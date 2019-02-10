BAFTA Award Winners 2019: Complete List

The British film industry celebrated the biggest night of the year on Sunday, with the 72nd edition of BAFTA awards taking place at London's Royal Albert Hall and Joanna Lumley returning once again as host. "Thank goodness BAFTA actually has a host," she told the audience, having a quick dig at the host-less Academy Awards.

Yorgos Lanthimos' comedy The Favourite went into the night as the runaway favourite, with 12 nominations, including best film, best director, leading actress for Olivia Colman, two supporting actress slots for Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, and outstanding British film. Further down, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born each received seven nominations.

On Feb 6. immediately after voting closed, BAFTA announced that due to recent allegations it had "suspended" the nomination of Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer in the sole category in which he appeared, outstanding British film.

See the full list of winners below.