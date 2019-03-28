'Killing Eve' Leads BAFTA TV Awards Nominations With 14
But 'A Very English Scandal' wasn't far behind, landing 12 nominations across both the BAFTA TV and BAFTA Craft awards, which were unveiled in London on Thursday.
Killing Eve is leading the nominations for the BAFTA TV Awards and the BAFTA TV Craft Awards, which were unveiled early Thursday morning from the British Academy's London headquarters.
British television has had something of a bumper 12 months, both at home and across the Atlantic. While terrorist thriller Bodyguard became a record-breaking ratings smash on the BBC before leaping to Netflix in the U.S., Phoebe Waller-Bridge's dark BBC America comedy Killing Eve was among the most critically-acclaimed, much-watched shows of 2018.
Elsewhere, the BBC/Amazon mini-series A Very English Scandal earned widespread acclaim, not least for Hugh Grant's first lead role on the small screen.
Unsurprisingly, all featured prominently among the BAFTA TV and TV Craft nominations, with Killing Eve receiving 14 nominations, A Very English Scandal 12 and Bodyguard five. Little Drummer Girl also landed five, while the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Patrick Melrose scored six.
The BAFTA TV awards ceremony is set to take place on May 12.
See the main nominations below.
-
Drama Series
Bodyguard
Informer
Killing Eve
Save Me
-
Leading Actor
Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
Chance Perdomo - Killed By My Debt
Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal
Lucian Msamati - Kiri
-
Leading Actress
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Keeley Hawes - Bodyguard
Ruth Wilson - Mrs Wilson
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
-
Supporting Actor
Alex Jennings - Unforgotten
Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal
Kim Bodnia - Killing Eve
Stephen Graham - Save Me
-
Supporting Actress
Billie Piper - Collateral
Fiona Shaw - Killing Eve
Keeley Hawes - Mrs Wilson
Monica Dolan - A Very English Scandal
-
International
54 Hours: The Gladbeck Hostage Crisis - Regina Ziegler, Kilian Riedhof, Holger Karsten Schmidt - Ziegler Film / ARD Degeto / BBC Four
The Handmaid's Tale - Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Mike Barker – MGM / Channel 4
Reporting Trump's First Year: The Fourth Estate (Storyville) - Liz Garbus, Jenny Carchman, Justin Wilkes, Dan Cogan – Radical Media / BBC Two
Succession - HBO Entertainment / Project Zeus / Gary Sanchez Productions / Sky Atlantic
-
Scripted Comedy
Derry Girls - Lisa McGee, Michael Lennox, Caroline Leddy, Liz Lewin - Hat Trick Productions / Channel 4
Mum – Stefan Golaszewski, Richard Laxton, Kenton Allen, Georgie Fallon - Big Talk Productions / The Money Men / BBC Two
Sally4Ever - Various Artists / Hush Ho Productions / Sky Atlantic
Stath Lets Flats - Roughcut TV / Channel 4
-
Male Performance in a Comedy Program
Alex Macqueen - Sally4Ever
Jamie Demetriou - Stath Lets Flats
Peter Mullan - Mum
Steve Pemberton - Inside No. 9
-
Female Performance in a Comedy Program
Daisy May Cooper - This Country
Jessica Hynes - There She Goes
Julia Davis - Sally4Ever
Lesley Manville - Mum
-
Mini-Series
A Very English Scandal - Russell T. Davies, Stephen Frears, Dominic Treadwell-Collins, Dan Winch - Blueprint Pictures / BBC One
Kiri - Jack Thorne, George Ormond, Toby Bentley, Euros Lyn - The Forge Entertainment / Channel 4
Mrs Wilson - Ruth Kenley-Letts, Richard Laxton, Anna Symon, Ruth Wilson - Snowed-In Productions / BBC One
Patrick Melrose - Two Cities / SunnyMarch TV / Little Island Productions / Sky Atlantic