The Best TV Costumes From 1998 to 2008

TV Show: Friends

Years On: 1994 - 2004

Costume Designer: Debra McGuire

Costumes: Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross and Joey’s different trend-setting attire

Actors: Jennifer Anniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt Le Blanc

Yes, the shag haircut worn by Anniston’s Rachel Green will forever be cemented with the early days of Friends. (Thanks, Chris McMillan!) But the number of clothing trends that rolled through creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman’s immensely popular NBC sitcom? That credit goes to costume designer Debra McGuire. Due to the show’s longevity, she had the unique challenge of shepherding six characters from awkward 20-somethings to actual grown-ups.

Each of the six characters had his or her own tableau – specifically a color palette that looked like it would make sense in the show’s setting of New York even though it was filmed in LA, says McGuire, whose credits also include Fox’s New Girl and ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat.

Cox’s Monica was “black, white, burgundy and she was kind of in this cooler New York palette” while Anniston’s Rachel “came in with the blues and greens of that world.” Kudrow’s Phoebe took a page from McGuire’s own “old hippie” aesthetic to embrace the bohemian lifestyle. All those lovely rings and other accessories? They were either relics of McGuire’s former career as a jewelry designer or ones she commissioned from recent art school grads or her personal connections.

McGuire says she gave Perry’s Chandler a “vintage throwback” with stripped shirts “inspired by 1940s men” while Schwimmer’s Ross was a tweedy professor. Le Blanc’s Joey came from “over the bridge” and looked it in those early years with a beat-up leather jacket (which, sadly, McGuire had to make by distressing a perfectly good Armani coat).

Possibly also what made the costumes so relatable is that McGuire says she frequently avoided freebies from fashion houses, saying now that if she didn’t make it or find it herself, she wouldn’t use it. An obvious exception, however, being that Anniston’s Rachel worked at Ralph Lauren because story-wise it made sense for her to wear that label.

Not surprisingly, McGuire says she routinely gets emails from millennial and Gen Z fans (or their well-meaning boyfriends) who are just discovering the show and want to know where they can find some of these costumes. She tells them to go to a dressmaker.