The Stars of 'Bad Boys': Where Are They Now?

It's been 25 years since the world was introduced to detectives Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Will Smith) in Bad Boys.

The action comedy from director Michael Bay hit theaters on April 7, 1995.

Bad Boys follows the Miami detectives as they investigate the disappearance of $100 million worth of heroin after it was stolen from a secure police vault. Internal Affairs believe that the theft was an inside job, so Marcus and Mike must race against time to recover the drugs, and protect a key witness to a related murder, before the department shuts down.

Téa Leoni, Karen Alexander, Tchéky Karyo, Theresa Randle, Joe Pantoliano, Marg Helgenberger and Michael Imperioli round out the cast of the Sony film.

Bad Boys was a box office success and earned $141.4 million worldwide. The film was followed by the 2003 sequel Bad Boys II and the 2020 film Bad Boys for Life. Sony announced that a fourth installment in the franchise is in the works just before the theatrical release of Bad Boys for Life in January.

The original film's anniversary comes just after the video on demand release of Bad Boys for Life on March 31. The third installment of the Bad Boys franchise will also be available to buy on DVD, Blu-Ray or 4K Ultra HD on April 21.

Read on to see what the cast of Bad Boys has been up to since the film's debut.