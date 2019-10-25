Soul Train Awards: Chris Brown, Drake, Beyoncé, Lizzo Lead Nominations
The awards are set to air on BET live from Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.
Chris Brown leads the 2019 Soul Train Awards nominations with eight nods, followed by Drake with seven nominations and Beyoncé and Lizzo with six nominations each. The annual award show recognizes the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop from industry legends to next generation talent.
Brown's nominations include best R&B/soul male artist, album/mixtape of the year, the Ashford and Simpson songwriter's award and two nods for best dance performance. Drake's seven nominations include rhythm & bars (formerly best hip-hop song of the year), best dance performance, best collaboration and two nominations for song of the year with "No Guidance" and "Girls Need Love Too Remix."
Beyoncé and Lizzo each picked up nominations for best R&B/soul female artist, song of the year, video of the year, best dance performance and the Ashford and Simpson songwriter's award. Khalid also ranked among the nominees with five nominations, followed by J. Cole with four nominations, in addition to H.E.R., Ari Lennox and Summer Walker with three nominations each.
Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are set to host the 2019 Soul Train Awards, which will air on BET, live from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, on Sunday Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.
A complete list of this year's nominees follows.
-
Best New Artist
Lucky Daye
Mahalia
Nicole Bus
Pink Sweat$
Summer Walker
YK Osiris
-
Soul Train Certified Award
Ciara
Daniel Caesar
Fantasia
india.arie
Kelly Rowland
Trevor Jackson
-
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Bebe Winans
Donald Lawrence
Erica Campbell
Kirk Franklin
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tori Kelly
-
Rhythm & Bars Award
21 Savage feat J. Cole, "A Lot"
Cardi B, "Money"
DaBaby, "Suge"
J. Cole, "Middle Child"
Meek Mill feat. Drake, "Going Bad"
Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby, "Cash Shit"
-
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Lizzo
Mary J. Blige
Summer Walker
-
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
Daniel Caesar
Khalid
Tank
-
Album/Mixtape of the Year
Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox
Indigo, Chris Brown
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
Free Spirit, Khalid
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
-
Song of the Year
"Before I Let Go," Beyoncé
"No Guidance," Chris Brown feat. Drake
"Shot Clock," Ella Mai
"Talk," Khalid
"Juice," Lizzo
"Girls Need Love (Remix)," Summer Walker feat. Drake
-
The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award
"Brown Skin Girl," written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong (Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter)
"Hard Place," written by H.E.R., David Harris, Sam Ashworth & Ruby Amanfu (H.E.R.)
"Juice," written by Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson (Lizzo)
"Make It Better," written by Brandon Anderson, William Smokey Robinson, Alaina Chenevert, Miguel Atwood Ferguson, Daniel Manman Farid Nassar (Anderson .Paak feat. Smokey Robinson)
"No Guidance," written by Christopher Brown, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Josha Lewis, Michee Lebrun, Nija Charles, Teddy Walton, Noah Shebib & Tyler Bryant (Chris Brown feat. Drake)
"Talk," written by Howard Lawrence, Guy Lawrence & Khalid Robinson (Khalid)
-
Best Dance Performance
Beyoncé, "Spirit"
Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance"
Danileigh feat. Chris Brown, "Easy (Remix)"
Lizzo, "Juice"
Normani, "Motivation"
Teyana Taylor, "WTP"
-
Video of the YearAlicia Key, "Raise A Man" Beyoncé, "Spirit" Childish Gambino, "Feels Like Summer" Khalid, "Better" Lizzo, "Juice"
-
Best Collaboration
Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole, "Shea Butter Baby"
Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter, "Brown Skin Girl"
Cardi B & Bruno Mars, "Please Me"
Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance"
PJ Morton & JOJO, "Say So"
Ty Dolla $ign feat. J. Cole, "Purple Emoji"