In Theaters This Friday: Reviews of 'Best of Enemies,' 'Pet Sematary,' 'Shazam!' and More

This Friday, audiences can head to their local theater to view a variety of new releases.

The Best of Enemies, starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell, is the true story of a civil rights activist and a Ku Klux Klan leader who come upon conflict when North Carolina is in the process of desegregating its schools. Pet Sematary is the insidious tale inspired by Stephen King's novel about a family from the city that moves onto a property not far from a haunted burial ground.

Other titles audiences can enjoy include Shazam!, DC Comics' most recent superhero pic, which follows the story of Billy Batson, a 14-year-old foster kid who turns into a full-grown adult man named Shazam (Zachary Levi) when he yells a certain phrase; Amazing Grace is a documentary feature highlighting Aretha Franklin's performance of her best-selling gospel album; and High Life is A24's latest sci-fi thriller featuring Robert Pattinson as a man who was on a space mission gone wrong.

Read on to take a look at what The Hollywood Reporter said about the rest of this weekend's releases.