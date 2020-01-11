Late Night Lately: Bernie Sanders Responds to Larry David, Hosts on Royal News, Greta Gerwig on the Globes

On Wednesday night, late night hosts tackled the news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will step back as senior members of Britain's royal family.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple said Wednesday in a statement.

"Do you have any idea what that means?" asked Stephen Colbert. "'Cause I have no idea what that means. There are senior levels of royals? I thought it just went king, queen, prince, princess, jack of spades, boy wizard, dukes of Hazzard and then cartoon mouse that sews Cinderella's dress."

Trevor Noah reacted to the couple's decision to become financially independent. "This is what happens when you bring the first black woman into the royal family," said Noah. "She looked at Harry and she's like, 'Look, you need to get a job. You need a job. You a grown-ass man. You can't still be living in your mama's house, Harry.'"

The host then wondered where the couple would live in the United States. "I think they'll move to L.A. because Meghan is an actor, right, and she's gonna wanna work again. And then Harry can just join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," said Noah.

Seth Meyers also took on the announcement during Late Night. After summarizing the couple's statement, he added, "Or, as it was reported in British tabloids, 'Meghan kidnaps Harry!"'

In light of their announcement about becoming financially independent, Meyers joked that Prince William and Kate Middleton "announced they've sold the Queen and they're going to Cabo."