All that Dazzles: The Best of Baselworld 2018

Long before watch brands sponsored every sporting event, Abraham-Louis Breguet was known as the official timekeeper of the French navy; that tradition has been honored with the watchmaker’s latest for its Marine family of watches, the 40mm Marine Alarm Musicale 5547.

In addition to a second time zone at the 3 o’clock position, an alarm complication is also featured — it’s the subdial at the 9 o’clock position — allowing the wearer to set wake-up calls or appointment reminders. When the alarm strikes, a ship’s bell appears at the 12 o’clock position. The 5547 comes in three versions: as an 18-karat red-gold case with silvered gold dial hand-guillochéd with a wave pattern exclusive to the Marine watches; a white-gold case comes with a blue dial, while a titanium case is paired with a slate-grey dial without guilloche work. Each version is also accompanied by two straps, one in alligator and a sportier version in rubber. breguet.com