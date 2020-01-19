SAG Awards: 8 Most Memorable Moments

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Though the SAG Awards remained hostless, Eugene and Dan Levy bookended the awards by presenting the first award and kicking the "I Am an Actor" segment up a notch.

The night was full of unexpected wins - from Reneé Zellweger winning for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy to Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams winning for their respective roles in Fosse/Verdon.

Perhaps not as surprising was Joaquin Phoenx winning for outstanding performance of an actor in a lead role for his performance in Joker.

The Hollywood Reporter rounded up the standouts from the SAG Awards — the powerful moments and the night's biggest wins, including Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reunion and Parasite's standing ovation. See the rest below.