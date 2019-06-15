Late Night Lately: Beto O'Rourke on Colbert, Mark Hamill on Pre-Hollywood Jobs, Jonas Brothers Return

Beto O'Rourke stopped by The Late Show on Wednesday so Stephen Colbert could give the former U.S. Representative some debate practice. The host lobbed a few hot-button topics at him and asked him to explain his positions on them — namely involving pop culture and entertainment.

The first question? "On the issue of Ryans, Gosling or Reynolds?" Colbert asked. "Gosling," O'Rourke responded. "The people's choice."

For his next question, Colbert asked whether or not the candidate thought it was acceptable to share streaming passwords. "Yes," O'Rourke responded. "My wife's sister Christina, who has our Netflix password, is here today, so I just want to be candid and honest that we're already doing this with our Netflix password."

On the question of whether Harry Potter's Hermione Granger should have ended up with Harry Potter instead of Ron Weasley, O'Rourke simply said, "Yes."

At other points in the segment, the Democrat justified why he was in the presidential race after losing to Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 Texas Senate election and when polls showed 60 percent of Texas wished him to run against Texas incumbent Sen. John Cornyn next. "I just think given where we are in this country, this moment of truth on everything you think about," O'Rourke said, citing climate change and health care, "I want to be in the most consequential position to do everything I can."