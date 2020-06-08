The Best 25 College Drama Programs Around the World

COVID-19 was the worst possible game-changer for college acting programs. When the pandemic hit, schools scrambled to adjust, canceling long-planned productions at the last minute while transferring whatever classes they could — movement, voice, dramaturgy — to remote teaching. For the 2020-21 school year, things are very much still in flux. Most schools are in session, but the highly physical lab work required remains unlikely. Nevertheless, life and education — just like the show — must go on, and so The Hollywood Reporter consulted once again with insiders, alumni and theater professionals for its annual ranking of the best institutions for a drama degree. (All programs are graduate level unless otherwise indicated.)