10 Best-Dressed Men at the 2019 SAG Awards

10:26 PM 1/27/2019

by Ingrid Schmidt

Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Darren Criss, Henry Golding and Rami Malek were among the guys who hit all the right style notes.

Getty Images

The guys were bringing it in the style department at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards--and we’re not talking over-the-top peacocking.  The night’s best looks hit a sweet spot the combined the elegance of crisp, classic tailoring with a wash of soft color and texture.  

John Krasinski went for green, Milo Ventimiglia crushed in blue velvet, Mahershala stood out in maroon brocade, and Chris Pine looked so right in white.

Many gents relaxed the black tie vibe by opting out of neckwear.

Of course, there were some edgier looks.  Pronounced pops of metallic worked when relegated to evening jackets (Darren Criss in silver Emporio Armani! Henry Golding going for gold in Tom Ford!).  And Chadwick Boseman and 12-year-old Parker Bates both rocked brooches.

Everybody’s fashion darling, Timothee Chalamet, won again at his self-styling game in a Celine by Hedi Slimane look that only he could pull off—a black one-button jacket punctuated by an untucked polka-dot shirt and sleek leather trousers.  Looks like he might have a second calling. 

  • Mahershala Ali

    The best supporting actor nominee for Green Book, styled by Van Van Alonso, looked impeccable in a three-piece maroon brocade evening jacket, coordinating pants, and a off-white shirt and bow tie by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX, worn with Monique Pean cufflinks and shirt studs, and Bruno Magli shoes. "We’ve been trying to use more pops of color this season," stylist Van Van Alonso told THR. "And the vest and the flood pant are having a moment!”

     

     

     

  • Darren Criss

    The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story best actor winner, styled by Ashley Weston, shined in a geometric-patterned, silver-and-navy custom Emporio Armani  dinner jacket with navy tux pants, a white shirt, Sanayi3 13 black suede loafers and David Yurman jewelry. “I love how the jacket looks like liquid metal,” Weston told THR. “There’s a movement and energy there that compliments Darren’s personality and wraps up his successful awards season beautifully! 

  • Rami Malek

    The Bohemian Rhapsody best actor winner went “full Rami Malek” stylist Ilaria Urbinati told THR, saying that the pair had joked about how the look was so “very him” in the coolest way possible. Malek wore a custom double-breasted, one-button black Dior suit and matching shirt (notably with no tie), Dior high-top sneakers, and a Cartier watch and cufflinks.  “It’s a look that’s all about the cut, and it’s very much a fashion cut--the jacket is a bit long and the pants are a little short to show the sneakers.” 

  • Chris Pine

    Jumping on one of the night’s trends—the color white—Pine donned an ivory silk double-breasted tuxedo and shirt with a black bow tie, all by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX with black velvet Christian Louboutin tassel loafers,studs and cufflinks from Beladora, and a David Yurman pinky ring. He works with sister styling team Wendi and Nicole Ferreira.

  • Henry Golding

    The Crazy Rich Asians star dazzled in head-to-toe Tom Ford. The standout piece was a brilliant gold jacquard cocktail jacket, worn with a pique evening shirt fastened with mother-of-pearl studs and cuff links,  a light pink scarf, black evening pants, and black patent lace-up shoes.

  • John Krasinski

    The best actor nominee forTom Clancy’s Jack Ryan wore a custom emerald-green Isaia tux with a black grosgrain shawl lapel and Tods shoes. "John’s feeling good taking a bigger step into the fashion world right now," stylist Ilaria Urbinati told THR. "We had a bit of a freak-out moment when Emily’s stylist [Jessica Paster] texted me and said, ‘So I hear John’s wearing green because Emily’s in Barbie pink. But it ended up looking a bit retro and very cool together.”

  • Chadwick Boseman

    The Black Panther star crushed it in a custom, one-of-a-kind leaf-print, shawl collar dinner jacket over a brown turtleneck with black tux pants, all by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX. Styled by Ashley Weston, Boseman deftly accessorized with statement-making Tiffany & Co. diamond brooches on his lapel and lace-up patent, velvet and suede Christian Louboutin dress shoes.  He also donned Tiffany & Co. rings and gold bracelets.

     

  • Parker Bates

    Out for the night with the This is Us crew, the 12-year-old actor, styled by Lisa Cameron, brought out some big style guns with smart, small accents. Bates swapped in an ornate brooch for a bow tie and paired his dark gray DKNY jacket, white evening shirt and black Appaman trousers with a patterned pocket square and Steve Madden slip-ons.

  • Milo Ventimiglia

    The This Is Us star stepped out in a royal blue velvet Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo with a black satin lapel,  a black bow tie, black shirt studs, Montblanc cufflinks and a Jaeger Le Coultre watch. “It was pretty much the first thing he tried on and we were like, ‘Yes, that one!’” says stylist Ilaria Urbinati.  “He wears Brunello a lot; it’s a brand that fits him really well and he always likes because he likes to look classic and it’s a really classic tux, actually.”

  • Timothee Chalamet

    The 23-year-old style star, a best supporting actor nominee for Beautiful Boy, killed it on the carpet again, pulling together his own winning Celine look by L.A.-based designer Hedi Slimane-- a  clean-cut, single-breasted black jacket over a black-and-white polka dot shirt (sans tie), black leather pants and boots. Fashion designer Virgil Abloh reacted on Instagram with three black hearts, stars, the trademark symbol and the comment, "So fresh!!!"