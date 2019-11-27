'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood': 5 of the Film's Stars and Their Real-Life Inspirations

Fred Rogers was a senior at Rollins College studying music composition when he came home during a break to find a TV sitting in his family’s living room.

It is said that it was in that moment Rogers knew he wanted to go into TV programming. He went to work for NBC in 1951 but soon realized that the current TV landscape wasn’t for him; rather, he wanted to create wholesome and educational content. In 1953 he went on to work with WQED, which would eventually become PBS, and helped develop children’s content, including The Children’s Corner.

Rogers eventually earned a degree in divinity studies and worked as a Presbyterian minister while also attending the University of Pittsburgh to get an advanced degree in child development. The knowledge and skills he gained from his various educational pursuits, equipped him with an adept mixture of abilities that would help him eventually go on to create Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Rogers’ personal experiences also contributed to the warmth he brought to the show. Having a rough childhood — overweight, shy and often bullied — Rogers eventually overcame that stage. But it was this difficult experience that made him well suited to teach children the importance of compassion and empathy for others.

Working behind the scenes in television for so long, it took Rogers some convincing to make the jump to star in his own show. But in an interview, he said he finally felt a “sense of wholeness" once he realized his true passion.

“I was not just a songwriter or a language buff or a student of human development or a telecommunicator but someone who could use every talent that had ever been given to me in the service of children and their families,” Rogers said.

Mister Rogers Neighborhood aired over 800 episodes, with Rogers as the creator, showrunner and host. The last episode of the hit TV show aired in 2001. Just two years later, Rogers died of stomach cancer.

Tom Hanks, who plays Rogers in the film, has been praised for mimicking the children’s host almost perfectly. In an interview with Parade, Hanks said embodying the character took some adjustment, as he had to learn to slow down, diverging from the typically fast-paced process of filmmaking

“So much of making movies is usually a pressure-filled thing. … That’s totally contrary to what Mister Rogers was about,” Hanks said. “The hardest thing about playing Mister Rogers was being able to find the quiet spaces inside spaces that had to be filled.”