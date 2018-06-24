BET Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2018 BET Awards are being handed out Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Heading into the ceremony, DJ Khaled leads the noms with a total of six, including for album of the year for Grateful and video of the year for “Wild Thoughts,” which featured Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

In addition, R&B singer Anita Baker will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while six people have been selected to receive the Humanitarian Award: Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr.; March for Our Lives speaker Naomi Wadler; National Student Walk-Out Day participant Justin Blackmon; journalist Shaun King; Parkland, Florida, hero Anthony Borges; and Mamoudou Gassama, the man who saved a 4-year-old by climbing a set of balconies like Spider-Man in Paris.

Jamie Foxx is hosting the show. Keep up with the winners as they are announce live, below.