BAFTA 2018 TV Winners Unveiled (Updating)

The winners are in for BAFTA's annual TV awards, the U.K.'s equivalent of the Emmys.

Among a broad spread of nominees, announced early morning Wednesday from the BAFTA HQ in London, were the likes of The Crown, Catastrophe and Black Mirror, without a single title emerging as a clear favorite.

Netflix's hit royal drama, which last year picked up five nominations (although was snubbed on the big night), this time came away with three (for best drama, leading actress for Claire Foy and supporting actress for Vanessa Kirby), putting it head-to-head with Netflix's anthology series Black Mirror, plus police drama Line of Duty and mini-series Three Girls, both from the BBC.

The Crown also led the pack of nominees for the recent BAFTA TV Craft Awards.

The awards ceremony took place Sunday, May 13.

See the full list of scripted winners below.