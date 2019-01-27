SAG Awards: 10 Most Memorable Moments

The 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards gave actors a chance to acknowledge the work of fellow artists, share breakthrough stories and thank those who supported them on the way up, with the silver anniversary of the awards show featuring a number of notable moments.

While there were few shocks and surprises, the ceremony did have its share of memorable speeches and jokes.

Highlights include Alan Alda's moving acceptance speech for his lifetime achievement award and words of encouragement from actors like Jason Bateman and Sandra Oh.

Read on for more highlights from the 2019 SAG Awards.