'Big Brother 20' Houseguests Talk Showmances, Game Plans and Winning Over Viewers

What does it mean to be a life coach?

I got my certification to be a life coach after doing a whole program. You need to have 350 hours of coaching and you learn to ask empowering questions to people. A lot of people have this misconception that I'm just giving people advice for a living and that's not what a life coach is.

What made you want to apply to be on the show?

I ended up getting a job doing air brush tanning. And with that I air brushed Chuck Liddell before he went on Celebrity Big Brother. I didn't know it was for Celebrity Big Brother and it's common courtesty to [say], "Are we doing this for something specific today?" And he said, "Yeah I'm moving into a new house." And the next day I see the cast list is revealed. Then I bumped into Marissa [Jaret Winokur] two days after she won at the Grove and I said, "Marissa I love you, congrats!" She [said], "Good luck on your audition!" All signs were leading me to Big Brother. And then my friend that worked at the salon said, "I'm going to nominate you to be on the show. A girl that used to work here is one of the assistant producers in casting. Let me just text her." And I said, "Great, enjoy I'm not doing it." And then I thought, "I kind of want to do it because it's Hollywood my big time in L.A." Let me go to my first casting call. And they never stopped calling me. But it's not shocking. It's the manifestation of it. The second I went and was standing in that line I knew I was going to be on the show. And I really know I'm going to win. Not only did I manifest being on the show I manifested a win.

Are you familiar with previous seasons?

I've been watching since season 15.

Do you know who Janelle Pierzina is?

She was one of the houseguests from season 16?

Do you know what a live feeder is?

Someone who watches the live feeds!

Were you a fan of season 19?

I might get a lot of hate for this, but I really don't care because it's my opinion and we're all entitled to our truth. There's a right side of history and a wrong side of history. There was bullying on both sides, but with Cody I don't resonate with one thing that guy stands for. His energy is terrible. I loved Paul because there was never a moment where he was not playing the game. I don't care if you're a puppet master, you're a good player.

What has been the worst game move made on the show?

Shannon Elizabeth did not know what was happening. She had potential to really do well in the game, but she played too much. It was sad to watch.

Are you looking for fame or to win the game?

I could care less if America loves me. That is very much my personality and I'm genuine person so they will anyway, but I know there are people watching the show who will bully and be hard on you. But I'm on this show to win. I'm not going on it to be famous? Even if everybody hates me on this show I do believe in a comeback story and no one is going to hate you forever!

How do you plan on winning the game?

My big thing is that because I'm so intuitive and pick up the energy of people that I don't even know what my game play is until I feel the energy of the people.

Are you going to scare people because you sleep with your eyes open?

They won't stay shut!

What is your catch phrase in the game going to be?

My big thing is love and light! If I have to say it in a condescending way I will.