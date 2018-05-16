BET Awards: DJ Khaled Tops Nominations With 6
Other top nominees include Migos and SZA, both of whom are up for four awards. 'Black Panther' and 'Girls Trip' are among the films that scored noms.
DJ Khaled has reason to be grateful — he’s been nominated for a leading six trophies for the BET Awards.
The nominations for next month’s ceremony were announced Tuesday night. Among the awards Khaled was nominated for include album of the year for Grateful and video of the year for “Wild Thoughts” which featured Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.
Other top nominees include Migos and SZA, both of whom were nominated for four awards. Bruno Mars, Drake, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Cardi B and Chris Brown are also up for key awards.
Recent Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar is among the nominees for best album, and he’s got competition from himself, for his Black Panther soundtrack.
The blockbuster is also nominated for best movie along with Girls Trip and Wrinkle in Time, among other films. Tiffany Haddish is nominated for best actress along with the likes of Issa Rae and Lupita Nyong’o, while Michael B. Jordan faces off against Chadwick Boseman and more for best actor.
Venus and Serena Williams are among the nominees for sportswoman of the year while LeBron James and Steph Curry are among the sportsman of the year nominees.
The BET Awards will air live on BET on June 24 from Los Angeles. A full list of nominees follows.
-
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyonce
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani
-
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
-
Best Group
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe X Halle
-
Best Collaboration
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce - Top Off
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage - Bartier Cardi
French Montana feat. Swae Lee - Unforgettable
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna - LOYALTY.
-
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Rapsody
-
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J. Cole
-
Video of the Year
Drake - "God's Plan"
Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)"
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."
Migos feat. Drake - "Walk It Talk It"
-
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers
-
Best New Artist
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
GOLDLINK
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
-
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly - "I'll Find You"
Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade - "Words Are Few"
Ledisi & Kirk Franklin - "If You Don't Mind"
Marvin Sapp - "Close"
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj - "I'm Getting Ready"
-
Best International Act
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
Davido (Nigeria)
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (U.K.)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
-
Best Actress
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong'o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson
-
Best Actor
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya
-
Young Stars
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
-
Best Movie
Black Panther
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle in Time
Detroit
Mudbound
-
Sportswoman of the Year
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor
-
Sportsman of the Year
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.
-
Album of the Year
DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar
CTRL - SZA
4:44 - Jay-Z
Culture II - Migos
Black Panther: The Album - Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists
Grateful - DJ Khaled
-
BET Her
Janelle Monae - "Django Jane"
Lizzo - "Water Me"
Mary J. Blige - "Strength of a Woman"
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown - "Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)"
Chloe X Halle - "The Kids Are Alright"
Leikeli47 - "2nd Fiddle"
-
Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice
SZA feat. Travis Scott - "Love Galore"
Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."
Drake - "God's Plan"
Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj - "Motor Sport"
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"