The 13 Jewelry Standouts From the 2019 Oscars
Laura Harrier’s Bulgari necklace was 33.09 carats of emeralds and Charlize Theron wore 360 carats of diamonds.
Few women were going to rival Lady Gaga’s $30 million Tiffany Diamond moment at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t try. Maximalism ruled the night, with several actresses choosing full looks of statement necklace, earrings, bracelet and ring — and sometimes multiples.
Other trends included floral-inspired and eco-friendly designs, while mismatched earrings continue to be popular both on and off the red carpet. Here’s a roundup of the night’s standout looks.
-
Laura Harrier
With her ethical and eco-responsible custom silk-crepe gown by Louis Vuitton, the BlacKkKlansman actress wore high jewelry by Bulgari, including this necklace crafted of 10 antique-cut emeralds totaling 33.09 carats, eight cushion-cut rubellites totaling 18.49 carats and step-cut and pavé-set diamonds totaling 4.57 carats, all set in platinum.
-
Emilia Clarke
Japanese jewelry brand Niwaka outfitted Jennifer Lopez, Tina Fey and Emilia Clarke with diamonds. With her custom Balmain gown, Clarke wore Niwaka’s floral-inspired Karahana bracelet featuring diamonds set in 18-karat white gold.
-
Constance Wu
Atelier Swarovski designed bespoke pieces for the Crazy Rich Asians actress for Oscar night, including these long drop earrings crafted of Swarovski-created diamonds and genuine topaz set in responsibly sourced gold.
-
Michelle Yeoh
Among the boldest jewels at Sunday night’s Academy Awards was the floral diamond wrap bracelet worn by Michelle Yeoh. From Chopard’s Haute Joaillerie Collection, the piece is crafted of 47.37 carats of diamonds set in 18-karat white gold. Yeoh paired the jewels with a gown from Elie Saab’s Spring 2019 haute-couture collection.
-
Jaime Ray Newman
An Oscar winner for best live action short for Skin, Newman paired her Oscar de la Renta gown with Buccellati’s Esmeralda high-jewelry earrings, featuring pear-shaped emeralds totaling 6.41 carats, surrounded by honeycomb yellow gold and lace-inspired white gold, set with 312 diamonds.
-
Amy Adams
The pendant on Adams’ Cartier necklace was actually a vintage 1935 brooch in diamonds and platinum from the house’s archives, clipped onto a diamond and platinum tennis necklace. The effect was a nice match with the Vice nominee’s custom Atelier Versace gown, which featured a subtle art deco beading motif.
-
Regina King
With her custom ivory Oscar de la Renta gown, the Oscar winner for If Beale Street Could Talk opted for diamonds by Chopard, including this bold cuff crafted of 53.43 carats of diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, from the house’s Haute Joaillerie Collection.
-
Marina de Tavira
The Roma nominee for best supporting actress paired her scarlet J. Mendel gown with Lorraine Schwartz earrings, a custom design crafted using 50 carats of natural and unheated Burmese rubies and white diamonds, set in platinum.
-
Charlize Theron
Next to Lady Gaga, Theron made the boldest jewelry statement on the red carpet, wearing more than 360 carats of Bulgari diamonds, sapphires and emeralds, including this high-jewelry Serpenti necklace crafted of 79.83 carats of diamonds set in 18-karat white gold. Theron layered the piece with another high-jewelry necklace of 61 round brilliant diamonds also set in white gold. Bracelets, earrings and rings completed the look with Theron’s backless ice-blue gown by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior Haute Couture.
-
Laura Dern
The sweetheart neckline of Dern’s Rodarte gown perfectly framed her diamonds by Harry Winston, the "River Cascading Diamond Drop Necklace" featuring 53.99 carats of diamonds set in platinum.
-
Maya Rudolph
Among the women who embraced pink on the Oscars red carpet, Rudolph paired her floral Giambattista Valli ruffled gown and cape with one-of-a-kind, mixed-stone earrings by Irene Neuwirth, crafted of South Sea and Akoya pearls, green opals, carved flowers in pink opal, blue chalcedony, tourmalines and turquoise, fancy color sapphire hearts, pink opals, full-cut diamonds and diamond pavé, all set in 18-karat white and yellow gold.
-
Tessa Thompson
The Creed II and Sorry to Bother You actress was among those who chose to wear a design by Karl Lagerfeld, who died last Tuesday at the age of 85. She paired her black Chanel Spring 2019 haute-couture dress with high jewelry from the house, including these “L’Esprit du Lion Dazzling” mismatched earrings featuring beryls and diamonds set in 18-karat yellow gold.
-
Julia Roberts
The Pretty Woman star knows how to make an entrance: Roberts skipped the red carpet and appeared onstage to present the award for best picture in an on-trend magenta one-shoulder gown, a custom design by Elie Saab, paired with high jewelry by Cindy Chao. These earrings are from the Taiwan-based designer’s architectural collection and are crafted of pear-shaped diamonds totaling 20.28 carats, 16 conch pearls and 1,106 diamonds totaling 7 carats, all set in 18-karat yellow gold.