From 'Batwoman' to '90210': How Fall TV Series Trailers Are Faring on Social Media
The Hollywood Reporter tracks the early performance of the first looks at broadcast's forthcoming shows.
-
'BH90210'
Fox's nostalgia play paid off. The trailer for the reunion of Jason Priestley, Shannen Doherty and the 90210 gang leads all new shows with 26.7 million views — the majority of which come from the Facebook set.
-
'Perfect Harmony'
The NBC church choir comedy scored big with Instagram's youthful audience, drawing 5.2 million views on the Facebook-owned app and ranking No. 3 among trailers released during upfronts week.
-
'Batwoman'
YouTube trolls are bombarding the comments for The CW's LGBTQ superhero show, but it still eked out 8.9 million cross-platform views in its first four days and was No. 1 in organic interest.
-
'Stumptown'
Cobie Smulders' private eye drama was the lowest performing of the ABC trailers behind drama Emergence and Black-ish spinoff Mixed-ish with 10.8 million cross-platform views.
-
'Bob ♥ Abishola'
None of the new CBS shows was among the top 10 trailers, but 79 percent of this Chuck Lorre comedy's views came from Facebook.
