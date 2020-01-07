BAFTA Nominations: 'Joker' Leads the Pack

8:01 PM 1/7/2020

by Alex Ritman

'Joker' amassed 11 nominations, closely followed by 'The Irishman' and 'Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood' with 10 each.

Two days after Brits dominated the winners at the Golden Globes, the British Academy unveiled the nominees for its upcoming film awards. 

Joker led the pack with 11 nominations, closely followed by The Irishman (Martin Scorsese's 14th BAFTA nomination) and Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino's 11th BAFTA nom) with 10 each, and Sam Mendes' 1917 just behind with nine.

Elsewhere, BAFTA will likely face a headache after it emerged that this year's main acting categories failed to include a single person of color at the same time as no female filmmakers made it onto the directors' shortlist. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie will compete against herself for best supporting actress, nominated for both Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood, competing against Scarlett Johansson for Jojo Rabbit, who also has a leading actress nomination for Marriage Story.

In terms of distributors, Netflix led the charge with 23 nominations, including 10 for The Irishman and five each for Marriage Story and The Two Popes, followed by Sony with 16, with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood accounting for 10.

The BAFTA film awards nominees were unveiled early Tuesday morning in London (late night Monday in L.A.), with Sex Education's Asa Butterfield and Charlie's Angels star Ella Balinska reading out the shortlists, which for the first time included a category for best casting. 

The awards ceremony itself will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Feb. 2. 

See the nominees below (updating live).

  • Best Film

    'Joker'
    'Joker'
    Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

    1917
    The Irishman
    Joker
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Parasite

  • Leading Actress

    Renée Zellweger in 'Judy'
    Renée Zellweger in 'Judy'
    Courtesy of TIFF

    Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose
    Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
    Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
    Charlize Theron, Bombshell
    Renée Zellweger, Judy

  • Leading Actor

    Leonardo Dicaprio in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
    Leonardo Dicaprio in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
    Andrew Cooper/Sony Pictures

    Leonardo Dicaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
    Adam Driver, Marriage Story
    Taron Egerton, Rocketman
    Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
    Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

  • Supporting Actress

    Margot Robbie in 'Bombshell'
    Margot Robbie in 'Bombshell'
    Courtesy of Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP

    Laura Dern, Marriage Story
    Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
    Florence Pugh, Little Women
    Margot Robbie, Bombshell
    Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • Supporting Actor

    Tom Hanks in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'
    Tom Hanks in 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood'
    Lacey Terrell/Sony Pictures; Dominik Bindl/FilmMagic

    Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
    Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
    Al Pacino, The Irishman
    Joe Pesci, The Irishman
    Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • Outstanding British Film

    'Rocketman'
    'Rocketman'
    Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

    1917
    Bait
    For Sama
    Rocketman
    Sorry We Missed You
    The Two Popes

  • Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

    'Maiden'
    'Maiden'
    Courtesy of TIFF

    Bait, Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
    For Sama, Waad Al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)
    Maiden, Alex Holmes (Director)
    Only You, Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)
    Retablo, Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)*

  • Film Not in the English Language

    'Parasite'
    'Parasite'
    Courtesy of NEON CJ Entertainment

    The Farewell
    For Sama
    Pain and Glory
    Parasite
    Portrait of a Lady on Fire

  • Documentary

    'For Sama'
    'For Sama'
    Courtesy of PBS

    American Factory
    Apollo 11
    Diego Maradona
    For Sama
    The Great Hack

  • Animated Film

    'Toy Story 4'
    'Toy Story 4'
    Courtesy of Disney/Pixar

    Frozen 2
    Klaus
    A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
    Toy Story 4

  • Director

    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
    SONY PICTURES ENTERTAINMENT

    1917, Sam Mendes
    The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
    Joker, Todd Phillips
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
    Parasite, Bong Joon-ho

  • Original Screenplay

    'Booksmart'
    'Booksmart'
    Francois Duhamel/Annapurna Pictures

    Booksmart, Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
    Knives Out, Rian Johnson
    Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
    Parasite, Han Jin-won, Bong Joon-ho

  • Adapted Screenplay

    'The Two Popes'
    'The Two Popes'
    Peter Mountain

    The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
    Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
    Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
    Little Women, Greta Gerwig
    The Two Popes, Anthony Mccarten

  • Original Score

    'Jojo Rabbit'
    'Jojo Rabbit'
    Courtesy of Kimberley French/Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation

    1917, Thomas Newman
    Jojo Rabbit, Michael Giacchino
    Joker, Hildur Gudnadóttir
    Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

  • Casting

    'Marriage Story'
    'Marriage Story'
    Wilson Webb/Netflix

    Joker, Shayna Markowitz
    Marriage Story, Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Victoria Thomas
    The Personal History of David Copperfield, Sarah Crowe
    The Two Popes, Nina Gold

  • Cinematography

    'Joker'
    'Joker'
    Courtesy of TIFF

    1917, Roger Deakins
    The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
    Joker, Lawrence Sher
    Le Mans ’66, Phedon Papamichael
    The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke

  • Editing

    'The Irishman'
    'The Irishman'
    Courtesy of Netflix

    The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
    Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
    Joker, Jeff Groth
    Le Mans ’66, Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fred Raskin

  • Production Design

    '1917'
    '1917'
    Courtesy of Universal Pictures

    1917, Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
    The Irishman, Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
    Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
    Joker, Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

  • Costume Design

    'Little Women'
    'Little Women'
    Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

    The Irishman, Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
    Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
    Judy, Jany Temime
    Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
    Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

  • Makeup and Hair

    'Rocketman'
    'Rocketman'
    David Appleby/Paramount Pictures

    1917, Naomi Donne
    Bombshell, Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
    Joker, Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
    Judy, Jeremy Woodhead
    Rocketman, Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

  • Sound

    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
    'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
    Courtesy of Lucasfilm

    1917, Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
    Joker, Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
    Le Mans ’66, David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
    Rocketman, Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher
    Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

  • Special Visual Effects

    'Avengers: Endgame'
    'Avengers: Endgame'
    Walt Disney Studios

    1917, Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
    Avengers: Endgame, Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
    The Irishman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
    The Lion King, Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

  • British Short Animation

    Grandad Was a Romantic, Maryam Mohajer
    In Her Boots, Kathrin Steinbacher
    The Magic Boat, Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

  • British Short Film

    Azaar, Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring
    Goldfish, Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill
    Kamali, Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad
    Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl), Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
    The Trap, Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

  • Rising Star

    Awkwafina
    Awkwafina
    Paul Drinkwater/NBC

    Awkwafina
    Jack Lowden
    Kaitlyn Dever
    Kelvin Harrison Jr.
    Micheal Ward