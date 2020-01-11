Late Night Lately: Bernie Sanders Responds to Larry David, Hosts on Royal News, Greta Gerwig on the Globes
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately rounds up the best sketches and guests with a look at what's to come next week.
The Hollywood Reporter's Late Night Lately is a one-stop shop for all of the most memorable moments of late-night TV, coming to you each Saturday morning to ease you into your weekend.
So pour your coffee, set your DVR for the week and sit back. Below are a few of the week's best, funniest and strangest late night moments that you can't afford to miss.
This week: On The Late Show, Bernie Sanders responded to Larry David's comment that he dreaded Sanders winning the election because that would mean David continually flying back to New York to film SNL. Colbert asked Sanders about this the following night. Sanders responded: "Hey Larry, it's going to be a tough four years, but you're going to have to be flying back." Meanwhile, hosts tackled the news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are stepping back as "senior royals" to become financially independent. Greta Gerwig explained why she was so early to the Golden Globes, and Quentin Tarantino explained how Golden Girls helped him make Reservoir Dogs.
Bernie Sanders Responds to Larry David Urging Him to "Drop Out" to Avoid 'SNL' Sketches
Bernie Sanders had a subtle response to Larry David's comment that the Democratic presidential candidate would be "great for the country" but "terrible" for him should he win the election.
When David joined host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show, he quipped that after portraying Sanders on Saturday Night Live over 10 times, he hopes Sanders will lose the presidential race to spare him from continuously having to fly to New York to film the NBC sketch series.
"Is there anything you would like me to ask Bernie tomorrow night?" Colbert asked David during his visit, to which the comedian responded, "I would say, I would beg him to drop out so I don’t have to keep flying in from Los Angeles to do SNL."
"If he wins, do you know what that’s going to do to my life?" David continued to joke. "Do you have any idea? I mean, it will be great for the country — great for the country. Terrible for me."
After sharing David's words, Colbert asked Sanders for his thoughts during his sit-down interview with the candidate the following night. "Hey Larry, it's going to be a tough four years, but you're going to have to be flying back," Sanders said.
Hosts Joke About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Becoming Financially Independent
On Wednesday night, late night hosts tackled the news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will step back as senior members of Britain's royal family.
"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple said Wednesday in a statement.
"Do you have any idea what that means?" asked Stephen Colbert. "'Cause I have no idea what that means. There are senior levels of royals? I thought it just went king, queen, prince, princess, jack of spades, boy wizard, dukes of Hazzard and then cartoon mouse that sews Cinderella's dress."
Trevor Noah reacted to the couple's decision to become financially independent. "This is what happens when you bring the first black woman into the royal family," said Noah. "She looked at Harry and she's like, 'Look, you need to get a job. You need a job. You a grown-ass man. You can't still be living in your mama's house, Harry.'"
The host then wondered where the couple would live in the United States. "I think they'll move to L.A. because Meghan is an actor, right, and she's gonna wanna work again. And then Harry can just join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," said Noah.
Seth Meyers also took on the announcement during Late Night. After summarizing the couple's statement, he added, "Or, as it was reported in British tabloids, 'Meghan kidnaps Harry!"'
In light of their announcement about becoming financially independent, Meyers joked that Prince William and Kate Middleton "announced they've sold the Queen and they're going to Cabo."
Greta Gerwig Explains Why She Was Quick to Take Her Seat at Golden Globes
Rachel Brosnahan and Greta Gerwig opened up about their experiences at the 2020 Golden Globes when they stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday.
During the awards show, The Hollywood Reporter's Matthew Belloni posted a photo on Twitter of Gerwig sitting alone at her table, which Kimmel mentioned to Gerwig.
"I was two hours early to this. I was in an empty banquet hall," she said in response to the tweet. While Little Women's Saoirse Ronan and composer Alexandre Desplat were nominated, Gerwig did not earn any nominations for directing or writing the screenplay for Little Women.
Gerwig instead attended the ceremony to support her partner, Noah Baumbach, who wrote and directed Marriage Story. "He was doing all this press, but I was just there early," she said. "I was in this banquet hall with no one there and then I saw all the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press sort of inside and they all were like, 'We voted for you,' and I was like, 'Well, you didn't. I didn't get nominated.'" She added, "Maybe one of you did, but it's not possible that all of you did."
The director also spoke about the plant-based meal, joking that she ate "so many people's soups." She explained, "They were going to take them away before people arrived and I was like, 'I gotta eat all this soup.'"
How 'Golden Girls' Helped Tarantino Make 'Reservoir Dogs'
Quentin Tarantino's guest appearance on The Golden Girls was instrumental in the director making his breakthrough film, Reservoir Dogs.
While visiting The Tonight Show on Wednesday, Tarantino shared how his role as an Elvis Presley impersonator helped fund the 1992 film. "Before I did Reservoir Dogs, I had a very unsuccessful acting career," he shared. "One of the jobs I did get — and not because I did a wonderful audition but simply because they sent my picture in and they said, 'He's got it' — was for an Elvis impersonator on The Golden Girls."
He added that it "worked" that he was cast because he "walked around dressed like Elvis in the '80s." Tarantino added, "I wore a pompadour all the time. I actually went to a rockabilly place to get my haircut."
For his appearance on the sitcom, Tarantino's Elvis impersonator performed at Sophia's wedding. "It became a two-part Golden Girls, so I got paid residuals for both parts," he said. "And it was so popular they put it on a best of The Golden Girls and I got residuals every time that showed. So I got paid maybe, I don't know, $650 for that episode, but by the time the residuals were over three years later, I made like $3,000."
"That kept me going during our preproduction time, trying to get Reservoir Dogs going," he said.
Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon Perform 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air'-Style Rap
Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon performed a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air-inspired rap about the actor's career on Thursday's The Tonight Show.
The track opened with Smith and Fallon rapping about Smith's life before he was cast on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. "Let's teach them all something about Will Smith," rapped the actor before mentioning his hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. He continued, "You can call him jazz/ You can call me dapper."
"I was rappin’ just to make bus fare/ Then I moved in with my auntie and uncle in Bel-Air,” Smith rapped. Fallon added, "I don’t gotta tell you that show was awesome / Every Monday night, before an all-new Blossom."
"Six whole years/ I lived with the Banks/ So if you can dance to Carlton/ I still give thanks," Smith rapped.
The track next recapped Smith's move from television to films. "But a real big star needs a real big screen/ So I had to spread my wings, if you know what I mean," the actor rapped. "Me and Martin/ A couple of Bad Boys/ Independence Day, aliens on my turf/ You invading us? Nah, 'Welcome to Earth!'"
The actor name-dropped a number of his films, including Hancock, Ali, Shark Tale, Hitch, The Pursuit of Happyness, Aladdin and Spies in Disguise. "So whether G, Genie, matchmaker, fish or a bird," rapped Smith, while Fallon added, "You're a good man." Smith then concluded, "And bad boy for life."
Late Night Lineup: Jan. 12-18
Monday, Jan. 13
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Selena Gomez stops by the NBC show as she releases her anticipated new album, Rare.
A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Mena Massoud joins the new late night host after making headlines for talking about his lack of auditions post-Aladdin.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: The CBS host goes live with Michael Bloomberg following the next Democratic debate.
Friday, Jan. 17
Real Time With Bill Maher: Nancy Pelosi will be Maher's main guest upon the HBO show's return.