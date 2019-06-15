Late Night Lately: Beto O'Rourke on Colbert, Mark Hamill on Pre-Hollywood Jobs, Jonas Brothers Return
This week: Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke stopped by The Late Show this week to talk about the race, but namely to state his platforms on Netflix password sharing. Mark Hamill told James Corden's audience about his pre-Star Wars days working at a drive-thru, the Jonas Brothers performed "Sucker" with classroom instruments with Jimmy Fallon, and late-night hosts mocked Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she announced she'd step down from her role at the White House.
Colbert Drills Beto O'Rourke on Harry Potter, Sharing Netflix Passwords and "the Ryans"
Beto O'Rourke stopped by The Late Show on Wednesday so Stephen Colbert could give the former U.S. Representative some debate practice. The host lobbed a few hot-button topics at him and asked him to explain his positions on them — namely involving pop culture and entertainment.
The first question? "On the issue of Ryans, Gosling or Reynolds?" Colbert asked. "Gosling," O'Rourke responded. "The people's choice."
For his next question, Colbert asked whether or not the candidate thought it was acceptable to share streaming passwords. "Yes," O'Rourke responded. "My wife's sister Christina, who has our Netflix password, is here today, so I just want to be candid and honest that we're already doing this with our Netflix password."
On the question of whether Harry Potter's Hermione Granger should have ended up with Harry Potter instead of Ron Weasley, O'Rourke simply said, "Yes."
At other points in the segment, the Democrat justified why he was in the presidential race after losing to Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 Texas Senate election and when polls showed 60 percent of Texas wished him to run against Texas incumbent Sen. John Cornyn next. "I just think given where we are in this country, this moment of truth on everything you think about," O'Rourke said, citing climate change and health care, "I want to be in the most consequential position to do everything I can."
Mark Hamill Shares He Was Fired From Drive-Thru Job for Doing Voices
Mark Hamill dropped by The Late Late Show With James Corden to discuss Child's Play, but he also managed to mention his time in the food service industry while he was an aspiring actor in Hollywood.
"You've got to start somewhere, and I am really aware that that's their life's blood," Hamill said of the importance of hooking servers up with a solid gratuity. The actor also talked about working at Jack in the Box in Hollywood.
"I was always trying to find the theatrical aspects of it," Hamill said of the fast good gig. "I was in the back all the time, making shakes and manning the grill, and I always aspired to work the [drive-thru] window. The one chance I had at it — it never occurred to me to not be in character."
Hamill said rather than using his speaking voice, he decided to do a clownish impression that made him think of the Jack mascot.
"My manager didn't think it was very funny," Hamill said. "He told me to go home and never come back. I got fired. Fired! For being in character!"
Jonas Brothers, Fallon Perform "Sucker"
The Jonas Brothers performed a new version of their hit single "Sucker" during Monday's Tonight Show. The band was joined by Jimmy Fallon and The Roots to give the song a classroom spin by performing it with instruments often found in elementary schools.
Fallon kicked off the performance by playing a Casio keyboard and wood block. Nick Jonas sang the opening lyrics with the assistance of a clapper. Meanwhile, Joe Jonas used a banana shaker and Kevin Jonas played the triangle.
Nick and Joe Jonas sang their solos throughout the performance, while Fallon and The Roots enthusiastically joined in to sing the chorus. Joe Jonas even got creative and pretended the banana shaker was a phone.
'Daily Show' Airs Ad for "Presidential Twitter Library" on Fox News
The Daily Show promoted its "Presidential Twitter library" on a platform where the president will likely see it: on Fox News.
The show invited Trump to the pop-up through a video message from correspondent Desi Lydic that ran on Fox & Friends.
"Hello, Mr. President, your birthday's coming up, and you deserve to celebrate with those you love the most, your tweets," Lydic announces in the video. "That's why we're bringing The Daily Show presents the Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library to you in Washington D.C. Come relive some of your most presidential tweets, including covfefe, 'Stormy Daniels is a horseface,' and 'Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?'"
She concludes, "So please, join us this weekend as we celebrate you, a true man of characters."
To coincide with the ad and Twitter library, the Daily Show will make a contribution to Tarana Burke's #MeToo movement, which supports survivors of sexual assault and aims to launch community-based action toward interrupting sexual violence.
Hosts Poke Fun at Sarah Huckabee Sanders' White House Exit
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed Thursday that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month to return to her home in Arkansas.
After Trevor Noah shared the news to his Daily Show audience, the crowd erupted into applause, leaving Noah to reiterate that the news isn’t as "surprising" as it could’ve been presumed. "I said she is quitting. And we know that this is true because she’s denied it," the late-night show quipped. "But this news isn’t that surprising because you realize she stopped giving press conferences months ago. So it’s just quitting what she already wasn’t doing." Noah then added: "She’s basically quit being press secretary the same way Trump quit Crossfit."
TONIGHT: Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving the job she hasn’t been doing for months. pic.twitter.com/QCgAIXBeFc— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) June 13, 2019
Over at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host also poked fun at Sanders. "She's going home to become a professional skateboarder," Kimmel said. "That's true or at least it's as true as everything she said while she was working at the White House."
He later described the Trump administration as appearing as an "empty Blockbuster video store" because Sanders marks another member of the White House who has left. Kimmel added that Sanders would be replaced by a "box of TGIF Fridays bacon cheddar-loaded potato skins."
Late-Night Lineup: June 16-22
Monday, June 17
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Michelle Obama joins Corden in London for Team USA vs. Team UK Dodgeball.
Thursday, June 20
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Russell Crowe, starring in Showtime's Loudest Voice as Roger Ailes, stops by the CBS show.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta stops by to talk about his book, Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America.