BET Awards: DJ Khaled Tops Nominations With 6

Other top nominees include Migos and SZA, both of whom are up for four awards. 'Black Panther' and 'Girls Trip' are among the films that scored noms.

DJ Khaled has reason to be grateful — he’s been nominated for a leading six trophies for the BET Awards.

The nominations for next month’s ceremony were announced Tuesday night. Among the awards Khaled was nominated for include album of the year for Grateful and video of the year for “Wild Thoughts” which featured Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

Other top nominees include Migos and SZA, both of whom were nominated for four awards. Bruno Mars, Drake, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Cardi B and Chris Brown are also up for key awards.

Recent Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar is among the nominees for best album, and he’s got competition from himself, for his Black Panther soundtrack.

The blockbuster is also nominated for best movie along with Girls Trip and Wrinkle in Time, among other films. Tiffany Haddish is nominated for best actress along with the likes of Issa Rae and Lupita Nyong’o, while Michael B. Jordan faces off against Chadwick Boseman and more for best actor.

Venus and Serena Williams are among the nominees for sportswoman of the year while LeBron James and Steph Curry are among the sportsman of the year nominees.

The BET Awards will air live on BET on June 24 from Los Angeles. A full list of nominees follows.

  • Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

    Beyonce
    SZA
    H.E.R.
    Rihanna
    Kehlani

  • Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

    Bruno Mars
    Bruno Mars
    Chris Brown
    The Weeknd
    Khalid
    Daniel Caesar

  • Best Group

    Migos
    A Tribe Called Quest
    N.E.R.D.
    Rae Sremmurd
    Chloe X Halle

  • Best Collaboration

    Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - Finesse (Remix)
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future & Beyonce - Top Off   
    Cardi B feat. 21 Savage - Bartier Cardi
    French Montana feat. Swae Lee - Unforgettable
    Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna - LOYALTY.

  • Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

    Cardi B
    Nicki Minaj
    Remy Ma
    DeJ Loaf
    Rapsody

  • Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

    Drake
    Kendrick Lamar
    DJ Khaled
    Jay-Z
    J. Cole

  • Video of the Year

    Drake - "God's Plan"
    Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
    Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B - "Finesse (Remix)" 
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"
    Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."
    Migos feat. Drake - "Walk It Talk It"

  • Video Director of the Year

    Benny Boom
    Director X
    Ava Duvernay
    Chris Brown
    Dave Meyers

  • Best New Artist

    SZA
    H.E.R.
    Daniel Caesar
    GOLDLINK
    A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

  • Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational

    Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly - "I'll Find You"
    Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade - "Words Are Few"
    Ledisi & Kirk Franklin - "If You Don't Mind"
    Marvin Sapp - "Close"
    Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj - "I'm Getting Ready"

  • Best International Act

    Booba (France)
    Cassper Nyovest (SA)
    Dadju (France)
    Davido (Nigeria)​
    Distruction Boyz (SA)
    Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
    J Hus (U.K.)
    Niska (France)
    Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
    Stefflon Don (U.K.)
    Stormzy (U.K.)

  • Best Actress

    Tiffany Haddish
    Lupita Nyong'o
    Issa Rae
    Angela Bassett
    Letitia Wright
    Taraji P. Henson

  • Best Actor

    Chadwick Boseman
    Michael B. Jordan
    Donald Glover
    Sterling K. Brown
    Denzel Washington
    Daniel Kaluuya

  • Young Stars

    Yara Shahidi
    Ashton Tyler
    Caleb McLaughlin
    Lonnie Chavis
    Marsai Martin
    Miles Brown

  • Best Movie

    Black Panther
    Girls Trip
    A Wrinkle in Time
    Detroit
    Mudbound

  • Sportswoman of the Year

    Serena Williams
    Venus Williams
    Skylar Diggins-Smith
    Candace Parker
    Elana Meyers Taylor

  • Sportsman of the Year

    Stephen Curry
    LeBron James
    Kevin Durant
    Dwayne Wade
    Odell Beckham Jr.

  • Album of the Year

    DAMN. - Kendrick Lamar 
    CTRL - SZA
    4:44 - Jay-Z
    Culture II - Migos
    Black Panther: The Album - Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists
    Grateful - DJ Khaled

  • BET Her

    Janelle Monae - "Django Jane"
    Lizzo - "Water Me"
    Mary J. Blige - "Strength of a Woman"
    Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown - "Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)"   
    Chloe X Halle - "The Kids Are Alright"
    Leikeli47 - "2nd Fiddle"

  • Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice

    SZA feat. Travis Scott - "Love Galore"
    Cardi B - "Bodak Yellow"
    Kendrick Lamar - "HUMBLE."
    Drake - "God's Plan"
    Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj - "Motor Sport" 
    DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - "Wild Thoughts"

