BAFTA Award Winners 2019: Complete List
'The Favourite' went into the night with 12 nominations.
The British film industry celebrated the biggest night of the year on Sunday, with the 72nd edition of BAFTA awards taking place at London's Royal Albert Hall and Joanna Lumley returning once again as host. "Thank goodness BAFTA actually has a host," she told the audience, having a quick dig at the host-less Academy Awards.
Yorgos Lanthimos' comedy The Favourite went into the night as the runaway favourite, with 12 nominations, including best film, best director, leading actress for Olivia Colman, two supporting actress slots for Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, and outstanding British film. Further down, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born each received seven nominations.
On Feb 6. immediately after voting closed, BAFTA announced that due to recent allegations it had "suspended" the nomination of Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer in the sole category in which he appeared, outstanding British film.
See the full list of winners below.
-
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams – Vice
Claire Foy – First Man
Emma Stone – The Favourite
Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz – The Favourite - WINNER
-
Makeup and Hair
Bohemian Rhapsody – Mark Coulier, Jan Sewell
The Favourite – Nadia Stacey - WINNER
Mary Queen of Scots – Jenny Shircore
Stan & Ollie – Mark Coulier, Jeremy Woodhead
Vice – Nominees TBC
-
Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody – John Ottman
The Favourite – Yorgos Mavropsaridis
First Man – Tom Cross
Roma – Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough
Vice – Hank Corwin - WINNER
-
Sound
Bohemian Rhapsody – John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, John Warhurst - WINNER
First Man – Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montano, Jon Taylor
Mission: Impossible - Fallout – T Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Christopher Munro, Mike Prestwood Smith
A Quiet Place – Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Procter, Ethan Van der Ryn
A Star Is Born – Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
-
British Short Film
73 Cows - Alex Lockwood - WINNER
Bachelor, 38 - Angela Clarke
The Blue Door - Ben Clark, Megan Pugh, Paul Taylor
The Field - Sandhya Suri, Balthazar de Ganay
Wale - Barnaby Blackburn, Sophie Alexander, Catherine Slater, Edward Speleers
-
Production Design
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
The Favourite – Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton - WINNER
First Man – Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns – John Myhre, Gordon Sim
Roma – Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez
-
Animated Film
Incredibles 2 - Brad Bird, John Walker
Isle of Dogs - Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord - WINNER
-
Outstanding British Film
-
Best Film
-
Leading Actress
Glenn Close – The Wife
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman – The Favourite
Viola Davis – Widows
-
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Christian Bale – Vice
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan – Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen – Green Book
-
Supporting Actor
Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali – Green Book
Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell – Vice
Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy
-
Director
BlackkKlansman – Spike Lee
Cold War – Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite – Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma – Alfonso Cuaron
A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper
-
Cinematography
Bohemian Rhapsody – Newton Thomas Sigel
Cold War – Lukasz Zal
The Favourite – Robbie Ryan
First Man – Linus Sandgren
Roma – Alfonso Cuaron
-
Film Not in the English Language
-
Original Screenplay
Cold War – Janusz Głowacki, Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite – Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
Green Book – Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga
Roma – Alfonso Cuaron
Vice – Adam McKay
-
Adapted Screenplay
BlackKklansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty
First Man – Josh Singer
If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth
-
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs – Mary Zophres
Bohemian Rhapsody – Julian Day
The Favourite – Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns – Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots – Alexandra Byrne
-
Original Music
BlackKklansman – Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk – Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs – Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns – Marc Shaiman
A Star is Born – Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Lukas Nelson
-
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director or Producer
Apostasy – Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)
Beast – Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)
A Cambodian Spring – Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)
Pili – Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)
Ray & Liz – Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)
-
Special Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War – Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port, Dan Sudick
Black Panther – Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, Dan Sudick
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz, David Watkins
First Man – Ian Hunter, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, J.D. Schwalm
Ready Player One – Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett, David Shirk
-
Rising Star
Jessie Buckley
Cynthia Erivo
Barry Keoghan
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright