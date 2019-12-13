Best Picture Oscar Winners of the 2010s: End of a Decade

The Hurt Locker set the decade off with the first (and only) film directed by a woman to win best picture (director Kathryn Bigelow won the best director honor as well) and honored producer Dede Gardner as the only woman to win the best picture honor twice (12 Years a Slave, Moonlight). Stories based on true events and historical narratives dominated the wins of the decade with stories such as Hurt Locker, The King's Speech, Argo, 12 Years a Slave, Spotlight and Green Book but were contrasted with whimsical films such as The Artist, del Toro's fantasy romance The Shape of Water, Iñárritu's dark comedy/drama Birdman and Barry Jenkins's coming-of-age tale Moonlight.

See the full list of Academy Award winners for best picture in the 2010s below.

(Please note all years reference the year the award was presented during the annual ceremony).