10 Best-Dressed Men at the 2019 SAG Awards

The guys were bringing it in the style department at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards--and we’re not talking over-the-top peacocking. The night’s best looks hit a sweet spot the combined the elegance of crisp, classic tailoring with a wash of soft color and texture.

John Krasinski went for green, Milo Ventimiglia crushed in blue velvet, Mahershala stood out in maroon brocade, and Chris Pine looked so right in white.

Many gents relaxed the black tie vibe by opting out of neckwear.

Of course, there were some edgier looks. Pronounced pops of metallic worked when relegated to evening jackets (Darren Criss in silver Emporio Armani! Henry Golding going for gold in Tom Ford!). And Chadwick Boseman and 12-year-old Parker Bates both rocked brooches.

Everybody’s fashion darling, Timothee Chalamet, won again at his self-styling game in a Celine by Hedi Slimane look that only he could pull off—a black one-button jacket punctuated by an untucked polka-dot shirt and sleek leather trousers. Looks like he might have a second calling.