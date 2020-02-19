Berlin Hot List: 14 Titles Set to Heat Up the Festival

CAST Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln

BUZZ Feel-good, family-friendly films are few and far between at Berlin this year, which could give this children's book adaptation an edge. Watts and Lincoln play Cameron and Sam Bloom, a couple with three children whose lives are disrupted when a near-fatal accident leaves Sam paralyzed from the chest down. But an unexpected ally joins the family in the form of an injured wild magpie chick the Blooms call Penguin. Based on the best-selling photography book Penguin the Magpie by Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Feb. 20 daily issue at the Berlin Film Festival.