BET Soul Train Awards: Chris Brown, Drake, Lizzo Among Top Winners

7:30 PM 11/17/2019

by Annie Howard and Kimberly Nordyke

Other winners at Sunday night's show included Beyonce, Cardi B, H.E.R. and Khalid.

Chris Brown
Prince Williams/Wireimage

"No Guidance," Chris Brown's song featuring Drake, led the winners Sunday night at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards, prevailing in a total of three categories.

"No Guidance" was named song of the year, best dance performance and best collaboration performance at the awards show, which aired lived on BET and BET HER from the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas. Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold hosted.

Meanwhile, Lizzo took home two awards, one for video of the year for "Juice" and another for album/mixtape of the year for Cuz I Love You.

Other winners included Cardi B, who took home the Rhythm & Bars (formerly best hip-hop song of the year) for "Money"; H.E.R, who was tapped as best R&B/soul female artist; and Khalid, who took home the honor of best R&B/soul male artist.

Beyonce won the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award for her songwriting and vocals on “Brown Skin Girl,” a collaboration with Saint Jhn and WizKid, which also marks her daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s first songwriting credit.

In addition, Summer Walker was named best new artist, Trevor Jackson won the Soul Train Certified and Kirk Franklin went home with the best gospel/inspirational award.

A full list of winners follows.

  • Best New Artist

    Summer Walker
    Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

    Summer Walker (WINNER)
    Lucky Daye
    Mahalia
    Nicole Bus
    Pink Sweat$
    YK Osiris

  • Soul Train Certified Award

    Trevor Jackson
    Getty Images

    Trevor Jackson (WINNER)
    Ciara
    Daniel Caesar
    Fantasia
    india.arie
    Kelly Rowland

  • Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

    Kirk Franklin
    Getty Images

    Kirk Franklin (WINNER)
    Bebe Winans
    Donald Lawrence
    Erica Campbell
    Tasha Cobbs Leonard
    Tori Kelly

  • Rhythm & Bars Award

    Cardi B
    Getty Images

    Cardi B, "Money" (WINNER)
    21 Savage feat J. Cole, "A Lot"
    DaBaby, "Suge"
    J. Cole, "Middle Child"
    Meek Mill feat. Drake, "Going Bad"
    Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby, "Cash Shit"

  • Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

    H.E.R.
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    H.E.R. (WINNER)
    Ari Lennox
    Beyoncé
    Lizzo
    Mary J. Blige
    Summer Walker

  • Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

    Khalid
    Kevin Winter/Getty Images

    Khalid (WINNER)
    Anderson .Paak
    Bruno Mars
    Chris Brown
    Daniel Caesar
    Tank

  • Album/Mixtape of the Year

    Lizzo
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    Cuz I Love You, Lizzo (WINNER)
    Shea Butter Baby, Ari Lennox
    Indigo, Chris Brown
    Ella Mai, Ella Mai
    I Used To Know Her, H.E.R.
    Free Spirit, Khalid

  • Song of the Year

    Chris Brown
    Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

    "No Guidance," Chris Brown feat. Drake
    "Before I Let Go," Beyoncé
    "Shot Clock," Ella Mai
    "Talk," Khalid
    "Juice," Lizzo
    "Girls Need Love (Remix)," Summer Walker feat. Drake

  • The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award

    Beyonce
    Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney

    "Brown Skin Girl," written by Beyoncé Knowles, Carlos St. John, Adio Marchant, Shawn Carter, Stacy Barthe, Anathi Mnyango, Michael Uzowuru, Ayodeji Balogun, Richard Isong (Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter) (WINNER)
    "Hard Place," written by H.E.R., David Harris, Sam Ashworth & Ruby Amanfu (H.E.R.)
    "Juice," written by Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser, Sean Small, Eric Frederic & Melissa Jefferson (Lizzo)
    "Make It Better," written by Brandon Anderson, William Smokey Robinson, Alaina Chenevert, Miguel Atwood Ferguson, Daniel Manman Farid Nassar (Anderson .Paak feat. Smokey Robinson)
    "No Guidance," written by Christopher Brown, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Josha Lewis, Michee Lebrun, Nija Charles, Teddy Walton, Noah Shebib & Tyler Bryant (Chris Brown feat. Drake)
    "Talk," written by Howard Lawrence, Guy Lawrence & Khalid Robinson (Khalid)

  • Best Dance Performance

    Drake
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

    Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance" (WINNER)
    Beyoncé, "Spirit"
    Danileigh feat. Chris Brown, "Easy (Remix)"
    Lizzo, "Juice"
    Normani, "Motivation"
    Teyana Taylor, "WTP"

  • Video of the Year

    Lizzo
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage

    Lizzo, "Juice" (WINNER)
    Alicia Key, "Raise A Man"
    Beyoncé, "Spirit"
    Childish Gambino, "Feels Like Summer"
    Khalid, "Better"

  • Best Collaboration Performance

    Chris Brown
    Getty Images

    Chris Brown feat. Drake, "No Guidance" (WINNER)
    Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole, "Shea Butter Baby"
    Beyoncé feat. Saint Jhn, Wizkid & Blue Ivy Carter, "Brown Skin Girl"
    Cardi B & Bruno Mars, "Please Me"
    PJ Morton & JOJO, "Say So"
    Ty Dolla $ign feat. J. Cole, "Purple Emoji"