'Favourite' Fashion: The Best Awards-Season Looks of Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz
A look back at the red carpet styles of the three Oscar-nominated actresses as they prepare for Hollywood's most glamorous night.
It’s hard to pick a favorite among The Favourite stars' red carpet looks this season, beginning with the metallic gowns all three Oscar-nominated actresses (Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone) sported at the film’s October premiere. The face of Louis Vuitton, Stone is always chic. "For every event she attends, she proves her clever spirit of fashion," says her stylist, Petra Flannery. "We often take a nod to her films’ themes and play on it."
-
U.K. Premiere
For the bow at BFI London Film Festival on Oct. 18, the stars were "three mermaids all in coincidental metallics," Colman’s stylist, Mary Fellowes, wrote on Instagram. The best actress nominee shined in Harry Winston gems and a metallic puff sleeve dress from Emilia Wickstead, while Stone matched her in metallic Louis Vuitton. "The silvery blue fabric and elegant silhouette was designed to create a dynamic pop," Flannery says. Stone’s fellow supporting actress nominee, Weisz, shimmered in ruby sequins from Alexander McQueen.
-
Palm Springs Film Festival
Stone and Colman went earthy for the desert event on Jan. 3. Stone donned Louis Vuitton with an edgy floral and metallic pantsuit designed by Nicolas Ghesquiere following the brand’s spring/summer 2019 campaign. "The fabric caught my eye. I loved the idea of another great pant look for Emma," says Flannery. "We developed the top into a bustier and flipped the color." Colman, who received the Desert Palm Achievement Award, exuded power in a custom velvet tux by Antonio Berardi (plus Chopard jewelry and Manolo Blahnik heels).
-
BAFTA Tea Party
"What struck us was the cool color combination. However, the abstract bird motif probably made for a great conversation piece over tea," Flannery says of the Jan. 5 BAFTA tea party ensemble from Fendi, which strayed from Stone’s typical Louis Vuitton (added: an LV clutch and Givenchy open-toed shoes). Weisz chose a silky green Prada dress, and Colman was comfy in a gray jumpsuit and cream coat for the rainy affair.
-
Golden Globes
Best actress winner Colman spiced up a custom Stella McCartney black gown Jan. 6 with a mesh neckline, worn with David Morris jewelry, Gina Shoes and Jimmy Choo accessories. Weisz went classic with a black-and-white look from Celine with a ruffled top. Her statement choker from Cartier was a standout, with accessories from Jimmy Choo and Edie Parker.
Also a supporting actress Globe nominee, Stone chose a peachy getup — an embellished nude scale dress from Louis Vuitton that Flannery describes as a "1940s-shaped Hollywood glamour gown, adding a freshness with the color peach."
-
SAG Awards
Weisz turned to one of today’s hottest red carpet designers — Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller, who designed Meghan Markle’s wedding dress — for the Jan. 27 event. Her one-shoulder black velvet gown featured silver ostrich feather accents, paired with Cartier gems. "We chose this dress before Christmas," reveals Weisz’s stylist, Kate Young. "It’s so chic and modern and just felt special."
Stone, meanwhile, wore the pants — and a dramatic gold embroidered bow blouse by Louis Vuitton for a relaxed regal look.
