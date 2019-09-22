Emmys: 12 Most Memorable Moments

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards brought together the finest of television to honor accomplishments in writing, directing and acting.

Sunday night's awards show, held at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, was a night of firsts and lasts. Billy Porter made history with his win for best lead actor in a drama series as cast members of Game of Thrones and Veep made their final appearances as an ensemble.

The host-less evening also included moving speeches, glitzy musical numbers and harmless quips at some of television's stars.

Read on for a recap of Sunday night's most memorable moments.