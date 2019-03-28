'Killing Eve' Leads BAFTA TV Awards Nominations With 14

Killing Eve is leading the nominations for the BAFTA TV Awards and the BAFTA TV Craft Awards, which were unveiled early Thursday morning from the British Academy's London headquarters.

British television has had something of a bumper 12 months, both at home and across the Atlantic. While terrorist thriller Bodyguard became a record-breaking ratings smash on the BBC before leaping to Netflix in the U.S., Phoebe Waller-Bridge's dark BBC America comedy Killing Eve was among the most critically-acclaimed, much-watched shows of 2018.

Elsewhere, the BBC/Amazon mini-series A Very English Scandal earned widespread acclaim, not least for Hugh Grant's first lead role on the small screen.

Unsurprisingly, all featured prominently among the BAFTA TV and TV Craft nominations, with Killing Eve receiving 14 nominations, A Very English Scandal 12 and Bodyguard five. Little Drummer Girl also landed five, while the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Patrick Melrose scored six.

The BAFTA TV awards ceremony is set to take place on May 12.

See the main nominations below.