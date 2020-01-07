BAFTA Nominations: 'Joker' Leads the Pack

Two days after Brits dominated the winners at the Golden Globes, the British Academy unveiled the nominees for its upcoming film awards.

Joker led the pack with 11 nominations, closely followed by The Irishman (Martin Scorsese's 14th BAFTA nomination) and Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino's 11th BAFTA nom) with 10 each, and Sam Mendes' 1917 just behind with nine.

Elsewhere, BAFTA will likely face a headache after it emerged that this year's main acting categories failed to include a single person of color at the same time as no female filmmakers made it onto the directors' shortlist. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie will compete against herself for best supporting actress, nominated for both Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood, competing against Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, who also has a leading actress nomination for Marriage Story.

In terms of distributors, Netflix led the charge with 23 nominations, including 10 for The Irishman and five each for Marriage Story and The Two Popes, followed by Sony with 16, with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood accounting for 10.

The BAFTA film awards nominees were unveiled early Tuesday morning in London (late night Monday in L.A.), with Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Charlie's Angels star Ella Balinska reading out the shortlists, which for the first time included a category for best casting.

The awards ceremony itself will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Feb. 2.

See the nominees below (updating live).