Berlin Hot List: 14 Titles Set to Heat Up the Festival
The European Film Market sees male-driven action movies with Sylvester Stallone and Gerard Butler go up against female empowerment tales from 'Booksmart' director Olivia Wilde and 'The Farewell' star Awkwafina.
-
'Remote Control'
STXINTERNATIONAL
DIRECTOR
John Mathieson
CAST Gerard Butler
BUZZ The Angel Has Fallen star is back in one-man-against-the-world mode as a war correspondent turned corporate security consultant caught up in a global conspiracy. A no-brainer for the macho action crowd.
-
'The Good Nurse'
FILMNATION
DIRECTOR
Tobias Lindholm
CAST Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne
BUZZ Riding the true crime wave comes this drama based on "Angel of Death" Charlie Cullen (Redmayne), the British nurse who killed more than 300 patients. Chastain will play the nurse who helped stop his killing spree.
-
'Little America'
AGC STUDIOS
DIRECTOR
Rowan Athale
CAST Sylvester Stallone
BUZZ Action remains the number one genre globally and Stallone, hot off Rambo 5, remains an international box office draw. Set in a dystopian future where America is a bankrupt wasteland, Stallone plays a former Army Ranger hired by an Asian billionaire to find his daughter in Little America, a walled-off ghetto within Hong Kong where ex-pats Americans have fled.
-
'The Baccarat Machine'
SK GLOBAL
CAST
Awkwafina
BUZZ The Farewell and Ocean's 8 actress will star as female gambler Cheung Yin “Kelly” Sun in what is being positioned as a Hustlers-style tale of female empowerment as Sun teams up with international “King of Poker” Phil Ivey to try and beat the Vegas casinos at their own game.
-
'The Portable Door'
ARCLIGHT
DIRECTOR
Jeffrey Walker
CAST Christoph Waltz, Guy Pearce
BUZZ Muppet-makers the Jim Henson Company and Story Bridge Films are making a play for a live-action family audience with this fantasy adventure comedy based on Tom Holt's best-selling novels about a seemingly-ordinary office that is actual a front for magical nastiness. With few fantasy projects on the indie market, The Portable Door could be just the ticket for mainstream distributors.
-
'Perfect'
FILMNATION, CAA MEDIA FINANCE
DIRECTOR
Olivia Wilde
BUZZ Hoping to land another I, Tonya-like success, producers have attached Booksmart director Wilde to this biopic on American gymnast Kerri Strug, who came back from a major injury to win gold at the 1996 Olympics. With a script from Borg/McEnroe scribe Ronnie Sandahl.
-
'All Quiet on the Western Front'
ROCKET SCIENCE
DIRECTOR
Edward Berger
CAST Daniel Brühl
BUZZ The first-ever German-language adaptation of the landmark World War I novel from German writer Erich Maria Remarque seems ideally timed to benefit from post-1917 interest in the Great War.
-
'Juniper'
CELSIUS ENTERTAINMENT
DIRECTOR
Matthew Saville
CAST Charlotte Rampling, Marton Csokas
BUZZ Rampling, a 2015 Berlinale best actress winner (for 45 Years) returns to the EFM with this darkly comic drama targeting the high-end art house crowd. Rampling plays a feisty alcoholic grandmother who moves in with her son (Marton Csokas) and grandson (newcomer George Ferrier).
-
'Untitled Mike Leigh'
CORNERSTONE
DIRECTOR
Mike Leigh
BUZZ Prestige distributors worldwide are sure to pounce on the new project from seven-time Oscar nominee Leigh (Secrets and Lies, Peterloo), with the director's name (plot details are still secret) likely enough to secure stacks of international deals. Bleecker Street and eOne have pre-bought U.S. and U.K. rights for the film, respectively.
-
'The Thicket'
THE EXCHANGE, CAA MEDIA FINANCE, ICM PARTNERS
DIRECTOR
Elliott Lester
CAST Peter Dinklage, Noomi Rapace, Charlie Plummer
BUZZ A straight-up action thriller with recognizable stars in the form of Prometheus actress Rapace and Game of Thrones' Dinklage, this feature, based on the Joe R. Lansdale novel, could hit the sweet spot with commercial indies worldwide.
-
'A Hero'
MEMENTO FILMS INTERNATIONAL
DIRECTOR
Asghar Farhadi
BUZZ New Parasite-fueled interest in foreign-language titles should help sales of Asghar Farhadi's new Iranian drama. The plot is being kept under wraps but the Oscar-winning director of A Separation and The Salesman has proven he can deliver cross-over and award-worthy arthouse for the world market.
-
'Official Competition'
PROTAGONIST PICTURES, CAA MEDIA FINANCE, PARADIGM
DIRECTOR
Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat
CAST Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz
BUZZ Pain & Glory's Spanish superstars re-team for this Argentine drama about a filmmaker (Cruz) recruited by a billionaire entrepreneur to recreate an iconic movie, featuring heartthrob Félix Rivero (Banderas). Likely to be a must for arthouse distribs everywhere.
-
'Untitled Mike Mills'
A24
DIRECTOR
Mike Mills
CAST Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffman
BUZZ In his first project post Joker, Phoenix plays an artist left to take care of his precocious young nephew on a cross-country road trip in the latest from the director of Oscar-nominated features Beginners and 20th Century Woman. Screams awards potential.
-
'Penguin Bloom'
ENDEAVOR CONTENT
CAST Naomi Watts, Andrew Lincoln
BUZZ Feel-good, family-friendly films are few and far between at Berlin this year, which could give this children's book adaptation an edge. Watts and Lincoln play Cameron and Sam Bloom, a couple with three children whose lives are disrupted when a near-fatal accident leaves Sam paralyzed from the chest down. But an unexpected ally joins the family in the form of an injured wild magpie chick the Blooms call Penguin. Based on the best-selling photography book Penguin the Magpie by Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive.
This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Feb. 20 daily issue at the Berlin Film Festival.