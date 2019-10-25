Soul Train Awards: Chris Brown, Drake, Beyoncé, Lizzo Lead Nominations

Chris Brown leads the 2019 Soul Train Awards nominations with eight nods, followed by Drake with seven nominations and Beyoncé and Lizzo with six nominations each. The annual award show recognizes the best in soul, R&B and hip-hop from industry legends to next generation talent.

Brown's nominations include best R&B/soul male artist, album/mixtape of the year, the Ashford and Simpson songwriter's award and two nods for best dance performance. Drake's seven nominations include rhythm & bars (formerly best hip-hop song of the year), best dance performance, best collaboration and two nominations for song of the year with "No Guidance" and "Girls Need Love Too Remix."

Beyoncé and Lizzo each picked up nominations for best R&B/soul female artist, song of the year, video of the year, best dance performance and the Ashford and Simpson songwriter's award. Khalid also ranked among the nominees with five nominations, followed by J. Cole with four nominations, in addition to H.E.R., Ari Lennox and Summer Walker with three nominations each.

Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold are set to host the 2019 Soul Train Awards, which will air on BET, live from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, on Sunday Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. ET.

A complete list of this year's nominees follows.