BET Awards: 'Black Panther' Win, Childish Gambino's Impromptu Performance and 8 More Top Moments

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Black Panther continued its reign in film and pop culture, winning best movie. Michael B. Jordan and director Ryan Coogler made their way to the stage to accept the award.

"I'm gonna go ahead and let my director take this one," Jordan said, introducing Coogler. "He don't like talking too much, but if it wasn't without him, we wouldn't have this movie."

Coogler went on to thank the audience, specifically "Black Twitter" for their support. The director also urged the audience to stay connected to their roots, emphasizing the importance of remembering the influence of Africans who came before them such as Patrice Lumumba and Jomo Kenyatta.

"The film is about our experience being African-Americans, and also trying to capture the experience of being African on this planet," Coogler said. "For us, it was about tapping into that voice that we always hear that tells us to be proud of who we are and proud of where we come from."

Watch the speech below: