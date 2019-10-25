Soul Train Awards: Chris Brown, Drake, Beyoncé, Lizzo Lead Nominations

1:56 PM 10/25/2019

by Annie Howard

The awards are set to air on BET live from Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

Chris Brown
Prince Williams/Wireimage

Chris Brown leads the 2019 Soul Train Awards nominations with eight nods, followed by Drake with seven nominations and Beyoncé and Lizzo with six nominations each. The annual award show recognizes the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop from industry legends to next generation talent. 

Brown's nominations include best R&B/soul male artist, album/mixtape of the year, the Ashford and Simpson songwriter's award and two nods for best dance performance. Drake's seven nominations include rhythm & bars (formerly best hip-hop song of the year), best dance performance, best collaboration and two nominations for song of the year with "No Guidance" and "Girls Need Love Too Remix."

Beyoncé and Lizzo each picked up nominations for best R&B/soul female artist, song of the year, video of the year, best dance performance and the Ashford and Simpson songwriter's award. Khalid also ranked among the nominees with five nominations, followed by J. Cole with four nominations, in addition to H.E.R., Ari Lennox and Summer Walker with three nominations each.

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are set to host the 2019 Soul Train Awards, which will air on BET, live from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, on Sunday Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

A complete list of this year's nominees follows.

  • Best New Artist

    Summer Walker
    Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

    Lucky Daye
    Mahalia
    Nicole Bus
    Pink Sweat$
    Summer Walker
    YK Osiris

  • Soul Train Certified Award

    Ciara
    Jesse Grant/Getty Images for THR

    Ciara
    Daniel Caesar
    Fantasia
    india.arie
    Kelly Rowland
    Trevor Jackson

  • Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

    Erica Campbell
    Getty Images

    Bebe Winans
    Donald Lawrence
    Erica Campbell
    Kirk Franklin
    Tasha Cobbs Leonard
    Tori Kelly

  • Rhythm & Bars Award

    Cardi B
    Bennett Raglin/WireImage

    21 Savage feat J. Cole, "A Lot"
    Cardi B, "Money"
    DaBaby, "Suge"
    J. Cole, "Middle Child"
    Meek Mill feat. Drake, "Going Bad"
    Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby, "Cash Shit"

  • Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

    Mary J. Blige
    Leon Bennett/Getty Images

    Ari Lennox
    Beyoncé
    H.E.R.
    Lizzo
    Mary J. Blige
    Summer Walker

  • Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

    Khalid
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Anderson .Paak
    Bruno Mars
    Chris Brown
    Daniel Caesar
    Khalid
    Tank

  • Album/Mixtape of the Year

    Ella Mai
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox
    Indigo, Chris Brown
    Ella Mai, Ella Mai
    I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
    Free Spirit, Khalid
    Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

  • Song of the Year

    Lizzo
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    "Before I Let Go," Beyoncé
    "No Guidance," Chris Brown feat. Drake
    "Shot Clock," Ella Mai
    "Talk," Khalid
    "Juice," Lizzo
    "Girls Need Love (Remix)," Summer Walker feat. Drake

  • The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award

    H.E.R.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    "Brown Skin Girl," written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong (Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter)
    "Hard Place," written by H.E.R., David Harris, Sam Ashworth & Ruby Amanfu (H.E.R.)
    "Juice," written by Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson (Lizzo)
    "Make It Better," written by Brandon Anderson, William Smokey Robinson, Alaina Chenevert, Miguel Atwood Ferguson, Daniel Manman Farid Nassar (Anderson .Paak feat. Smokey Robinson)
    "No Guidance," written by Christopher Brown, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Josha Lewis, Michee Lebrun, Nija Charles, Teddy Walton, Noah Shebib & Tyler Bryant (Chris Brown feat. Drake)
    "Talk," written by Howard Lawrence, Guy Lawrence & Khalid Robinson (Khalid)

  • Best Dance Performance

    Normani
    Dimitrios Kambouris/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV

    Beyoncé, "Spirit"
    Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance"
    Danileigh feat. Chris Brown, "Easy (Remix)"
    Lizzo, "Juice"
    Normani, "Motivation"
    Teyana Taylor, "WTP"

  • Video of the Year

    Childish Gambino
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
    Alicia Key, "Raise A Man"
    Beyoncé, "Spirit"
    Childish Gambino, "Feels Like Summer"
    Khalid, "Better"
    Lizzo, "Juice"

  • Best Collaboration

    Beyoncé
    Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

    Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole, "Shea Butter Baby"
    Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter, "Brown Skin Girl"
    Cardi B & Bruno Mars, "Please Me"
    Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance"
    PJ Morton & JOJO, "Say So"
    Ty Dolla $ign feat. J. Cole, "Purple Emoji"