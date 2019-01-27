10 Best-Dressed Men at the 2019 SAG Awards
Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Darren Criss, Henry Golding and Rami Malek were among the guys who hit all the right style notes.
The guys were bringing it in the style department at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards--and we’re not talking over-the-top peacocking. The night’s best looks hit a sweet spot the combined the elegance of crisp, classic tailoring with a wash of soft color and texture.
John Krasinski went for green, Milo Ventimiglia crushed in blue velvet, Mahershala stood out in maroon brocade, and Chris Pine looked so right in white.
Many gents relaxed the black tie vibe by opting out of neckwear.
Of course, there were some edgier looks. Pronounced pops of metallic worked when relegated to evening jackets (Darren Criss in silver Emporio Armani! Henry Golding going for gold in Tom Ford!). And Chadwick Boseman and 12-year-old Parker Bates both rocked brooches.
Everybody’s fashion darling, Timothee Chalamet, won again at his self-styling game in a Celine by Hedi Slimane look that only he could pull off—a black one-button jacket punctuated by an untucked polka-dot shirt and sleek leather trousers. Looks like he might have a second calling.
Mahershala Ali
Darren Criss
Rami Malek
Chris Pine
Henry Golding
John Krasinski
The best actor nominee forTom Clancy’s Jack Ryan wore a custom emerald-green Isaia tux with a black grosgrain shawl lapel and Tods shoes. "John’s feeling good taking a bigger step into the fashion world right now," stylist Ilaria Urbinati told THR. "We had a bit of a freak-out moment when Emily’s stylist [Jessica Paster] texted me and said, ‘So I hear John’s wearing green because Emily’s in Barbie pink. But it ended up looking a bit retro and very cool together.”
Chadwick Boseman
The Black Panther star crushed it in a custom, one-of-a-kind leaf-print, shawl collar dinner jacket over a brown turtleneck with black tux pants, all by Ermenegildo Zegna XXX. Styled by Ashley Weston, Boseman deftly accessorized with statement-making Tiffany & Co. diamond brooches on his lapel and lace-up patent, velvet and suede Christian Louboutin dress shoes. He also donned Tiffany & Co. rings and gold bracelets.
Parker Bates
Milo Ventimiglia
Timothee Chalamet