stan Prokopenko
    The Backyard Scientist
    Tristan Paredes

  • Travel

    Tech & Innovation

    Brandon Jordan
    Brandon Jordan
    Screengrab/Jiggin' With Jordan
    Brandon Jordan
    Christian LeBlanc
    James Relf-Dyer
    Johnny Ward
    Kristen & Siya
    Lee Litumbe
    Marisa Hampe
    Nicole Brown
    Oneika Raymond
    Raya Was Here
    Sailing La Vagabonde
    TJ Lee

  • Twitch Streamer of the Year

    Tech & Innovation

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Esports Arena Las Vegas
    Adam Koebel
    Becca
    Cahlaflour
    Castro_1021
    ClassyKatie
    DisguisedToast
    itsHAFU
    Ninja
    Sweet_ Anita
    TSM_Daequan
    XCHOCOBARS
    ZeRo

  • Innovator of the Year

    Tech & Innovation

    Noam Galai/Getty Images
    Ava Duvernay
    Bo Burnham
    Brian Armstrong
    Elon Musk
    Emily Weiss
    Karena Evans
    Kendrick Lamar
    Lady Gaga
    Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa
    Sara Blakely
    Tristan Walker
    Whitney Wolfe Herd

  • Instagrammer of the Year

    Team Internet

    Paul Kane/Getty Images
    Andrew Knapp @andrewknapp
    Beijing Silvermine @beijing_silvermine
    Gary Janetti @garyjanetti
    Gryffindior @gryffindior
    JoJo Siwa @itsjojosiwa
    KangHee Kim @tinycactus
    Kevin Thai @thehungrygentleman
    Olympia Ohanian @olympiaohanian
    Punk History @punk_history
    Rickey Thompson @rickeythompson
    Sara Shakeel @sarashakeel
    Stephan Brusche @isteef

  • Storyteller of the Year

    Team Internet

    Jim Spellman/WireImage
    Aminatou Sow
    Ariana Grande
    Armie Hammer
    Caroline Calloway
    Diet Prada
    Eva Gutowski
    Hilary Duff
    Jonathan Van Ness
    Jovan Hill
    Lili Reinhart
    Niecy Nash
    Wells Adams

  • Web Series

    Team Internet

    Courtesy of Tribeca Film Festival
    AM2DM
    Cobra Kai
    Good Mythical Morning
    Hiking with Kevin
    How It Should Have Ended
    Lady Like
    Like & Subscribe
    Liza on Demand
    Sideswiped
    Sorry For Your Loss
    The Burger Show
    This Might Get

  • YouTube Comedian

    Team Internet

    Evelyn from the Internets
    Evelyn from the Internets
    Chance Yeh/WireImage
    Evelyn from the Internets
    Gus Johnson
    Jarvis Johnson
    Joana Ceddia
    Kalen Allen
    Karina Garcia
    MacDoesIt
    Mikaela Long
    Morgz
    Nick Antonyan
    Rachel Ballinger
    Tré Melvin

  • YouTube Ensemble

    Team Internet

    Courtesy of 2nd Try LLC
    Bright Sun Films
    Brooklyn and Bailey
    Cole&Sav
    Familia Diamond
    HellthyJunkFood
    Jess and Gabriel
    Merrell Twins
    Sidemen
    Sister Squad
    TFIL
    The Try Guys
    Yes Theory

  • YouTube Musician

    Team Internet

    Conan Gray
    Conan Gray
    Joe Scarnici/Getty Images
    AJ Rafael
    Alex G
    Conan Gray
    Dotan Negrin
    Jared Dines
    Lennon Stella
    Max & Harvey
    Next Town Down
    Sophia Grace
    Taylor Davis
    Tyler Ward
    VoicePlay

  • Breakout YouTuber

    Team Internet

    Jun Sato/WireImage
    Actually Happened
    Ashley aka bestdressed
    Denzel Dion
    Dr. Mike
    Haley Pham
    Madelaine Petsch
    Moriah Elizabeth
    Peter McKinnon
    Subhi Taha
    Summer McKeen
    TechMe0ut 
    Will Smith

  • YouTuber of the Year

    Team Internet

    C Flanigan/WireImage
    Andre "Black Nerd" Meadows
    Colleen Ballinger
    David Dobrik
    DeStorm Power
    Emma Chamberlain
    Guava Juice
    James Charles
    Lauren Giraldo
    Michelle Khare
    Shane Dawson
    Tana Mongeau
    Zane Hijazi

  • Vlogger of the Year

    Team Internet

    Charley Gallay/Getty Images
    Ami Yamato
    Chris Chann
    Ellie Thumann
    Josh Peck
    Erika Costell
    Heath Hussar
    Justin Escalona
    Mr. Beast
    Nicole Laeno
    Olivia Jade
    Ryland Adams
    Sara Dietschy

  • Tik-Toker of the Year

    Team Internet

    Ari Fararooy
    Austin and Gabby
    Awez Darbar
    Billy Mann
    Dominic Toliver
    Drea Knows Best
    Jesse La Flair
    Kailey Maurer
    Katja Glieson
    Lee McCall
    Nala the cat
    Nathan Piland

  • Emoji of the Year

    Content

    Sparkles
    Female Judge
    Red-haired man
    Extraterrestrial Alien
    Shrug
    Dumbling
    Smiling face with eyes and three hearts
    Face with party horn and party hat
    Peacock
    Face with monocle
    Scooter
    Squared Cool
     

  • Instagram Post of the Year

    Content

    Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
    #blackexcellence
    #HeidiHalloween
    And forever starts now...
    Blessings
    Hairstyle designed with vibranium
    Kylie + Stormi
    Moonlit fog waves
    No animals were harmed
    The end of an incredible chapter
    We got this
    What about the pot?
    What'd you guys do today?

  • Meme of the Year

    Content

    American Chopper argument
    By Age 35
    Change my mind
    Exit off ramp
    Gym Kardashian
    In my Feelings Challenge
    Is this a Pigeon?
    Knickers the Steer
    Really Start Dressin'
    What The Fluff Challenge
    Yanny vs. Laurel
    Zendaya is Meechee