'Killing Eve' Leads BAFTA TV Awards Nominations With 14

by THR Staff

But 'A Very English Scandal' wasn't far behind, landing 12 nominations across both the BAFTA TV and BAFTA Craft awards, which were unveiled in London on Thursday.

Killing Eve is leading the nominations for the BAFTA TV Awards and the BAFTA TV Craft Awards, which were unveiled early Thursday morning from the British Academy's London headquarters. 

British television has had something of a bumper 12 months, both at home and across the Atlantic. While terrorist thriller Bodyguard became a record-breaking ratings smash on the BBC before leaping to Netflix in the U.S., Phoebe Waller-Bridge's dark BBC America comedy Killing Eve was among the most critically-acclaimed, much-watched shows of 2018.

Elsewhere, the BBC/Amazon mini-series A Very English Scandal earned widespread acclaim, not least for Hugh Grant's first lead role on the small screen.

Unsurprisingly, all featured prominently among the BAFTA TV and TV Craft nominations, with Killing Eve receiving 14 nominations, A Very English Scandal 12 and Bodyguard five. Little Drummer Girl also landed five, while the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Patrick Melrose scored six.

The BAFTA TV awards ceremony is set to take place on May 12.

See the main nominations below.

 

  • Drama Series

    Bodyguard
    Informer
    Killing Eve
    Save Me

  • Leading Actor

    Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
    Chance Perdomo - Killed By My Debt 
    Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal 
    Lucian Msamati - Kiri

  • Leading Actress

    Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
    Keeley Hawes - Bodyguard
    Ruth Wilson - Mrs Wilson
    Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

  • Supporting Actor

    Alex Jennings - Unforgotten
    Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal
    Kim Bodnia - Killing Eve
    Stephen Graham - Save Me

  • Supporting Actress

    Billie Piper - Collateral
    Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
    Keeley Hawes - Mrs Wilson
    Monica Dolan - A Very English Scandal 

  • International

    54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis - Regina Ziegler, Kilian Riedhof, Holger Karsten Schmidt - Ziegler Film / ARD Degeto / BBC Four
    The Handmaid's Tale - Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Mike Barker – MGM / Channel 4
    Reporting Trump's First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville) - Liz Garbus, Jenny Carchman, Justin Wilkes, Dan Cogan – Radical Media / BBC Two
    Succession - HBO Entertainment / Project Zeus / Gary Sanchez Productions / Sky Atlantic

  • Scripted Comedy

    Derry Girls - Lisa McGee, Michael Lennox, Caroline Leddy, Liz Lewin - Hat Trick Productions / Channel 4
    Mum – Stefan Golaszewski, Richard Laxton, Kenton Allen, Georgie Fallon - Big Talk Productions / The Money Men / BBC Two
    Sally4Ever - Various Artists / Hush Ho Productions / Sky Atlantic
    Stath Lets Flats - Roughcut TV / Channel 4

  • Male Performance in a Comedy Program

    Alex Macqueen - Sally4Ever
    Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats
    Peter Mullan - Mum
    Steve Pemberton - Inside No. 9

  • Female Performance in a Comedy Program

    Daisy May Cooper - This Country
    Jessica Hynes - There She Goes
    Julia Davis - Sally4Ever
    Lesley Manville - Mum

  • Mini-Series

    A Very English Scandal - Russell T. Davies, Stephen Frears, Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Dan Winch - Blueprint Pictures / BBC One
    Kiri - Jack Thorne, George Ormond, Toby Bentley, Euros Lyn - The Forge Entertainment / Channel 4
    Mrs Wilson - Ruth Kenley-Letts, Richard Laxton, Anna Symon, Ruth Wilson - Snowed-In Productions / BBC One
    Patrick Melrose - Two Cities / SunnyMarch TV / Little Island Productions / Sky Atlantic