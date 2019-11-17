BET Soul Train Awards: Chris Brown, Drake, Lizzo Among Top Winners

"No Guidance," Chris Brown's song featuring Drake, led the winners Sunday night at the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards, prevailing in a total of three categories.

"No Guidance" was named song of the year, best dance performance and best collaboration performance at the awards show, which aired lived on BET and BET HER from the Orleans Hotel in Las Vegas. Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold hosted.

Meanwhile, Lizzo took home two awards, one for video of the year for "Juice" and another for album/mixtape of the year for Cuz I Love You.

Other winners included Cardi B, who took home the Rhythm & Bars (formerly best hip-hop song of the year) for "Money"; H.E.R, who was tapped as best R&B/soul female artist; and Khalid, who took home the honor of best R&B/soul male artist.

Beyonce won the Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award for her songwriting and vocals on “Brown Skin Girl,” a collaboration with Saint Jhn and WizKid, which also marks her daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s first songwriting credit.

In addition, Summer Walker was named best new artist, Trevor Jackson won the Soul Train Certified and Kirk Franklin went home with the best gospel/inspirational award.

A full list of winners follows.