The Stars of 'Bad Boys': Where Are They Now?
It's been 25 years since the Martin Lawrence- and Will Smith-led action comedy hit theaters.
It's been 25 years since the world was introduced to detectives Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) in Bad Boys.
The action comedy from director Michael Bay hit theaters on April 7, 1995.
Bad Boys follows the Miami detectives as they investigate the disappearance of $100 million worth of heroin after it was stolen from a secure police vault. Internal Affairs believe that the theft was an inside job, so Marcus and Mike must race against time to recover the drugs, and protect a key witness to a related murder, before the department shuts down.
Téa Leoni, Karen Alexander, Tchéky Karyo, Theresa Randle, Joe Pantoliano, Marg Helgenberger and Michael Imperioli round out the cast of the Sony film.
Bad Boys was a box office success and earned $141.4 million worldwide. The film was followed by the 2003 sequel Bad Boys II and the 2020 film Bad Boys for Life. Sony announced that a fourth installment in the franchise is in the works just before the theatrical release of Bad Boys for Life in January.
The original film's anniversary comes just after the video on demand release of Bad Boys for Life on March 31. The third installment of the Bad Boys franchise will also be available to buy on DVD, Blu-Ray or 4K Ultra HD on April 21.
Read on to see what the cast of Bad Boys has been up to since the film's debut.
-
Marcus Burnett, portrayed by Martin Lawrence
Lawrence starred as Detective Sergeant Marcus Burnett, who works alongside his longtime friend Mike. Despite being portrayed as arrogant, Marcus is a well-meaning family man who has strong relationships with his wife and children. The actor has appeared in all of the Bad Boys films, as well as Nothing to Lose, Blue Streak, Life and Wild Hogs. Lawrence executive produced and starred in the films Big Momma's House, What's the Worst Thing That Could Happen?, Black Knight, National Security, Rebound and Big Momma's House 2, while he directed, co-wrote, executive produced and starred in the 1996 film A Line Between Love and Hate. He starred as Martin Payne on the Fox sitcom Martin from 1992-1997, which he also co-created. Lawrence also starred in the 2014 FX sitcom Partners as Marcus Jackson.
-
Mike Lowrey, portrayed by Will Smith
Smith starred as Detective Sergeant Mike Lowrey, a wealthy ladies man who works for the Miami PD. In addition to starring in all three Bad Boys films, Smith has acted in the Men in Black franchise, Hitch, I Am Legend, Hancock, Concussion, Suicide Squad, Collateral Beauty, Bright, Aladdin, Gemini Man and Spies in Disguise. He earned best actor Oscar nominations for his roles in the 2001 film Ali and the 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness. Smith, who was previously part of the hip hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, has released four solo albums: Big Willie Style (1997), Willennium (1999), Born to Reign (2002) and Lost and Found (2005). The actor is also known for his starring role on NBC's The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, which aired its sixth and final season in 1996.
-
Julie Mott, portrayed by Tea Leoni
Leoni appeared in the film as Julie, who witnesses the murders of her friend Max (Alexander) and crooked cop Dominguez (Emmanuel Xuereb). Following her breakthrough role in Bad Boys, Leoni went on to star in the films Deep Impact, The Family Man, Jurassic Park II, Spanglish, Fun with Dick and Jane, Ghost Town, The Smell of Success and Tower Heist. She also executive produced the films There's No Fish Food in Heaven and You Kill Me. Leoni starred on the ABC sitcom The Naked Truth as Nora Wilde from 1995-1998, while she recently starred as Elizabeth McCord on the CBS drama Madam Secretary from 2014-2019.
-
Fouchet, portrayed by Tcheky Karyo
Karyo appeared as Fouchet, a drug kingpin who steals $100 million worth of heroin from the Miami Police Department headquarters with the intention of selling the drugs. Since starring in Bad Boys, Karyo has appeared in the films Habitat, Addicted to Love, My Life So Far, Taking Lives, The Good Thief and The Way. The French actor also starred as police investigator Julien Baptiste in the 2016 British drama series The Missing, while he played the same character on the 2019 spin-off series Baptiste.
-
Theresa Burnett, portrayed by Theresa Randle
Randle portrayed Marcus' wife Theresa in all three Bad Boys films. In addition to her role in the franchise, Randle has appeared in the films Girl 6, Space Jam and Spawn. The actress guest starred in two 2006 episodes of Law & Order: Criminal Intent as A.D.A. Patricia Kent, while she also played Natalie Cole in the 2000 NBC film Livin' for Love: The Natalie Cole Story.
-
Captain Conrad Howard, portrayed by Joe Pantoliano
Pantoliano appeared as Captain Conrad Howard, Marcus and Mike's police boss. In addition to reprising the role in Bad Boys II and Bad Boys for Life, the actor has appeared in The Last Word, Steal Big Steal Little, The Immortals, U.S. Marshals, Taxman, The Matrix, Memento, Daredevil, Unknown, The Perfect Match, Happy Anniversary, The Feast of Seven Fishes and The Brawler. On the TV side, Pantoliano starred on the third and fourth seasons of The Sopranos as Ralph Cifaretto, while he also starred on the CBS series' EZ Street as Jimmy Murtha from 1996-1997 and The Handler as Joe Renato from 2003-2004. Additionally, he played the role of Michael Gorski on Netflix's Sense8 from 2015-2017.
-
Captain Alison Sinclair, portrayed by Marg Helgenberger
Helgenberger starred in Bad Boys as Captain Alison Sinclair, a tough Internal Affairs employee. Since her role in the film, the actress has gone on to act in the films Species, Species II, Fire Down Below, Erin Brockovich, Mr. Brooks, Columbus Day, Wonder Woman, Holding Patterns and A Dog's Journey. As for her TV credits, Helgenberger starred as Catherine Willows on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation from 2000-2012, while she reprised the role in 2013 and 2015. The actress also starred as Lillian Strand on the short-lived CBS series Intelligence in 2014. She currently portrays Judge Lisa Brenner on the CBS legal drama All Rise.
-
Jojo, portrayed by Michael Imperioli
Imperioli appeared in the film as Jojo, a former informant who helps Marcus and Mike find the location of the chemist who is cutting the stolen drugs. The actor is best known for his role as Christopher Moltisanti on HBO's The Sopranos. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for the role in 2004 in the best supporting actor category. Imperioli also starred on ABC's Life on Mars as Detective Ray Carling, Detroit 1-8-7 as Detective Louis "Lou" Fitch, and Alex, Inc. as Eddie, and he appeared on Amazon's Mad Dogs as Lex. He also had roles on Law & Order, Californication and Hawaii Five-0. He currently stars on NBC's Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector as Rick Sellitto. On the film side, Imperioli has acted in The Basketball Diaries, Sweet Nothing, A River Made to Drown In, High Roller: The Stu Ungar Story, The Lovely Bones, Stuck Between Stations, The Call, Cantinflas, The Wannabe, The Last Full Measure and Primal.