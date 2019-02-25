The 13 Jewelry Standouts From the 2019 Oscars

Few women were going to rival Lady Gaga’s $30 million Tiffany Diamond moment at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t try. Maximalism ruled the night, with several actresses choosing full looks of statement necklace, earrings, bracelet and ring — and sometimes multiples.

Other trends included floral-inspired and eco-friendly designs, while mismatched earrings continue to be popular both on and off the red carpet. Here’s a roundup of the night’s standout looks.