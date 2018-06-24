BET Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

5:16 PM 6/24/2018

by Kimberly Nordyke

Jamie Foxx is hosting the ceremony, airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 2018 BET Awards are being handed out Sunday night in Los Angeles.

Heading into the ceremony, DJ Khaled leads the noms with a total of six, including for album of the year for Grateful and video of the year for “Wild Thoughts,” which featured Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

In addition, R&B singer Anita Baker will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while six people have been selected to receive the Humanitarian Award: Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr.; March for Our Lives speaker Naomi Wadler; National Student Walk-Out Day participant Justin Blackmon; journalist Shaun King; Parkland, Florida, hero Anthony Borges; and Mamoudou Gassama, the man who saved a 4-year-old by climbing a set of balconies like Spider-Man in Paris.

Jamie Foxx is hosting the show. Keep up with the winners as they are announce live, below.

  • Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

    Beyonce
    SZA
    H.E.R.
    Rihanna
    Kehlani

  • Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

    Bruno Mars
    Chris Brown
    The Weeknd
    Khalid
    Daniel Caesar

  • Best Group

    Migos
    A Tribe Called Quest
    N.E.R.D.
    Rae Sremmurd
    Chloe X Halle

  • Best Collaboration

    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts (WINNER)
    Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)
    DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce - Top Off   
    Cardi B feat. 21 Savage - Bartier Cardi
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee - Unforgettable
    Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna - LOYALTY.

  • Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

    Cardi B
    Nicki Minaj
    Remy Ma
    DeJ Loaf
    Rapsody

  • Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

    Drake
    Kendrick Lamar
    DJ Khaled
    Jay-Z
    J. Cole

  • Video of the Year

    Drake - "God's Plan"
    Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
    Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)" 
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
    Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."
    Migos feat. Drake - "Walk It Talk It"

  • Video Director of the Year

    Benny Boom
    Director X
    Ava Duvernay
    Chris Brown
    Dave Meyers

  • Best New Artist

    SZA (WINNER)
    H.E.R.
    Daniel Caesar
    GOLDLINK
    A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

  • Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

    Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly - "I'll Find You"
    Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade - "Words Are Few"
    Ledisi & Kirk Franklin - "If You Don't Mind"
    Marvin Sapp - "Close"
    Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj - "I'm Getting Ready"

  • Best International Act

    Booba (France)
    Cassper Nyovest (SA)
    Dadju (France)
    Davido (Nigeria)​
    Distruction Boyz (SA)
    Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
    J Hus (U.K.)
    Niska (France)
    Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
    Stefflon Don (U.K.)
    Stormzy (U.K.)

  • Best Actress

    Tiffany Haddish (WINNER)
    Lupita Nyong'o
    Issa Rae
    Angela Bassett
    Letitia Wright
    Taraji P. Henson

  • Best Actor

    Chadwick Boseman
    Michael B. Jordan
    Donald Glover
    Sterling K. Brown
    Denzel Washington
    Daniel Kaluuya

  • Young Stars

    Yara Shahidi
    Ashton Tyler
    Caleb McLaughlin
    Lonnie Chavis
    Marsai Martin
    Miles Brown

  • Best Movie

    Black Panther
    Girls Trip
    A Wrinkle in Time
    Detroit
    Mudbound

  • Sportswoman of the Year

    Serena Williams
    Venus Williams
    Skylar Diggins-Smith
    Candace Parker
    Elana Meyers Taylor

  • Sportsman of the Year

    Stephen Curry
    LeBron James
    Kevin Durant
    Dwayne Wade
    Odell Beckham Jr.

  • Album of the Year

    DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar 
    CTRL - SZA
    4:44 - Jay-Z
    Culture II - Migos
    Black Panther: The Album - Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists
    Grateful - DJ Khaled

  • BET Her

    Janelle Monae - "Django Jane"
    Lizzo - "Water Me"
    Mary J. Blige - "Strength of a Woman"
    Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown - "Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)"   
    Chloe X Halle - "The Kids Are Alright"
    Leikeli47 - "2nd Fiddle"

  • Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice

    SZA feat. Travis Scott - "Love Galore"
    Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
    Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."
    Drake - "God's Plan"
    Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj - "Motor Sport" 
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"

